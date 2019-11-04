Maharashtra power tussle: Devendra Fadnavis meets Amit Shah in Delhi, says state govt 'will be formed soon'

New Delhi: Amid the recent power struggle with alliance partners Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday expressed confidence that the state will be getting a new government soon.

Speaking to media persons, Fadnavis said, "I don't want to comment on anything anyone is saying on new government formation. All I want to say is that Maharashtra needs a new government as soon as possible and it will be formed soon, I am confident."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis: I don't want to comment on anything anyone is saying on new Govt formation. All I want to say is that the new Govt will be formed soon, I am confident. pic.twitter.com/t7EWR9IsMf — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2019

Fadnavis was speaking to media reporters in the national capital after he met Union home minister Amit Shah to seek more assistance from central government for farmers affected due to unseasonal rain in Maharashtra.

"I had gone to meet the home minister requesting assistance. I have submitted him the preliminary estimates and he has talked to the relevant officials," said Fadnavis.

"We have also asked them to hold a meeting with the insurance companies so that the companies can help the farmers with the disaster that they have faced during the rains and he (Amit Shah) has agreed to it," he added.

Prior to the meeting, sources said Fadnavis' meeting with Shah was to seek more assistance from Central fovernment for farmers affected due to unseasonal rain in Maharashtra. Earlier on Sunday, Fadnavis said that the state government has already approved Rs 10,000 crore to provide relief to farmers affected by rains in the state.

"We have already approved Rs 10,000 crore. The state government stands firmly with farmers whose crops have been damaged due to heavy rains and all the necessary steps and assistance will be provided to them," he said.

Fadnavis has already asked officials to act as a mediator between insurance companies and farmers to get early and maximum assistance and ensure not a single farmer be kept deprived of assistance. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has demanded Rs 25,000 per hectare from the government to help farmers.

