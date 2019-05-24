Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan Election Results 2019 LIVE: Business community, youth likely to have turned mandate in BJP's favour in Gujarat

West States Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: The Election Commission recorded an increased vote share for the BJP in the party's stronghold of Gujarat. The party's vote share increased by three percent in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
"The business community and youth came out in large numbers to vote, which is believed to have turned the mandate in the BJP’s favour," The Hindu Businessline reported.
The final tally of the BJP and Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra is 41 seats, according to latest figures reported by PTI. The BJP has won 23 seats in the 48-strong Assembly, while the Shiv Sena has won 18.
The Opposition is lagging behind with single-digit figures. The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has won four seats, while its alliance partner Congress has won one. The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, which was leading in the crucial Aurangabad seat, and an Independent candidate have won one each.
The state erupted into celebrations as leads converted into wins for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across the country. BJP leaders and workers hailed a repeat of the 2014 performance, as the saffron party looked poised to sweep all 26 seats in the state. So far, the party has won 10 seats in the state, and is leading in the other 16.
"The revelry gripped the city of Ahmedabad and other towns across the State, where BJP supporters and industry bodies set up special LED screens for the live screening of the counting along with snacks and sweets as a mark of celebration," a report by The Hindu Businessline said.
The Congress wrested the South Goa Lok Sabha seat from the BJP as most results of the General Election came in on Thursday, while the BJP is leading in the North Goa parliamentary constituency.
Congress candidate Francis Sardinha defeated BJP's Narendra Sawaikar in South Goa. The Congress had lost this seat in 2014. Sardinha, who had represented this parliamentary constituency earlier, won by a margin of 15,268 votes as he polled 1,81,340 votes, while Sawaikar got 1,66,072 votes.
The BJP is likely to retain all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, repeating its 2014 performance in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While Modi did not contest election from the state this time, BJP chief Amit Shah won by a huge margin from Gandhingar in his maiden Lok Sabha foray.
The BJP has won 10 seats so far, and it is leading by over 1.25 lakh votes in all the other 16 seats.
The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has won all the six constituencies in Mumbai. BJP candidates Gopal Shetty, Poonam Mahajan, and Manoj Kotak have won the Mumbai North, Mumbai North-Central and Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha constituencies respectively.
Shiv Sena candidates Arvind Sawant, Gajanan Kirtikar and Rahul Ramesh Shewal have won the Mumbai South, Mumbai North-West, and Mumbai South-Central Lok Sabha seats respectively.
The BJP registered a clean sweep in most seats of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Gujarat on Thursday as early trends converted into wins for key players like BJP president Amit Shah and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
In Maharashtra, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won 22 out of the 26 seats whose results were declared late on Thursday night, while the NCP — part of an alliance with the Congress — won three seats of the 48-strong Assembly.
The BJP has so far won Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Raver, Akola, Dindori (ST), Bhiwandi, Ahmednagar and Beed. The Shiv Sena has so far bagged Buldana, Parbhani, Palghar, Maval, Shirdi (SC), Osmanabad, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg and Kolhapur. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP has won Raigad, Baramati and Shirur, while independent candidate Navnit Ravi Rana won the Amravati Lok Sabha seat for the first time.
In Goa, however, the two parties saw equal leads in the two seats early on, and Congress wrested the South Goa Lok Sabha seat from the BJP, while the saffron party was leading in the North Goa constituency.
The BJP-led NDA won 23 of total 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan and was leading on two, giving a major jolt to the Congress which came to power in 2018. The ruling Congress was hoping for a better performance in the state but could not win even a single seat in the Modi wave despite getting a vote share of 34.2 percent.
The BJP had contested on 24 seats and its ally Rastriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) head by Hanuman Beniwal on one seat. Twenty-one of the BJP candidates and one RLP candidate have won and the BJP is leading on Jaipur and Jaipur rural constituencies.
In the BJP's bastion of Gujarat, the BJP is likely to retain all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, repeating its 2014 performance in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
While Modi did not contest election from the state this time, BJP chief Amit Shah won by a huge margin from Gandhingar in his maiden Lok Sabha foray. The BJP has won 10 seats so far, and it is leading by over 1.25 lakh votes in all the other 16 seats.
In the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Independent candidate Delkar Mohanbhai Sanjibhai defeated incumbent MP Patel Natubhai Gomanbhai of the BJP by 9001 votes. However, in the Union Territory constituency of Daman and Diu, Lalubhai Babubhai retained his seat by defeating Ketan Dahyabhai Patel of the Congress by a margin of 9,942 votes.
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his gratitude to the voters for electing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a second term.
"I would like to thank the people of this country that they have shown immense faith in the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji," Fadnavis told ANI.
In the clash of the former Olympians, Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore took the perfect aim to victory by defeating discus thrower Krishna Punia in the Jaipur Rural seat.The 2010 CWG gold medallist had won the Sadulpur Assembly seat in Rajasthan by defeating sitting BSP MLA Manoj Nyangali but failed to repeat the feat against the Union minister.
Shiv Sena leader and Union minister Anant Geete failed to retain his Raigad seat and conceded it to Tatkare Sunil Dattatray of the NCP. Dattatray registered his victory by a margin of 31,438 votes. In 2014, Geete had narrowly won the seat by a margin of 2,110 votes.
Congress leader Ashok Chavan, in his reaction to the results, said, "We open-heartedly welcome the verdict of the people. I accept complete responsibility for the Congress' losses in Maharashtra.
BJP candidate Kailash Choudhary who won the election from Barmer parliamentary seat by 3,24,808 votes, has demanded Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's resignation on moral grounds. Choudhary defeated Congress' Manvendra Singh, son of veteran leader and former Union minister Jaswant Singh.
Almost all BJP candidates in Gujarat are set to win over their Congress rivals with a thumping margin. As many as four BJP candidates are currently leading with a margin of over three lakh votes, whereas seven others are ahead of the opponents by more than two lakh votes each.
After BJP's thumping show, Nitin Gadkari promises to solve Maharashtra's water woes with 134 new irrigation projects across state Union Minister for Shipping and Water Resources and River Development Nitin Gadkari on Thursday congratulated the people and BJP party workers for the party's resounding win in the general election and vowed to solve the water scarcity issue in Maharashtra.
Gadkari announced the 'Jal Shakti' project for the same which, he said, would connect the water basins of Godavri and Kaveri rivers and would also lead to opening of 108 water irrigation projects in the state worth Rs 40,000 crore. Gadkari said he would ensure that the party builds a strong water network like it created a huge road network across the country in last five years and the focus for it would be the drought and farmer suicide affected regions.
In addition to this, 26 new projects would be started under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana as well, as directed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the meeting with Union council of ministers, Gadkari said.
BJP president Amit Shah surpasses party stalwart LK Advani's lead from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency and is now leading by a margin of 4,86,894 votes.
Party workers were in a festive mood after BJP candidate Arjun Lal Meena defeated Congress candidate Raghuveer Singh Meena with a difference of 3 lakh votes.
The BJP has won in three seats in Rajasthan, namely Ajmer, Shriganganagar, and Barmer. In Ajmer, BJP’s Bhagirath Chaudhary has won by a margin of 2.40 lakh votes, while in Shriganganagar, BJP’s Nihalchand Meghwal won.
From Barmer, BJP candidate Kailash Chaudhary has won against Congress’ Manavendra Singh.
In the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the BJP has secured a lead of 45.16 percent. However, the ECI website also showed that the 'Others' category had received 47 percent of the votes.
The first update on a win is coming in from Rajasthan's Bhilwara, where BJP's candidate Subhash Chandra Baheria has won by a margin of 4,40,000 votes against Congress’ Rampal Sharma. This is the third time that Baheria has won from this seat.
After five rounds of counting for the Lok Sabha election in Rajasthan, the BJP is leading in: Rajsamand — BJP’s Diya Kumari is leading by a margin of 2,33,673 votes; Alwar — BJP’s Balaknath is leading by a margin of 2,10,563 votes; Barmer — BJP’s Kailash Chaudhary is leading by a margin of 1,84,229 votes; Nagore — BJP’s Hanuman Beniwal Makrana is leading by a margin of 13,315 votes.
BJP workers and leaders are celebrating at the Kamalam BJP office in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. The saffron party's candidate, BJP president Amit Shah is currently leading in the constituency with a wide margin.
After the fourth round of vote counting, the Independent candidate Harshwardhan Jadhav has secured a lead with 49,812 votes and is leading with a margin of 700 votes. In second place is Shiv Sena's Chandrakant Khaire with a lead of 38,473 votes.
Congress' Subhash Zambad has secured a lead with 10,551 votes whereas the AIMIM has a lead of 49,115 votes.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot is trailing behind BJP candidate Gajendra Singh Shekhawat with a margin of 36,569 votes in the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat.
In Goa, at 10.30 am the BJP and Congress are maintaining a lead in one each of the two parliamentary seats in the state.
BJP president Amit Shah is leading by 1.80 lakh votes in Gujarat's Gandhinagar after the fifth round of counting in the Lok Sabha election.
