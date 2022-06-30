Maharashtra political crisis: Devendra Fadnavis set to return as chief minister, Eknath Shinde may become deputy CM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde arrived in Mumbai on Thursday. Shinde and Fadnavis are set to meet the governor shortly, CNN-News18 reported
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde arrived in Mumbai from Goa on Thursday. He reached BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' residence.
Security has been beefed up from the Mumbai airport to the Governor's House.
Both Shinde and Fadnavis are set to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 4:30 pm today to stake a claim to form the new government in the state, CNN-News18 reported.
Eknath Shinde has reached Devendra Fadnavis' residence in Mumbai
Police security from airport till #RajBhavan (Governor's/residence) is beefed up#EknathShinde also has Central Security Force deployment with him.@Santia_Gora reports. pic.twitter.com/NgD1Lo8z8w
— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) June 30, 2022
According to reports, Shinde is carrying a letter of support signed by MLAs in his faction to the meeting with Fadnavis in Mumbai today. The letter reportedly has been signed by rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and independent lawmakers.
There are reports that Devendra Fadnavis will be the next chief minister of Maharashtra and Shinde will be the deputy chief minister.
The Shinde faction will help the BJP with the support of 39 MLAs and other independent MLAs to stake claim to form the new government in the state.
The developments come just a day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra CM following the Supreme Court's decision to allow a floor test against his government.
With inputs from agencies
