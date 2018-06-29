Football world cup 2018

Maharashtra Legislative Council election: Shiv Sena retains Mumbai Graduates' seat as Vilas Potnis wins by over 11,000 votes

Politics Press Trust of India Jun 29, 2018 09:47:16 IST

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Thursday retained the Mumbai Graduates' constituency in the Maharashtra Legislative Council with party nominee Vilas Potnis defeating the BJP's Ameetkumar Mehta by 11,562 votes. The Sena has held the seat since 1985.

Potnis garnered 19,354 votes against Mehta's 7,792 while Rajendra Korde, of the Peasants and Workers Party, polled 1,133 votes.

Korde was supported by the Congress-NCP combine.

Polling was held on June 25 and 52.81 percent of the 70,513 voters exercised their franchise.

The seat was held by Maharashtra Health Minister Deepak Sawant but the Sena, on 4 June, decided to not renominate him.

The results of Mumbai Teachers', Nashik Teachers' and Konkan Graduates' constituencies, elections to which were also held on 25 June, have not yet been declared by the Election Commission.


Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 09:47 AM