The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM party is leading with 36,152 votes in Aurangabad in the second round of voting. Chandrakant Khaire of the Shiv Sena is showing a lead with 23,565 votes, while the Congress' Subhash Zambad is leading with 6,404 votes.
An Independent candidate, Harshwardhan Jadhav has secured a lead with 27,915 votes.
The BJP is leading in all of Gujarat's 26 constituencies, CNN-News18 reported. BJP president Amit Shah is leading in the Gandhinagar seat with 3.5 lakh votes.
The BJP and its allies have secured a lead as per early trends in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. In Maharashtra, the NDA is leading in at least 40 seats while in Rajasthan, the BJP is leading in 22 out of 25 seats that are showing early trends.
The saffron party also seems set to repeat its 2014 performance in their stronghold of Gujarat, with a lead in all 26 seats.
Shrirang Barne of the Shiv Sena is leading in Maharashtra's Mawal, while NCP’s Supriya Sule is leading by just 400 votes in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.
Congress' Sushil Kumar Shinde and Ashok Chavan, both former chief ministers are now trailing at Solapur and Nanded respectively. Trends show BJP leading in 20 seats, while Shiv Sena leads in 11. NCP is leading in nine seats in the state while Congress leads in seven.
The BJP leading in 20 seats, while its alliance partner Shiv Sena is leading in 11. NCP is leading in 10 seats in the state while Congress leads in six.
The counting has been delayed in Gandhinagar constituency after three EVMs face technical difficulties. Amit Shah is leading in the seat with 30,000 votes from Gandhinagar seat.
In Rajkot's Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP candidate Mohan Kundariya ahead with 15,000 votes, while Congress Soma Patel leads in Surendranagar. BJP is leading in 20 out of the 26 seats in the state.
BJP president Amit Shah is leading from Gandhinagar seat. After replacing LK Advani from this seat, Shah will look to continue BJP’s dominance in the state after the party’s mediocre show at the Assembly elections in 2017.
BJP is also leading at four other seats in the state — Kirit Solanki (Ahmedabad West), CR Patil (Navsari), Deepsinh Rathod (Sabarkatha), Darshana Jardosh (Surat) and Mansukh Vasava (Bharuch). This is from the postal ballot counting.
Counting of votes began Thursday for 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra where trends are likely to start coming in by afternoon while the final results are expected in the evening.
Gujarat, which submitted all the 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state to the BJP in 2014, is likely to see a direct fight between the ruling party and the Congress as counting is set to begin on Thursday. However, the saffron party is likely to lose its hold over some seats in its stronghold.
Predictions have shown that the BJP will be winning 22 out of the 26 seats in the state, while Congress is likely to win the remaining four seats.
The NCP, which has been a key player in every election in Maharashtra so far, is facing an uphill battle in the Lok Sabha election this year. With a steadily decreasing vote share in every election, the NCP won only four seats (five, after a bypoll) in 2014.
The 2019 election will be the deciding factor for the relevance of the political stalwart in Maharashtra. For the 2019 election, the party has allied with the Congress, and is contesting 22 seats. The NCP's objective is to win between 12 to 14 seats.
A three-layer security has been arranged in and around all the counting centres in Rajasthan on Thursday as votes are to be counted for the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar said on Wednesday.
The counting will start from 8 am for the 25 parliamentary seats in the state. Postal ballots and Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballots (ETPBs) will be counted first and then from 8.30 am onwards, counting of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will start.
Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Election 2019 begins from 8 am today (Thursday, 23 May), including in the western states of India — Rajasthan, Goa, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. Counting of votes will also take place in Union Territories of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
The counting of votes polled in 25 parliamentary seats in Rajasthan will take place amid tight security. Chief Electoral officer Anand Kumar said the counting of postal ballots, electronically transmitted postal ballots and the votes polled through electronic voting machines (EVMs) will begin at all the 25 centres in the state.
He said a triple-layered security arrangement has been made to thwart any kind of disruption. The official said the latest trends of round-wise counting of all 25 parliamentary seats will be made available on the official website and displayed through LEDs at prominent locations.
Polling for 12 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan was held on 6 May. Thirteen seats in the state had gone to the polls on 29 April. In the 2014 parliamentary polls, the BJP had swept the state by bagging all the 25 seats.
Election authorities said that declaration of results of 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat may get delayed by around 3 to 4 hours due to counting of voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips.
VVPAT slips of five randomly selected EVMs will be counted in every Assembly segment after EVM votes are counted, said the state's Chief Electoral Officer S Murali Krishna. Each of the 26 Lok Sabha seats has six to seven assembly segments.
If the slips and EVM data do not match, count of VVPAT slips will be taken into consideration, said Krishna.
"Due to this exercise, declaration of final results may get delayed by around 3 to 4 hours...trends will be out by afternoon. Only formal declaration would get delayed. Final results may come late in the evening," Krishna told PTI.
In Mumbai, police will maintain strict security around three counting centres with the help of central forces, officials said.
Counting of votes for six parliamentary constituencies in the city will be held at NESCO Complex in Goregaon, Udayanchal School in Vikhroli and New Sewree Warehouse in Sewree East. Strict security arrangements have been put in place in other parts of Maharashtra too for the counting day, a senior state police official said.
As many as 1,500 police officers and personnel will guard the three counting centers in Mumbai alongwith the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Reserve Police Force, Quick Response Teams (QRT) and Riot Control Police, said a city police spokesperson. There would be adequate police deployment all over the city to maintain law and order, he said.
Keeping in mind that workers of political parties may break into celebrations on roads during the counting and afterward, Traffic Police have made additional arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic, he said. People should not believe or spread rumors, the spokesperson said.
The final verdict on Lok Sabha polls in Goa is expected to come late night on Thursday as manual counting of VVPAT slips from five booths of each Assembly segment has to be taken up to match figures, a senior poll official said.
Counting of votes for the two Lok Sabha constituencies and four Assembly segments would be taken up at two centres in Panaji and Margao. Votes for North Goa district would be counted in Panaji and for South Goa district in Margao. Assembly constituencies of Panaji, Mandrem and Mapusa fall under North Goa district and Shiroda in South Goa district.
With inputs from agencies
Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.
Updated Date: May 24, 2019 09:34:52 IST
Highlights
Gujarat Lok Sabha election result latest updates
BJP receives increased vote share than in 2014, business community contributed to sweeping win
The Election Commission recorded an increased vote share for the BJP in the party's stronghold of Gujarat. The party's vote share increased by three percent in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
"The business community and youth came out in large numbers to vote, which is believed to have turned the mandate in the BJP’s favour," The Hindu Businessline reported.
Maharashtra Lok Sabha election result latest updates
Final seat tally in for BJP-Shiv Sena is 41 seats
The final tally of the BJP and Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra is 41 seats, according to latest figures reported by PTI. The BJP has won 23 seats in the 48-strong Assembly, while the Shiv Sena has won 18.
The Opposition is lagging behind with single-digit figures. The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has won four seats, while its alliance partner Congress has won one. The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, which was leading in the crucial Aurangabad seat, and an Independent candidate have won one each.
Maharashtra Lok Sabha election result latest updates
NDA alliance crosses 50% mark in vote share for first time in state
The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, a timely tie-up according to some analysts, have won 41 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra. The NDA alliance's total vote share crossed the 50 percent mark for the first time in the state, as the BJP 23 seats and the Shiv Sena won 18.
"The timely decision to patch up with the Shiv Sena to avoid division of Hindu votes, letting leaders from other parties join the BJP just before the polls by catching the Opposition off-guard and the strategy to sideline the Congress during the campaign by focusing solely only on the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, seemed to have worked in favour of the BJP and its NDA partners in Maharashtra," The Hindu reported.
Maharashtra Lok Sabha election result latest updates
Raj Thackeray expresses disbelief over Lok Sabha poll results
MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who conducted a comprehensive campaign against the BJP, on Thursday termed the Lok Sabha poll trends suggesting a landslide victory for the ruling party as "beyond rationale" and "incomprehensible".
Maharashtra Lok Sabha election results latest updates
Urmila Matondkar loses, says 'won't quit politics'
Congress' Mumbai North Lok Sabha candidate Urmila Matondkar Thursday said though she has lost her maiden election, she won't quit politics as she has a long way to go.
Maharashtra Lok Sabha election latest updates
Aditya Thackeray says NDA wins 'big' opportunity for nation building
As the BJP is poised to sweep a majority win across the country, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said that the landslide mandate for the NDA is a "huge opportunity" for the saffron alliance to take the nation forward.
Gujarat Lok Sabha election results latest updates
Gujarat celebrates as 'Son of soil' Narendra Modi wins second term
The state erupted into celebrations as leads converted into wins for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across the country. BJP leaders and workers hailed a repeat of the 2014 performance, as the saffron party looked poised to sweep all 26 seats in the state. So far, the party has won 10 seats in the state, and is leading in the other 16.
"The revelry gripped the city of Ahmedabad and other towns across the State, where BJP supporters and industry bodies set up special LED screens for the live screening of the counting along with snacks and sweets as a mark of celebration," a report by The Hindu Businessline said.
