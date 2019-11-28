'Maharashtra mandate in favour of BJP': Amit Shah, at News18's Agenda Jharkhand, says Shiv Sena candidates got votes in PM's name

Speaking at the News18's Agenda Jharkhand summit on Thursday ahead of the first phase of polls on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the mandate in Maharashtra was in favour of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the reason Shiv Sena candidates got votes.

Shah also took the Shiv Sena to task, claiming that the BJP's former ally tied up with the Congress and NCP in Maharashtra only out of a "lust for power". The Union minister said that at election rallies in Maharashtra, big hoardings of the prime minister were used. He said the Shiv Sena demanded what was not decided and that the BJP was "not ready for this". "We did not make any promises to the Shiv Sena regarding the chief minister's post," Shah reiterated.

Addressing the allegations of horse-trading against the BJP, Shah quipped that "the Congress has bought the entire stable". "We did not try horse-trading," Shah added. Shah said the parties sequestered their MLAs because they feared rebellion. He added that the BJP did not suffer due to Ajit Pawar and the NCP, but that the defeat was caused due to the "behaviour of our partner." Even if the government was formed with Ajit, the investigation into the scam would remain unaffected, Shah added.

"We have never broken coalition dharma," Shah added. He said the BJP pursued coalition dharma despite having an absolute majority twice and it now the people of the country would decide victory and defeat in Maharashtra.

'Confident of returning to power'

Shah said that the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government created Jharkhand and the Narendra Modi dispensation is taking it forward. He said Jharkhand did not come into existence as long as there was Congress government at the Centre and the state was formed only when BJP came into power.

Shah also expressed confidence that the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), which is going it alone for the polls, would return to the NDA fold. “I am confident that the BJP will return to power with a thumping majority in Jharkhand and will not need support… Jharkhand will again chose the twin-engine government. But I am also confident that AJSU will be back by our side,” Shah said, according to a report in News18.

Shah said 38 lakh houses received gas connections and that 40 lakh toilets were built in the state. He said Chief Minister Raghubar Das would be the BJP's face for the upcoming polls. The BJP president said the people of Jharkhand stand firmly with the BJP.

The 81-member Jharkhand assembly will go to polls in five phases between 30 November and 20 December. The votes will be counted on 23 December. Campaigning ended Thursday for the first phase of polling to be held on Saturday in 13 Assembly constituencies. A total of 37,83,055 voters of Chatra (SC), Gumla (ST), Bishunpur (ST), Lohardaga (ST), Manika (SC), Latehar (SC), Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur (SC), Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur constituencies will decide the fate of 189 candidates in the first phase. Voting will take place across 3,906 polling stations, out of which 989 will have webcasting facilities, an Election Commission release said.

The BJP is contesting in 12 seats in the first phase, while it is supporting Independent Vinod Singh from Hussainabad. The Opposition alliance of the JMM, Congress and RJD will contest in four, six and three constituencies, respectively. Polling will begin at 7 am and conclude at 3 pm.

With inputs from PTI

