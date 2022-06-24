Maha political crisis: Shiv Sena now demands disqualification of 16 MLAs as 3 more make their way to Shinde's camp

Also, in a big blow for Eknath Shinde camp, the speaker on Friday gave nod to Uddhav Thackeray faction's demand. Ajay Chaudhari has been picked up as Sena's CLP leader, while Sunil Prabhu has been selected as chief whip

The tussle between Shiv Sena and rebel has been intensifying in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena has on Friday sought disqualification of four more rebel MLAs increasing the total number of lawmakers for which the party has sought legal action to 16.

#Breaking | Rebels vs Sena war grows. Shiv Sena's legal team seeks action against 16 MLAs.#MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis Join the broadcast with @ridhimb pic.twitter.com/kUndh8r8MA — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 24, 2022

Earlier in the day, four Maharashtra MLAs left for Surat in Gujarat. Of the these, three are from Shiv Sena and they are expected to fly to Guwahati where Eknath Shinde and his rebel camp are lodging.

Eknath Shinde now enjoys two-third majority in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Today morning, Shinde said that he has support of 50 MLAs of which 40 are from Shiv Sena.

"Those who have faith in our role will join us. We want to carry forward Balasaheb's ideology, those who like it, they will come," Shinde said.

Shinde also claims that the group led by him is the "real Shiv Sena", and also hit back saying he and his supporters will not be intimidated by the disqualification threats.

It is worth mentioning that if the MLAs whose disqualification is sought get removed, Shinde's count of lawmakers will drop down while the move will be in favour of Uddhav Thackeray faction.

Also, in a big blow to Shinde camp, the speaker on Friday gave nod to Uddhav Thackeray camp's demand. Ajay Chaudhari has been picked up as the Shiv Sena's CLP leader, while Sunil Prabhu has been selected as the chief whip of the Sena.

#Breaking | Big blow to the Eknath Shinde camp. Speaker's Nod to CM's demand: Ajay Choudhari appointed as Shiv Sena's CLP leader.@vinivdvc share details. Join the broadcast with @ridhimb pic.twitter.com/KrRyo7WbNz — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 24, 2022

The announcement is completely opposite of what the Shinde camp had demanded. They had passed two resolutions demanding that Eknath Shinde be made the CLP leader.

Shinde was sacked as Shiv Sena's group leader in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The party appointed Ajay Chaudhary in his place. However, the rebel faction passed a resolution retaining Shinde as their group leader and appointed Bharat Gogawale as the chief whip in place of Sunil Prabhu.

Meanwhile, talking to media today, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut informed that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar are in constant touch. He added that all the leaders of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena are also in touch with each other.

"We will win on the Floor of the House, we won't give up. They (MLAs) have taken a very wrong step. We also gave them a chance to return to Mumbai. Now, we challenge them to come to Mumbai," Raut said.

The Shiv Sena MP said: "We won't relent...we'll win on floor of the house (State Assembly). If this battle is fought on roads, we'll win that too. We gave opportunity to those who left, now it's too late. I challenge them to come on floor of the house. MVA govt will complete rest of two-and-a-half years."