Goa Lok Sabha election results latest updates
BJP likely to win in North Goa by huge margin
The BJP is likely to win the North Goa by a "huge margin". The Amit Shah-led party is set to retain the seat as its candidate and Union Ayush Minister Shripad Naik has established a huge margin over Congress' Girish Chodankar.
Goa Lok Sabha election results latest updates
Congress and BJP likely to split even in Goa
The Congress wrested the South Goa Lok Sabha seat from the BJP as most results of the General Election came in on Thursday, while the BJP is leading in the North Goa parliamentary constituency.
Congress candidate Francis Sardinha defeated BJP's Narendra Sawaikar in South Goa. The Congress had lost this seat in 2014. Sardinha, who had represented this parliamentary constituency earlier, won by a margin of 15,268 votes as he polled 1,81,340 votes, while Sawaikar got 1,66,072 votes.
Rajasthan Lok Sabha election results latest updates
Dausa won by Jaskaur Meena
Rajasthan Lok Sabha election results latest updates
Gujarat Lok Sabha election results latest updates
Amit Shah wins Gandhinagar with 8.94 lakh votes
BJP president Amit Shah won from Gandhinagar — a seat earlier held by BJP patriarch LK Advani — by 5.57 lakh votes, defeating the Congress candidate CJ Chavda. Shah polled 8.94 lakh votes while Chavda got 3.37 lakh votes.
Gujarat Lok Sabha election results latest updates
BJP set to repeat 2014 win in stronghold of Gujarat
The BJP is likely to retain all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, repeating its 2014 performance in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While Modi did not contest election from the state this time, BJP chief Amit Shah won by a huge margin from Gandhingar in his maiden Lok Sabha foray.
Maharashtra Lok Sabha election results latest updates
BJP wins in Mumbai
BJP candidates Gopal Shetty, Poonam Mahajan, and Manoj Kotak have won the Mumbai North, Mumbai North-Central and Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha constituencies respectively.
Maharashtra Lok Sabha election results latest updates
Shiv Sena secures win in three Mumbai constituencies
Shiv Sena candidates Arvind Sawant, Gajanan Kirtikar and Rahul Ramesh Shewal have won the Mumbai South, Mumbai North-West, and Mumbai South-Central Lok Sabha seats respectively.
Maharashtra Lok Sabha election results latest updates
Nitin Gadkari retains power in Nagpur by margin of 2.1 lakh votes
BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has managed to retain his seat of Maharashtra's Nagpur. He won by a margin of 2,16,009 votes. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present at the celebration at the minister's residence.
Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha Election result in latest updates
Independent, BJP win in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu respectively
In the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Independent candidate Delkar Mohanbhai Sanjibhai defeated incumbent MP Patel Natubhai Gomanbhai of the BJP by 9001 votes. However, in the Union Territory constituency of Daman and Diu, Lalubhai Babubhai retained his seat by defeating Ketan Dahyabhai Patel of the Congress by a margin of 9,942 votes.
Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election result latest updates
Rajyavardhan Rathore hits the bull's eye in Jaipur Rural
In the clash of the former Olympians, Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore took the perfect aim to victory by defeating discus thrower Krishna Punia in the Jaipur Rural seat. The 2010 CWG gold medallist had won the Sadulpur Assembly seat in Rajasthan by defeating sitting BSP MLA Manoj Nyangali but failed to repeat the feat against the Union minister.
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election result latest updates
Union minister Anant Geete loses
Shiv Sena leader and Union minister Anant Geete failed to retain his Raigad seat and conceded it to Tatkare Sunil Dattatray of the NCP. Dattatray registered his victory by a margin of 31,438 votes. In 2014, Geete had narrowly won the seat by a margin of 2,110 votes.
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray says voters reposed 'immense faith' in NDA
'India will become superpower in coming years': Nitin Gadkari
Reacting to the result of the Lok Sabha election, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said, "The BJP has, in the 5 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, done what couldn't be done in the last 50 years. I believe that India will become a super power in the coming years. Programmes undertaken by the government for villages, farmers the poor and downtrodden will be finished with speed now.
Input by Murtaza Merchant/101Reporters
Declared winners from Maharashtra:
Nandurbar (ST): Dr. Heena Vijaykumar (BJP)
Mumbai North East: Manoj Kotak (BJP)
Mumbai South-Central: Rahul Ramesh Shewale (Shivsena)
Input by Murtaza Merchant/101Reporters
List of winners from Gujarat:
Rajkot: Kundariya Mohanbhai Kalyanibhai (BJP)
Bardoli: Vasava Parbubhai Nagarbhai (BJP)
Input by Amit Cowper/101Reporters
List of winners from Rajasthan
Ajmer : Bhagirath Choudhary
Barmer: Kailash Choudhary
Bharatpur: Ranjeeta Koli
Bhilwara: Subhash Chandra Baheria
Chittorgarh: Chandra Prakash Joshi
Churu: Rahul Kaswan
Sri Ganganagar: Nihal Chand
Jalore: Devaji Patel
Jhalawar-Baran: Dushyant Singh
Jodhpur: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Tonk Sawai-Madhopur: Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria
Input by Rangoli Agrawal/101Reporters
Maharashtra chief Minister Devendra Fadavis at 'Matoshree' — the residence of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.
Input by Murtaza Merchant/101Reporters
BJP's Poonam Mahajan leads in Mumbai North Central
BJP’s Poonam Mahajan leading against INC’s Priya Dutt in Mumbai’s North Central constituency. The BJP workers are ready to celebrate Poonam’s win which will be declared at any moment as she is leading by over one lakh votes.
Input by Priyamvada Mangal/101Reporters
Congress' Ashok Chavan says he 'accepts complete responsibility'
Congress leader Ashok Chavan, in his reaction to the results, said, "We open-heartedly welcome the verdict of the people. I accept complete responsibility for the Congress' losses in Maharashtra. In the last 5 years, we raised questions of the people and came out on the streets against wrong decisions. However the decision of people is supreme. We hope that the new government will fulfill the aspirations of people. We will not get cowed down by these results and we will reorganise the party and fight in the upcoming Maharashtra elections."
Input by Murtaza Merchant/101Reporters
Lathicharge in Aurangabad on AIMIM workers
The police lathicharged the workers for shouting slogans on MIM's victory. AIMIM was winning in the constituency till the 23rd round of counting. A victory rally was planned despite a ban announced by police commissioner. Shiv Sena’s Khaire is leading by over 800 votes as the counting goes to the last round.
Input by Mahesh Joshi/101Reporters
BJP chief Amit Shah has won the election from Gandhinagar, News18 reported.
Rajasthan election result latest updates
Gajendrasinh Shekhawat retains hold over Jodhpur
In Jodhpur parliamentary seat, BJP candidate and Union Minister Gajendrasinh Shekhawat retained his hold and won for the second time. He defeated his closest opponent, Congress candidate and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son, Vaibhav Gehlot, by a margin of two lakh 70 thousand votes. However, Shekhawat has bagged lesser votes than he did in the last Lok Sabha elections. He had won more than four lakh ten thousand votes last time.
BJP's candidate Shekhawat's win in all eight assembly seats in the Jodhpur Lok Sabha shows how the Modi wave in the Chief Minister's house in Jodhpur also defeated his son, Vaibhav.
Input by Sangeeta Sharma/101Reporters
Rajasthan election result latest updates
Hanuman Beniwal says fulfilling people's expectations to be his priority
After winning in Nagaur, RLP’s Hanuman Beniwal said that fulfilling the expectation of the public will be his first priority. In addition to opening a Sainik school in the constituency, he also hopes that Rajasthan gets the special status tag.
Input by Madhav Sharma/101Reporters
BJP' Kailash Choudhary demands CM Ashok Gehlot's resignation
BJP candidate Kailash Choudhary who won the election from Barmer parliamentary seat by 3,24,808 votes, has demanded Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's resignation on moral grounds. Choudhary defeated Congress' Manvendra Singh, son of veteran leader and former Union minister Jaswant Singh.
Choudhary set a new record of victory as he has won the election with record 3,24,808 votes, highest ever for this constituency.
Input by Mukesh Mathrani
Rajasthan election result latest updates
BJP's Subhash Bahedia set to win in Bhilwara, DC refutes counting error reports
The counting for Bhilwara LS seat is over and despite an official confirmation, BJP candidate Subhash Bahedia is set to win against Congress candidate Rampal Sharma by a margin of 6,11,482 votes.
On reports of discrepancy in counting, District Collector of Anand Dilip Rana said, "There is no discrepancy in counting. There was some calculation error at the data-entry level, which has been sorted out."
Input by Amit Cowper
BJP issues press release to announce victory in all 26 seats in Gujarat
The Bharatiya Janata Party released an official statement to announce its victory in all the 26 seats in Gujarat where most of its candidates have registered an unprecedented landslide mandate.
