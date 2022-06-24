Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde backtracks on 'national party assured all help' remark

On Thursday, Shinde's aides released a video in which he was telling rebel MLAs that a 'national party' has told him that the decision taken by them is historic

A day after claiming that a "powerful national party" was supporting his group of MLAs in the ongoing political drama in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde on Friday backtracked on his statement.

Asked if BJP was backing his group, Shinde told a TV channel, When I said a big power is backing us, I meant the power of Balasaheb Thackeray and (late Shiv Sena leader) Anand Dighe, PTI reported.

Responding to a query on when will the political crisis in Maharashtra end, Shinde, a minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in the state, said things will be clear after some time, the report added.

Out of 55 Shiv Sena MLAs, 40 have come with me to Guwahati. In a democracy, the majority and numbers count. So nobody has the right to take any action against us, Shinde said, when asked about the Sena approaching the Assembly Deputy Speaker for action against the rebel MLAs.

#WATCH | Assam: Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde returns to Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati after around 2.5 hours. He had reportedly visited Kamakhya Temple to offer prayers. pic.twitter.com/9yKMRNI3MT — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022



A video released by Shinde's aides on Thursday evening showed him addressing the rebel MLAs, and claiming the support of "a national party." He was heard saying, "No matter what happens, we will win. As you said, that is a national party, a superpower. They have told me, that the decision taken by us is historic. You have all the strength of ours. If you need anything, we will not let you down. This will be experienced whenever we will need any help."

Minutes later, NCP chief Sharad Pawar held a press conference in which he read out the names of national parties in the country and asked which entity other than the BJP could be behind this.

"The Maharashtra Assembly is where (the state) government's majority will be decided after a floor test and not Guwahati (where the rebel group is camping)," Pawar had said.

Earlier on Thursday, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP of "trying to destabilise" the MVA government in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra's ruling coalition the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP. It was formed after a fallout between Shiv Sena and the BJP in 2019.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.