Maharashtra polls: AIMIM declares 7 more candidates for 21 Oct elections; Anwar Farooq Shah to replace Shaikh Yusuf from Dhule

Aurangabad: The All India Majalis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Monday announced another list of seven candidates for the 21 October Maharashtra Assembly polls, taking the total till now to 24.

The latest list was released by state AIMIM president and Member of Parliament Imtiyaz Jaleel.

.@aimim_national is pleased to announce its 5th list of candidates for the upcoming #MaharashtraElections2019. pic.twitter.com/Bo6KpEGbTQ — AIMIM (@aimim_national) September 30, 2019

The Hyderabad-based party had earlier ended its alliance with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), led by Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar.

The list includes the names of Ali Khan Moin Khan (Parbhani), Shaikh Shafiq Mohammed (Beed), Pralhad Dhondiram Rathod (Paithan, Aurangabad), Shakeebul Rehman (Kamptee, Nagpur).

Candidates for SC reserved seats of Hatkanangale (Kolhapur) and Srirampur (Ahmednagar) are Sagar Namdeo Shinde and Suresh Eknath Jagdhane, respectively.

Shaikh Yusuf was earlier declared the AIMIM candidate from Dhule in North Maharashtra. Now Anwar Farooq Shah will contest from the Dhule Assembly seat.

This change in Dhule is due to "personal reasons", Jaleel said in a release.

So far, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party has declared candidates on 24 seats in Maharashtra which has a 288-member Assembly.