Input by Masuma Bharmal Jariwala
After BJP's thumping show, Nitin Gadkari promises to solve Maharashtra's water woes with 134 new irrigation projects across state
Union Minister for Shipping and Water Resources and River Development Nitin Gadkari on Thursday congratulated the people and BJP party workers for the party's resounding win in the general election and vowed to solve the water scarcity issue in Maharashtra. Gadkari announced the 'Jal Shakti' project for the same which, he said, would connect the water basins of Godavri and Kaveri rivers and would also lead to opening of 108 water irrigation projects in the state worth Rs 40,000 crore. Gadkari said he would ensure that the party builds a strong water network like it created a huge road network across the country in last five years and the focus for it would be the drought and farmer suicide affected regions. In addition to this, 26 new projects would be started under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana as well, as directed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the meeting with Union council of ministers, Gadkari said.
Gujarat election result latest updates
Congress to challenge Anand result on account of ambiguous counting
Congress to challenge the result of Anand constituency, alleging that more votes have been counted than the official voting percentage for the seat. Gujarat Congress state Gujarat president Hardik Patel, leaders Amit Chavda, Siddharth Patel and Arjun Modhawadiya held a closed-door meeting on Thursday.
Input by Darshana Jamindar
BJP's Manoj Kotak surges ahead in Mumbai North East with over 2.3 lakh votes
BJP’s Manoj Kotak is leading in Mumbai North East seat with 2,31,098 votes against NCP’s Patil Sanjay Dina who has polled 1,44,198 votes. BJP workers are all set for celebrations in Ghatkopar East.
Input by Priyamvada Mangal
Sharad Pawar says people had doubts about EVMs unlike previous elections
NCP chief Sharad Pawar once again cast doubts on EVMs and assured of the Opposition's comeback in next election. “The picture looks highly positive for the Opposition in the next elections. I accept people's decision but this is also a fact that people had their doubts about EVMs. Congress had performed really well in Rajiv Gandhi's time, but nobody doubted elections then, same when Atal Bihari Vajpayee won," Pawar said on Thursday.
Input by Murtaza Merchan
Devendra Fadnavis hails BJP's massive win, calls it 'Modi tsunami'
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reacted to people's mandate by saying, "I congratulate the people of the state as well as my colleagues, including members of the BJP core committee. They have worked immensely hard for this victory. The mandate has proved that people have accepted Modi ji on a larger scale than before. The country has witnessed a Modi tsunami this time. It is for the first time in history that an incumbent government came to power once again with a bigger mandate."
Input by Murtaza Merchant
Rajasthan election results latest updates
Arjun Lal Meena leading in Udaipur with a record margin of 4 lakh votes
BJP candidate Arjun Lal Meena is leading from Udaipur with a massive margin of almost 4 lakh votes against Congress' Raghuveer Singh.
Gujarat election result latest updates
Amit Shah secures lead of 4.8 lakh votes in Gandhinagar, breaks LK Advani's record
BJP president Amit Shah surpasses party stalwart LK Advani's lead from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency and is now leading by a margin of 4,86,894 votes.
Input by Amit Cowper
Maharashtra election results latest updates
State finance minister says 'historic' win should be attributed to Narendra Modi
After the favourable trends for BJP, Maharashtra Finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar reacted by saying, "This historic win should be attributed to the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and management skills of BJP chief Amit Shah.
In Maharashtra, BJP workers worked very hard to make Modi ji win under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and people blessed us with their votes to carry out further development. I congratulate the people of the state and assure on behalf of the government that we will double the pace of growth."
Input by Murtaza Merchant
Gujarat election results latest updates
Amit Shah leads with 4 lakh votes
BJP president Amit Shah has pulled far ahead of the Opposition's candidate with a lead of 4,25,000 votes from Gujarat's Gandhinagar.
Input by Darshana Jamindar
Rajasthan election results latest updates
Gajendra Singh leading in Jodhpur
In Jodhpur, BJP candidate Gajendra Singh is leading by a margin of 2,24,426 votes.
Input by Sangeeta Sharma
Gujarat election result latest updates
BJP's lead in Rajkot crosses 3 lakh
In Rajkot, BJP candidate Mohan Kundariya’s lead crossed over 3,37,000.
Input by Masuma Bharmal Jariwala
Rajasthan election result latest updates
BJP leads in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur
The BJP’s Sukhbir Jaunpuriya is leading in Rajasthan's Tonk-Sawai Madhopur seat by 95,441 votes.
Input by Ravish
Maharashtra election result latest updates
AIMIM leads in Aurangabad
After eight rounds of counting, the AIMIM is leading by 22,425 votes, whereas the Shiv Sena's Chandrakant Khaire has secured 1,10,981 votes.
Input by Mahesh Joshi
Rajasthan election results latest updates
Meghawal brothers, BJP, Congress candidates from Bikaner greet each other as early results come in
Candidates from Bikaner and cousins, Arjun Ram Meghawal (BJP) and Madan Lal Meghawal (Congress) met as early trends came in on Thursday. Currently, Arjun is leading with 3,94,674 votes.
Input by Loon Karan Chhajer
Rajasthan election result latest updates
BJP wins in Udaipur, party workers celebrate
Party workers were in a festive mood after BJP candidate Arjun Lal Meena defeated Congress candidate Raghuveer Singh Meena with a difference of 3 lakh votes.
Input by Sohail Khan
Maharashtra election result latest updates
Urmila Matondkar alleges mismatch in EVM form signs
Congress' Mumbai-North Lok Sabha seat candidate Urmila Matondkar on Thursday alleged that there was a mismatch in signatures on an electronic voting machine (EVM) form.
The actor, who was trailing against BJP's Gopal Shetty by over 1,45,991 votes, said a complaint was filed with the Election Commission in this connection.
Rajasthan election results latest updates
BJP secures wins in Ajmer, Shriganganagar, and Barmer
The BJP has won in three seats in Rajasthan, namely Ajmer, Shriganganagar, and Barmer. In Ajmer, BJP’s Bhagirath Chaudhary has won by a margin of 2.40 lakh votes, while in Shriganganagar, BJP’s Nihalchand Meghwal won.
From Barmer, BJP candidate Kailash Chaudhary has won against Congress’ Manavendra Singh.
Input by Sangeeta Sharma
Daman and Diu election results latest updates
BJP leads in Daman and Diu
The BJP has secured a lead in the parliamentary seat of Daman and Diu.
Dadra and Nagar Haveli election result latest updates
BJP leads in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, 'other' close second
In the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the BJP has secured a lead of 45.16 percent. However, the ECI website also showed that the 'Others' category had received 47 percent of the votes.
Rajasthan election result latest updates
BJP workers celebrate in Rajasthan's Jaipur after early trends show clean sweep
BJP workers celebrated as the early trends of the Lok Sabha 2019 polls showed a clear lead for the BJP in the state.
Maharashtra election result latest updates
Shiv Sena secures lead in Maval Lok Sabha constituency
Shiv Sena's Shrirang Barne is having a lead of 1.5 lakh over Opposition's Parth Pawar in the Maval Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra.
Input by Ashwin Aghor
Rajasthan election results latest updates
First win for BJP from Rajasthan's Bhilwara
The first update on a win is coming in from Rajasthan's Bhilwara, where BJP's candidate Subhash Chandra Baheria has won by a margin of 4,40,000 votes against Congress’ Rampal Sharma. This is the third time that Baheria has won from this seat.
Input by Sangeeta Sharma
Goa election result latest updates
BJP and Congress maintain lead in one seat each
In Goa, the BJP and Congress have both maintained a lead in one seat each — the Goa North and Goa South constituencies.
Rajasthan election result latest updates
BJP workers celebrate in Jodhpur, Rajsamand, Alwar, Barmer, Nagore
After five rounds of counting for the Lok Sabha election in Rajasthan, the BJP is leading in:
Rajsamand — BJP’s Diya Kumari is leading by a margin of 2,33,673 votes
Alwar — BJP’s Balaknath is leading by a margin of 2,10,563 votes
Barmer — BJP’s Kailash Chaudhary is leading by a margin of 1,84,229 votes
Nagore — BJP’s Hanuman Beniwal Makrana is leading by a margin of 13,315 votes
Input by Sangeeta Sharma and Rajendra Sharma
Rajasthan election result latest updates
BJP leading in Rajasthan's Bikaner
The BJP candidate from Bikaner, Arjun Ram Meghawal is leading by a margin of 88,000 votes against his cousin, Congress’ Madan Gopal Meghwal, after five rounds of counting.
Input by Loon Karan Chhajer
Maharashtra election result latest updates
Sushil Kumar Shinde trails from Solapur
Former Home Minister and Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde is trailing from Maharashtra's Solapur. However, NCP's Supriya Sule is leading from Baramati.
Rajasthan election result latest updates
BJP leads in Jalore with margin of 15,1810 votes
The BJP candidate from Jalore, Devji Patel is leading by a margin of 15,1810 votes against Congress’ Ratan Dewa.
Input by Sangeeta Sharma
Rajasthan election results latest updates
BJP leading in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur by 28,033 votes
Sitting MP and BJP candidate, Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria, is leading by a margin of 28,033 votes from the Tonk–Sawai Madhopur Lok Sabha constituency. Congress’ Namonarayan Meena is second with 1,43,442 votes.
