You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Maharashtra polls: At Pimpri-Chinchwad rally, Devendra Fadnavis claims Congress-NCP 'has already accepted defeat'

Politics Asian News International Oct 11, 2019 11:11:04 IST

  • Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday trained guns at Congress and Nationalist Congress Party, said they have accepted their defeat

  • Fadnavis said addressing a public rally in Pimpri-Chinchwad

  • The Assembly polls in Maharashtra are scheduled to take place on 21 October, and the votes will be counted on 24 October

Pune: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday trained guns at Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and said they have accepted their defeat ahead of the state assembly elections.

Maharashtra polls: At Pimpri-Chinchwad rally, Devendra Fadnavis claims Congress-NCP has already accepted defeat

File image of Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. PTI

"Congress and NCP have already accepted their defeat. Their manifesto is made by people who know they are not coming to power, so they are making as many promises as they can," Fadnavis said addressing a public rally in Pimpri-Chinchwad. He said the only thing left for them to promise is that they will provide Taj Mahal to every person of Maharashtra once they win.

"They know that for the next 15 to 20 years they will have to sit as the opposition," Fadnavis said. "The elections are just 10-12 days away, but I don't know who my opponent is. There is no 'Pahalwan'," he said.

In a Bollywood reference, Fadnavis compared NCP leader Sharad Pawar to the 'jailor' played by Asrani in the movie 'Sholay'. "Sharad Pawar's situation is such that 'aadhe idhar jaao aadhe udhar jaao aur bache hue mere peechhe aao' (half of you go here, the other half go there. Rest, follow me)," he added.

The Assembly polls in Maharashtra are scheduled to take place on 21 October, and the votes will be counted on 24 October.

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2019 11:11:04 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores