Maharashtra polls: Narendra Modi formed OBC commission, which previous governments didn’t do, says Amit Shah at Beed rally

Beed: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to address the issues of deprived and backward classes by setting up an OBC commission, which the previous governments failed to do in last 70 years, BJP president Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

Addressing a Dussehra rally organised at Sawargaon village in Maharashtra's Beed district, he also lauded Modi for integrating Jammu and Kashmir with India with the decision to abrogate Article 370.

This was Shah's first public address in Maharashtra since the announcement of dates for the upcoming state polls.

"The previous governments in last 70 years could do nothing for the Other Backward Classes. It is Modi who formed the OBC commission to address their issues through the constitutional framework. Today, the Modi government is working for deprived and backward classes in the country," Shah said.

Further lavishing praise on Modi over abrogation of Article 370, he said, "The prime minister integrated Jammu and Kashmir with India. His work should reach every home in this (Marathwada) region."

"The Modi-led government, which came to power with a thumping majority, revoked Article 370 in just three months of winning the elections (held earlier this year). Now, people should ask the opposition why they were unable to revoke Article 370," Shah said.

The BJP-led central government has been undertaking several developmental projects, he added.

The Dussehra function in Beed was organised by state Cabinet minister Pankaja Munde. She organised a special welcome for Shah with the firing of 370 canons in air and waving of 370 flags, to appreciate the Centre's decision to abrogate the Article which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Munde said the abrogation of Article 370 united the country. Addressing the gathering, she further said, "The people present here have to take sickle in their hands to harvest sugarcane and earn their bread and butter. In the next five years, no one will have to do this work to earn their livelihood."