Input by Ravish
Gujarat election result latest updates
Narendra Modi's mother greets public in Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother on Thursday greeted the public and the media at her residence in Gujarat, as early trends showed a lead for the BJP in all 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
Maharashtra election results latest updates
In Aurangabad, Independent candidate leads by 700 votes
After the fourth round of vote counting, the Independent candidate Harshwardhan Jadhav has secured a lead with 49,812 votes and is leading with a margin of 700 votes. In second place is Shiv Sena's Chandrakant Khaire with a lead of 38,473 votes.
Congress' Subhash Zambad has secured a lead with 10,551 votes whereas the AIMIM has a lead of 49,115 votes.
Input by Mahesh Joshi
Gujarat election results latest updates
Amit Shah leads in Gandhinagar, BJP workers celebrate
BJP president Amit Shah is in the lead with 2,17,327 votes from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. BJP will look to win by a higher margin than 4,63,121 votes in 2014.
Input by Darshana Jamindar
Gujarat election results latest updates
BJP workers celebrate early trends in Gandhinagar
BJP workers and leaders are celebrating at the Kamalam BJP office in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. The saffron party's candidate, BJP president Amit Shah is currently leading in the constituency with a wide margin.
Input by Darshana Jamindar
Maharashtra election results latest updates
Here are the trends in Maharashtra's Pune:
Maharashtra election results latest updates
Here are the trends in Baramati:
Rajasthan election result latest updates
Vaibhav Gehlot trails behind BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Jodhpur
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot is trailing behind BJP candidate Gajendra Singh Shekhawat with a margin of 36,569 votes in the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat.
Rajasthan election result latest updates
BJP secures lead with 58% votes in Rajasthan
In Rajasthan, BJP has secured a lead 46,26,881 votes, which amounts to 58.86 percent of the votes in the state. On the other hand, the Congress has secured 34.33 percent (26,98,618) of the votes. However, NOTA got 1.05 percent (86,326) votes in Rajasthan.
Input by Madhav Sharma
Goa election results latest updates
BJP and Congress leading in one seat each in Goa
Maharashtra election results latest updates
Mumbai retained by BJP-Shiv Sena
All the six constituencies in Mumbai are showing leads for the BJP-Shiv Sena combine as early trends come in.
Gujarat election results latest updates
Amit Shah maintains lead with 1.80 votes in Gandhinagar
BJP president Amit Shah is leading by 1.80 lakh votes in Gujarat's Gandhinagar after the fifth round of counting in the Lok Sabha election.
Input by Darshana Jamindar and Amit Cowper
Maharashtra election results latest updates
Trends of leads in Maharashtra so far:
Input by Mahesh Joshi
Maharashtra election results latest updates
The trends in Maharashtra according to early tallies are:
Baramati constituency:
Supriya Sule (NCP) — 1,96,430
Kanchan Kul (BJP) — 1,66,517
Pune Constituency:
Girish Bapat (BJP) — 30,682
Mohan Joshi (Congress) — 14,456
Shirur Constituency:
Adhalrao Patil (Shivsena) — 1,06,822
Amol Kolhe (NCP) — 1,21,755
Maval Constituency:
Parth Pawar (NCP) — 1,61,002
Shrirang Barne (Shivsena) — 2,29,321
Input by Gunwanti Paraste
Gujarat election results latest updates
'Narendra Modi fan club' celebrates in Ahmedabad
Members of a 'Narendra Modi fan club' has started celebrating the results of the early trends for the Lok Sabha election in Gujarat's Ahmedabad's Ankur Road.
Input by Darshana Jamindar
Rajasthan election results latest updates
Manvendra Singh trails from Barmer, Rajvardhan Rathore leads from Jaipur Rural
Congress leader Manvendra Singh is trailing from Rajasthan's Barmer Lok Sabha constituency, while Union Minister Rajvardhan Rathore, the BJP's candidate from Jaipur Rural constituency, is leading from the seat.
Maharashtra election results latest updates
In Aurangabad, AIMIM leads in second round of counting
The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM party is leading with 36,152 votes in Aurangabad in the second round of voting. Chandrakant Khaire of the Shiv Sena is showing a lead with 23,565 votes, while the Congress' Subhash Zambad is leading with 6,404 votes.
An Independent candidate, Harshwardhan Jadhav has secured a lead with 27,915 votes.
Input by Mahesh Joshi
Rajasthan election results latest updates
Arjun Lal Meena leading in Udaipur, says constituency will win 'more' votes than in 2014
The sitting MP and BJP candidate from Udaipur, Arjun Lal Meena is leading with 8,000 in the constituency over Congress' Raghuveer Singh Meena. Meena said, “The exit polls through various agencies have also given positive responses. We can say that Narendra Modi will win with majority votes and in Udaipur the party will win with more votes as compared to the last election."
Input by Sohail Khan
Rajasthan election results latest updates
BJP's Mahant Balaknath leading in Alwar
BJP's Mahant Balaknath is leading in Alwar with 12,329 votes followed by the Congress' Bhanwar Jitendra Singh. Balaknath's guru Chand Nath had defeated Jitendra Singh in 2014 by 2,00,000 votes. The BJP is leading in 22 out of 25 seats in Rajasthan.
Input by Rangoli Agrawal
Gujarat election results latest updates
Amit Shah leading in Gandhinagar
The BJP is leading in all of Gujarat's 26 constituencies, CNN-News18 reported. BJP president Amit Shah is leading in the Gandhinagar seat.
Input by Darshana Jamindar
Maharashtra election result latest updates
Early trends at 10 am:
Rajasthan election result latest updates
BJP leads in Rajasthan's Jalore
Devaji Patel, the BJP candidate from Rajasthan's Jalore is leading with 49,740 votes. He is fighting against Ratan Devasi from Congress.
Input by Rangoli Agrawal
West States Lok Sabha election result latest updates
BJP pulls ahead of Opposition in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Gujarat
The BJP and its allies have secured a lead as per early trends in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. In Maharashtra, the NDA is leading in at least 40 seats while in Rajasthan, the BJP is leading in 22 out of 25 seats that are showing early trends.
The saffron party also seems set to repeat its 2014 performance in their stronghold of Gujarat, with a lead in all 26 seats.
Inputs by Rangoli Agrawal, Darshana Jamindar and Ashwin Aghor
Maharashtra election results latest updates
BJP leading in Nanded, while Ashok Chavan trails
BJP's Prataprao Patil Chikhalkar leading in Maharashtra's Nanded constituency with 14,637 votes against incumbent Congress candidate Ashok Chavan.
Input by Pragya Bakshi
Rajasthan election results latest updates
BJP leading in Barmer
BJP candidate Kailash Choudhary is leading by 2,279 votes in the Barmer Lok Sabha constituency and is followed by Congress' Manvendra Singh.
Input by Mukesh Mathrani
Rajasthan election result latest updates
BJP's Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore leading in Jaipur Rural
The BJP candidate for the Jaipur Rural seat and Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is leading in Jaipur rural by 3,000 votes, and is followed by Krishna Poonia from Congress. Rathore had bagged 2014 elections by 3,32,896 votes.
Input by Rangoli Agrawal
Maharashtra election results latest updates
Supriya Sule leading by 400 votes in Baramati, Shrirang Barne leading in Mawal
Shrirang Barne of the Shiv Sena is leading in Maharashtra's Mawal, while NCP’s Supriya Sule is leading by just 400 votes in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.
Congress' Sushil Kumar Shinde and Ashok Chavan, both former chief ministers are now trailing at Solapur and Nanded respectively. Trends show BJP leading in 20 seats, while Shiv Sena leads in 11. NCP is leading in nine seats in the state while Congress leads in seven.
Input by Ashwin Aghor
Gujarat election results latest updates
In Gujarat, the BJP is leading in 19 seats
The BJP leading in 19 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat while the Congress is leading in 2 seats for the General Election.
Input by Darshana Jamindar
Maharashtra election result latest updates
Counting halted in Pune as Congress objects 'faulty seats'
The counting in Pune has been halted after the Congress raised objections over a "faulty" EVM seal at Booth No 14. Congress objected over the faulty seal of EVM.
Input by Ashwin Aghor
Rajasthan election result latest updates
Vaibhav Gehlot leading in Jodhpur
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot's son Congress leader Vaibhav Gehlot is now leading in Rajasthan Jodhpur.
Maharashtra election result latest updates
BJP leading in 20 seats, Shiv Sena leading in 11 according to early trends
The BJP leading in 20 seats, while its alliance partner Shiv Sena is leading in 11. NCP is leading in 10 seats in the state while Congress leads in six.
Input by Ashwin Aghor
Maharashtra election results latest updates
Ashok Chavan leads in Nanded
Former Maharashtra chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan is leading Maharashtra's Nanded. The Opposition has secured a lead in at least four seats in the state, CNN-News18 reported, while the BJP-Shiv Sena combine is leading in the rest of the seats.
Gujarat election results latest updates
Counting halted in Bhavnagar
The vote counting has been halted at the Bhavnagar Lok Sabha constituency due to an interruption in the supply of electricity. The Congress’ Patel Manharbhai Nagjibhai is contesting against BJP’s Dr Bharatiben Dhurbhai Shiyal from this seat.
