Maharashtra political crisis: 'Return within 24 hours, will consider quitting MVA alliance,' Shiv Sena tells rebels

'Shiv Sena is ready to walk out of MVA govt in Maharashtra, but party rebels should return to Mumbai (from Guwahati) in 24 hours,' MP Sanjay Raut said

FP Staff June 23, 2022 15:38:09 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. News18

The Shiv Sena on Thursday urged Eknath Shinde and other rebel leaders to return "within 24 hours" saying that it will consider their demand to pull out of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra.

"Shiv Sena is ready to walk out of MVA govt in Maharashtra, but party rebels should return to Mumbai (from Guwahati) in 24 hours," MP Sanjay Raut said.

On Wednesday, Eknath Shinde who has been leading the rebels called Maharashtra's ruling coalition the Maha Vikash Aghadi an 'unnatural alliance.' He added that the Shiv Sena should quit the MVA.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: June 23, 2022 16:06:28 IST