Input by Darshana Jamindar
Maharashtra election results latest updates
Early trends show BJP-Shiv Sena leading in all Mumbai seats
In the Mumbai North constituency, Congress' Urmilla Matondkar is trailing behind the BJP's Gopal Shetty according to early trends. Poonam Mahajan is also leading in the Mumbai North-Central seat, CNN-News18 said.
Maharashtra election results latest updates
NCP's Supriya Sule leads in Baramati
The National Congress Party (NCP)'s candidate in Maharashtra's Baramati candidate Supriya leading in the constituency.
Rajasthan election results latest updates
Counting begins in Alwar, Congress leads
EVM counting begins in Alwar, Rajasthan. Congress’ Jitendra Singh is leading from this seat.
Input by Rajendra Sharma
Gujarat election results latest updates
Counting delayed due to EVM technical difficulties in Gandhinagar
The counting has been delayed in Gandhinagar constituency after three EVMs face technical difficulties. Amit Shah is leading in the seat with 30,000 votes from Gandhinagar seat.
In Rajkot's Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP candidate Mohan Kundariya ahead with 15,000 votes, while Congress Soma Patel leads in Surendranagar. BJP is leading in 20 out of the 26 seats in the state.
Input by Darshana Jamindar
Rajasthan election results voting updates
21 out of 23 Rajasthan seats favour BJP, according to early tallies
In Rajasthan, the BJP is leading in 21 out of 23 seats according to early trends, CNN-News18 said. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot's son is trailing in the Jodhpur constituency.
Maharashtra election result latest updates
Close fight between BJP, Opposition in Maharashtra
As the EC has started tallying votes, in Maharashtra the BJP-led NDA shows a lead in three seats, while the NCP-Congress combine is leading in two seats.
Gujarat election result latest updates
Amit Shah leading in Gandhinagar
BJP president Amit Shah is leading from Gandhinagar seat. After replacing LK Advani from this seat, Shah will look to continue BJP’s dominance in the state after the party’s mediocre show at the Assembly elections in 2017.
BJP is also leading at four other seats in the state — Kirit Solanki (Ahmedabad West), CR Patil (Navsari), Deepsinh Rathod (Sabarkatha), Darshana Jardosh (Surat) and Mansukh Vasava (Bharuch). This is from the postal ballot counting.
Input by Darshana Jamindar
Rajasthan election result latest updates
In Jaipur Rural, Congress trails
In Rajasthan's Jaipur Rural seat, the Congress candidate Krishna Poonia is trailing while the BJP's Rajyavardhan Singh is leading.
Maharashtra election result latest updates
Counting begins in Maharashtra, trends likely to be in by afternoon
Counting of votes began Thursday for 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra where trends are likely to start coming in by afternoon while the final results are expected in the evening.
Maharashtra election result latest updates
Counting begins in Maharashtra, trends likely to be in by afternoon
Counting of votes began Thursday for 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra where trends are likely to start coming in by afternoon while the final results are expected in the evening.
Rajasthan election results latest updates
Barmer to see tough contest between Kailash Choudhary and Manvendra Singh
Western Rajasthan's Barmer parliamentary constituency is witnessing a tough contest between BJP candidate Kailash Choudhary and Congress’ Manvendra Singh, who is the son of veteran BJP leader and former union minister Jaswant Singh. Manvendra had switched over to Congress from BJP ahead of the state Assembly election held in December 2018.
Congress fielded him against former chief minister Vasundhara Raje from her home turf Jhalarapatan. Though Manvendra lost to Raje, the party has again fielded him from Barmer parliamentary constituency. BJP candidate Kailash Choudhary is former MLA from Baytoo assembly constituency in Barmer.
Input by Mukesh Mathrani
North States Lok Sabha election results latest updates
Postal ballots to be counted first at 8 am
The postal ballots and electronically transmitted postal ballots will be counted first on Thursday as the Election Commission of India begins counting votes for the 17th Lok Sabha on Thursday.
EC begins counting in all Lok Sabha constituencies
Rajasthan election result latest updates
Sportspersons face-off in Jaipur Rural seat
The fight for the Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituency is an interesting one, as two sportspersons — the BJP's Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore who is an Olympic medalist, and the Congress' Krishna Poonia who is a discus throw athlete. Rathore had won the battle in 2014 from the same seat and was appointed the union minister of Information and Broadcasting, Sports, and Youth Affairs.
Input by Rangoli Agrawal
Rajasthan election result latest updates
EC officials, counting agents reach centres in Rajasthan's Alwar
The election counting procedure in Alwar will take place at the Babu Shobharam Kala college. Election officers and counting agents of various parties have started reaching the spot. The major battle is between Mahant Balaknath from BJP and member of the erstwhile royal family, Jitendra Singh from Congress.
Input by Rajendra Sharma
Gujarat election results latest updates
Direct fight between BJP and Congress in Gujarat
Gujarat, which submitted all the 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state to the BJP in 2014, is likely to see a direct fight between the ruling party and the Congress as counting is set to begin on Thursday. However, the saffron party is likely to lose its hold over some seats in its stronghold.
Predictions have shown that the BJP will be winning 22 out of the 26 seats in the state, while Congress is likely to win the remaining four seats.
Input by Darshana Jamindar
Rajasthan election result latest updates
310 cells appointed in Jaipur constituencies
As many as 310 counting teams in two centres have been appointed in the Jaipur Urban and Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituencies. An additional micro observer has also been appointed for each cell. Meanwhile, 108 cells have been arranged as back-up. The counting in Jaipur Rural will be completed in 20 rounds while in Jaipur Urban it will take 21 rounds.
A 'cell' is the team of people who count the votes in a centre.
Input by Rangoli Agarwal
Maharashtra election results latest updates
2019 Lok Sabha election to be litmus test for Sharad Pawar's NCP
The NCP, which has been a key player in every election in Maharashtra so far, is facing an uphill battle in the Lok Sabha election this year. With a steadily decreasing vote share in every election, the NCP won only four seats (five, after a bypoll) in 2014.
The 2019 election will be the deciding factor for the relevance of the political stalwart in Maharashtra. For the 2019 election, the party has allied with the Congress, and is contesting 22 seats. The NCP's objective is to win between 12 to 14 seats.
Maharashtra election results latest updates
BJP-Shiv Sena won 41 seats in 2014
In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won 41 seats out of 48 in Maharashtra out of which the BJP won 23 seats and the Shiv Sena, got 18.
The Congress had dropped from 17 seats in 2009, to just two seats, while Sharad Pawar's NCP won four seats in the last General Election.
North States election result latest updates
MHA reviews law and order situation in states
Ahead of the counting day, the Ministry of Home Affairs had alerted State Chief Secretaries and police regarding the possibility of violence in different parts of the country today. The MHA had asked the states and Union Territories to maintain law and order by taking adequate measures for the security of strongrooms and venues of counting of votes.
Input by Darshana Jamindar
Rajasthan election results latest updates
Three-layered security arranged around all counting centres
A three-layer security has been arranged in and around all the counting centres in Rajasthan on Thursday as votes are to be counted for the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar said on Wednesday.
The counting will start from 8 am for the 25 parliamentary seats in the state. Postal ballots and Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballots (ETPBs) will be counted first and then from 8.30 am onwards, counting of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will start.
North States election results latest updates
In case of discrepancy in EVM-VVPAT verification, VVPAT slips will be counted
It is for the first time that the Election Commission of India (EC) will verify the VVPAT slips with EVMs in five randomly selected Assembly constituencies, and the poll panel is anticipating a delay of at least four to five hours in the declaration of the results.
North States Lok Sabha election result latest updates
Maharashtra, Gujarat likely to remain with BJP
The exit polls that were published on 19 May after the last phase of the election was wrapped up said that Maharashtra and Gujarat, which are BJP strongholds, are likely to have voted in favour of the saffron party even in the 2019 General Election.
In 2014, the BJP had swept Gujarat, which gave each of the 26 seats to it. In Maharashtra, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance had won 43 seats, and is expected to win in the state this year too, however, the NDA alliance might suffer a loss of five seats due to issues like farmer distress and unemployment.
Gujarat election results latest updates
Results could be delayed by few hours as BJP and Congress fce-off over 26 seats
The counting of votes for 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat will begin on Thursday, 23 May, in 28 centres across the state. Results of four Gujarat Assembly seats will also be taken up.
Voting for all the Lok Sabha and Assembly seats was held in a single phase on 23 April. The state recorded a voter turnout of 64.11 percent, which is the highest in the state since 1976.
Maharashtra election results latest updates
Congress, BJP, NCP Shiv Sena battle for 48 Lok Sabha seats
The key players fighting for Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha seats are the BJP and Shiv Sena, who are allies, and the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), who have allied with each other.
The overall voter turnout in Maharashtra was recorded at around 59 percent across the four phases that the General Election was held in, in the state.
North States Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Election Commission of India to begin counting votes today at 8 am
Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Election 2019 begins from 8 am across the country, including in the western states of India — Rajasthan, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Counting of votes will also take place in Union Territories of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
09:31 (IST)
Gujarat Lok Sabha election result latest updates
BJP receives increased vote share than in 2014, business community contributed to sweeping win
The Election Commission recorded an increased vote share for the BJP in the party's stronghold of Gujarat. The party's vote share increased by three percent in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
"The business community and youth came out in large numbers to vote, which is believed to have turned the mandate in the BJP’s favour," The Hindu Businessline reported.
08:55 (IST)
Maharashtra Lok Sabha election result latest updates
Final seat tally in for BJP-Shiv Sena is 41 seats
The final tally of the BJP and Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra is 41 seats, according to latest figures reported by PTI. The BJP has won 23 seats in the 48-strong Assembly, while the Shiv Sena has won 18.
The Opposition is lagging behind with single-digit figures. The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has won four seats, while its alliance partner Congress has won one. The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, which was leading in the crucial Aurangabad seat, and an Independent candidate have won one each.
08:43 (IST)
Maharashtra Lok Sabha election result latest updates
NDA alliance crosses 50% mark in vote share for first time in state
The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, a timely tie-up according to some analysts, have won 41 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra. The NDA alliance's total vote share crossed the 50 percent mark for the first time in the state, as the BJP 23 seats and the Shiv Sena won 18.
"The timely decision to patch up with the Shiv Sena to avoid division of Hindu votes, letting leaders from other parties join the BJP just before the polls by catching the Opposition off-guard and the strategy to sideline the Congress during the campaign by focusing solely only on the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, seemed to have worked in favour of the BJP and its NDA partners in Maharashtra," The Hindu reported.
08:30 (IST)
Maharashtra Lok Sabha election result latest updates
Raj Thackeray expresses disbelief over Lok Sabha poll results
MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who conducted a comprehensive campaign against the BJP, on Thursday termed the Lok Sabha poll trends suggesting a landslide victory for the ruling party as "beyond rationale" and "incomprehensible".
08:25 (IST)
Maharashtra Lok Sabha election results latest updates
Urmila Matondkar loses, says 'won't quit politics'
Congress' Mumbai North Lok Sabha candidate Urmila Matondkar Thursday said though she has lost her maiden election, she won't quit politics as she has a long way to go.
08:15 (IST)
Maharashtra Lok Sabha election latest updates
Aditya Thackeray says NDA wins 'big' opportunity for nation building
As the BJP is poised to sweep a majority win across the country, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said that the landslide mandate for the NDA is a "huge opportunity" for the saffron alliance to take the nation forward.
08:05 (IST)
Gujarat Lok Sabha election results latest updates
Gujarat celebrates as 'Son of soil' Narendra Modi wins second term
The state erupted into celebrations as leads converted into wins for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across the country. BJP leaders and workers hailed a repeat of the 2014 performance, as the saffron party looked poised to sweep all 26 seats in the state. So far, the party has won 10 seats in the state, and is leading in the other 16.
"The revelry gripped the city of Ahmedabad and other towns across the State, where BJP supporters and industry bodies set up special LED screens for the live screening of the counting along with snacks and sweets as a mark of celebration," a report by The Hindu Businessline said.
07:43 (IST)
Goa Lok Sabha election results latest updates
BJP likely to win in North Goa by huge margin
The BJP is likely to win the North Goa by a "huge margin". The Amit Shah-led party is set to retain the seat as its candidate and Union Ayush Minister Shripad Naik has established a huge margin over Congress' Girish Chodankar.
07:20 (IST)
Goa Lok Sabha election results latest updates
Congress and BJP likely to split even in Goa
The Congress wrested the South Goa Lok Sabha seat from the BJP as most results of the General Election came in on Thursday, while the BJP is leading in the North Goa parliamentary constituency.
Congress candidate Francis Sardinha defeated BJP's Narendra Sawaikar in South Goa. The Congress had lost this seat in 2014. Sardinha, who had represented this parliamentary constituency earlier, won by a margin of 15,268 votes as he polled 1,81,340 votes, while Sawaikar got 1,66,072 votes.
07:13 (IST)
Rajasthan Lok Sabha election results latest updates
Dausa won by Jaskaur Meena
07:01 (IST)
Rajasthan Lok Sabha election results latest updates
06:55 (IST)
Gujarat Lok Sabha election results latest updates
Amit Shah wins Gandhinagar with 8.94 lakh votes
BJP president Amit Shah won from Gandhinagar — a seat earlier held by BJP patriarch LK Advani — by 5.57 lakh votes, defeating the Congress candidate CJ Chavda. Shah polled 8.94 lakh votes while Chavda got 3.37 lakh votes.
06:48 (IST)
Gujarat Lok Sabha election results latest updates
BJP set to repeat 2014 win in stronghold of Gujarat
The BJP is likely to retain all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, repeating its 2014 performance in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While Modi did not contest election from the state this time, BJP chief Amit Shah won by a huge margin from Gandhingar in his maiden Lok Sabha foray.
06:45 (IST)
Maharashtra Lok Sabha election results latest updates
BJP wins in Mumbai
BJP candidates Gopal Shetty, Poonam Mahajan, and Manoj Kotak have won the Mumbai North, Mumbai North-Central and Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha constituencies respectively.
06:43 (IST)
Maharashtra Lok Sabha election results latest updates
Shiv Sena secures win in three Mumbai constituencies
Shiv Sena candidates Arvind Sawant, Gajanan Kirtikar and Rahul Ramesh Shewal have won the Mumbai South, Mumbai North-West, and Mumbai South-Central Lok Sabha seats respectively.
06:17 (IST)
Maharashtra Lok Sabha election results latest updates
Nitin Gadkari retains power in Nagpur by margin of 2.1 lakh votes
BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has managed to retain his seat of Maharashtra's Nagpur. He won by a margin of 2,16,009 votes. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present at the celebration at the minister's residence.
04:52 (IST)
Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha Election result in latest updates
Independent, BJP win in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu respectively
In the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Independent candidate Delkar Mohanbhai Sanjibhai defeated incumbent MP Patel Natubhai Gomanbhai of the BJP by 9001 votes. However, in the Union Territory constituency of Daman and Diu, Lalubhai Babubhai retained his seat by defeating Ketan Dahyabhai Patel of the Congress by a margin of 9,942 votes.
03:39 (IST)
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election result latest updates
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis thanks voters for the mandate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi
02:02 (IST)
Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election result latest updates
Rajyavardhan Rathore hits the bull's eye in Jaipur Rural
In the clash of the former Olympians, Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore took the perfect aim to victory by defeating discus thrower Krishna Punia in the Jaipur Rural seat. The 2010 CWG gold medallist had won the Sadulpur Assembly seat in Rajasthan by defeating sitting BSP MLA Manoj Nyangali but failed to repeat the feat against the Union minister.
01:00 (IST)
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election result latest updates
Union minister Anant Geete loses
Shiv Sena leader and Union minister Anant Geete failed to retain his Raigad seat and conceded it to Tatkare Sunil Dattatray of the NCP. Dattatray registered his victory by a margin of 31,438 votes. In 2014, Geete had narrowly won the seat by a margin of 2,110 votes.
21:38 (IST)
21:33 (IST)
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray says voters reposed 'immense faith' in NDA
https://twitter.com/AUThackeray/status/1131588735651467264
21:13 (IST)
20:47 (IST)
'India will become superpower in coming years': Nitin Gadkari
Reacting to the result of the Lok Sabha election, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said, "The BJP has, in the 5 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, done what couldn't be done in the last 50 years. I believe that India will become a super power in the coming years. Programmes undertaken by the government for villages, farmers the poor and downtrodden will be finished with speed now.
Input by Murtaza Merchant/101Reporters
19:33 (IST)
Declared winners from Maharashtra:
Nandurbar (ST): Dr. Heena Vijaykumar (BJP)
Mumbai North East: Manoj Kotak (BJP)
Mumbai South-Central: Rahul Ramesh Shewale (Shivsena)
Input by Murtaza Merchant/101Reporters
19:32 (IST)
List of winners from Gujarat:
Rajkot: Kundariya Mohanbhai Kalyanibhai (BJP)
Bardoli: Vasava Parbubhai Nagarbhai (BJP)
Input by Amit Cowper/101Reporters
19:32 (IST)
List of winners from Rajasthan
Ajmer : Bhagirath Choudhary
Barmer: Kailash Choudhary
Bharatpur: Ranjeeta Koli
Bhilwara: Subhash Chandra Baheria
Chittorgarh: Chandra Prakash Joshi
Churu: Rahul Kaswan
Sri Ganganagar: Nihal Chand
Jalore: Devaji Patel
Jhalawar-Baran: Dushyant Singh
Jodhpur: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Tonk Sawai-Madhopur: Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria
Input by Rangoli Agrawal/101Reporters
19:15 (IST)
Maharashtra chief Minister Devendra Fadavis at 'Matoshree' — the residence of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.
Input by Murtaza Merchant/101Reporters
19:08 (IST)
BJP's Poonam Mahajan leads in Mumbai North Central
BJP’s Poonam Mahajan leading against INC’s Priya Dutt in Mumbai’s North Central constituency. The BJP workers are ready to celebrate Poonam’s win which will be declared at any moment as she is leading by over one lakh votes.
Input by Priyamvada Mangal/101Reporters
19:02 (IST)
Congress' Ashok Chavan says he 'accepts complete responsibility'
Congress leader Ashok Chavan, in his reaction to the results, said, "We open-heartedly welcome the verdict of the people. I accept complete responsibility for the Congress' losses in Maharashtra. In the last 5 years, we raised questions of the people and came out on the streets against wrong decisions. However the decision of people is supreme. We hope that the new government will fulfill the aspirations of people. We will not get cowed down by these results and we will reorganise the party and fight in the upcoming Maharashtra elections."
Input by Murtaza Merchant/101Reporters
18:49 (IST)
Rajasthan election result latest updates
Subhash Bahedia wins from Bhilwara
Subhash Bahedia of BJP has been declared elected from Bhilwara constituency seat by a margin of 612000 votes .
According to Bhilwara district returning officer Rajendra Bhatt, BJP candidate Subhash Bahedia secured 938160 votes and his rival Congress candidate got 326160 votes.
Subhash Bahedia, a textile businessman and RSS loyalists, has been elected for the third time from Bhilwara constituency with a record margin of votes.
Bahedia contested for the first time in 1996 and won this seat .
He lost in1998 general election by a big margin.
In 2014 Bahedia contested from BJP and declared elected by a margin of 246264 votes .
He got 630317 votes and defeated Ashok Chandna ( state youth congress president) which secured 384053 votes only.
This was his third victory from Bhilwara seat which is a new record for Bhilwara parliament constituency.
Input by Mahesh Agarwal and Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
18:18 (IST)
Lathicharge in Aurangabad on AIMIM workers
The police lathicharged the workers for shouting slogans on MIM's victory. AIMIM was winning in the constituency till the 23rd round of counting. A victory rally was planned despite a ban announced by police commissioner. Shiv Sena’s Khaire is leading by over 800 votes as the counting goes to the last round.
Input by Mahesh Joshi/101Reporters
18:01 (IST)
BJP chief Amit Shah has won the election from Gandhinagar, News18 reported.
17:40 (IST)
Rajasthan election result latest updates
Gajendrasinh Shekhawat retains hold over Jodhpur
In Jodhpur parliamentary seat, BJP candidate and Union Minister Gajendrasinh Shekhawat retained his hold and won for the second time. He defeated his closest opponent, Congress candidate and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son, Vaibhav Gehlot, by a margin of two lakh 70 thousand votes. However, Shekhawat has bagged lesser votes than he did in the last Lok Sabha elections. He had won more than four lakh ten thousand votes last time.
BJP's candidate Shekhawat's win in all eight assembly seats in the Jodhpur Lok Sabha shows how the Modi wave in the Chief Minister's house in Jodhpur also defeated his son, Vaibhav.
Input by Sangeeta Sharma/101Reporters
17:37 (IST)
Rajasthan election result latest updates
Hanuman Beniwal says fulfilling people's expectations to be his priority
After winning in Nagaur, RLP’s Hanuman Beniwal said that fulfilling the expectation of the public will be his first priority. In addition to opening a Sainik school in the constituency, he also hopes that Rajasthan gets the special status tag.
Input by Madhav Sharma/101Reporters
17:09 (IST)
BJP' Kailash Choudhary demands CM Ashok Gehlot's resignation
BJP candidate Kailash Choudhary who won the election from Barmer parliamentary seat by 3,24,808 votes, has demanded Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's resignation on moral grounds. Choudhary defeated Congress' Manvendra Singh, son of veteran leader and former Union minister Jaswant Singh.
Choudhary set a new record of victory as he has won the election with record 3,24,808 votes, highest ever for this constituency.
Input by Mukesh Mathrani
16:51 (IST)
Rajasthan election result latest updates
BJP's Subhash Bahedia set to win in Bhilwara, DC refutes counting error reports
The counting for Bhilwara LS seat is over and despite an official confirmation, BJP candidate Subhash Bahedia is set to win against Congress candidate Rampal Sharma by a margin of 6,11,482 votes.
On reports of discrepancy in counting, District Collector of Anand Dilip Rana said, "There is no discrepancy in counting. There was some calculation error at the data-entry level, which has been sorted out."
Input by Amit Cowper
16:34 (IST)
BJP issues press release to announce victory in all 26 seats in Gujarat
The Bharatiya Janata Party released an official statement to announce its victory in all the 26 seats in Gujarat where most of its candidates have registered an unprecedented landslide mandate.
Input by Masuma Bharmal Jariwala
16:13 (IST)
After BJP's thumping show, Nitin Gadkari promises to solve Maharashtra's water woes with 134 new irrigation projects across state
Union Minister for Shipping and Water Resources and River Development Nitin Gadkari on Thursday congratulated the people and BJP party workers for the party's resounding win in the general election and vowed to solve the water scarcity issue in Maharashtra. Gadkari announced the 'Jal Shakti' project for the same which, he said, would connect the water basins of Godavri and Kaveri rivers and would also lead to opening of 108 water irrigation projects in the state worth Rs 40,000 crore. Gadkari said he would ensure that the party builds a strong water network like it created a huge road network across the country in last five years and the focus for it would be the drought and farmer suicide affected regions. In addition to this, 26 new projects would be started under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana as well, as directed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the meeting with Union council of ministers, Gadkari said.
15:59 (IST)
Gujarat election result latest updates
Congress to challenge Anand result on account of ambiguous counting
Congress to challenge the result of Anand constituency, alleging that more votes have been counted than the official voting percentage for the seat. Gujarat Congress state Gujarat president Hardik Patel, leaders Amit Chavda, Siddharth Patel and Arjun Modhawadiya held a closed-door meeting on Thursday.
Input by Darshana Jamindar
15:42 (IST)
BJP's Manoj Kotak surges ahead in Mumbai North East with over 2.3 lakh votes
BJP’s Manoj Kotak is leading in Mumbai North East seat with 2,31,098 votes against NCP’s Patil Sanjay Dina who has polled 1,44,198 votes. BJP workers are all set for celebrations in Ghatkopar East.
Input by Priyamvada Mangal
15:36 (IST)
Sharad Pawar says people had doubts about EVMs unlike previous elections
NCP chief Sharad Pawar once again cast doubts on EVMs and assured of the Opposition's comeback in next election. “The picture looks highly positive for the Opposition in the next elections. I accept people's decision but this is also a fact that people had their doubts about EVMs. Congress had performed really well in Rajiv Gandhi's time, but nobody doubted elections then, same when Atal Bihari Vajpayee won," Pawar said on Thursday.
Input by Murtaza Merchan
15:30 (IST)
Devendra Fadnavis hails BJP's massive win, calls it 'Modi tsunami'
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reacted to people's mandate by saying, "I congratulate the people of the state as well as my colleagues, including members of the BJP core committee. They have worked immensely hard for this victory. The mandate has proved that people have accepted Modi ji on a larger scale than before. The country has witnessed a Modi tsunami this time. It is for the first time in history that an incumbent government came to power once again with a bigger mandate."
Input by Murtaza Merchant
15:18 (IST)
Gujarat election result latest updates
BJP candidates set to register landmark wins against Congress rivals
Four BJP candidates are leading with a margin of over three lakhs votes against their Congress rivals. Mohanbhai Kundariya is leading with 6,93,398 votes over Congress' Lalitbhai Kagathra in Rajkot constituency, Kagathra having 3,56,130. However, chief minister Vijay Rupani has witheld the celebrations of the victory in Rajkot, as Kagathra lost his young son in an accident a couple of days back.
Meanwhile, Ranjan Bhatt from Vadodara is also leading with around three lakh votes, 4,11,047 over her Congress rival Prashant Patel, 1,25,339. Geeta Rathwa is also leading with over three lakh votes, with 6,64,917 votes as against 3,42,427. Nasari BJP candidate CR Patil is ahead with 4,49,315 votes over Congress' Bhimabhai Patel who has secured 1,35,726 votes after the fifteenth round of counting.
Whereas, seven other BJP candidates are leading with over two lakh margin over their Congress rivals after fifteen rounds.
Input by Amit Cowper
15:14 (IST)
Rajasthan election results latest updates
Arjun Lal Meena leading in Udaipur with a record margin of 4 lakh votes
BJP candidate Arjun Lal Meena is leading from Udaipur with a massive margin of almost 4 lakh votes against Congress' Raghuveer Singh.
15:10 (IST)
Amit Shah thanks citizens after NDA secures landslide mandate
BJP President Amit Shah thanked the people of India for ensuring a second term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as NDA marched towards a thumping victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
15:02 (IST)
Petrol pump owner in Rajkot distributes free CNG to celebrate BJP's win
A petrol pump owner in Gujarat's Rajkot, Gopal Chudasama — who is also the President of Rajkot Petrol Diesel Dealer Association — is providing free CNG to auto-rickshaw drivers to celebrate Narendra Modi’s victory. So far over 100 rickshaw owners have availed free CNG while another 200 are standing in queues after the announcement was made by Chudasama.
Input by Masuma Bharmal Jariwala
14:43 (IST)
Gujarat election result latest updates
Amit Shah secures lead of 4.8 lakh votes in Gandhinagar, breaks LK Advani's record
BJP president Amit Shah surpasses party stalwart LK Advani's lead from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency and is now leading by a margin of 4,86,894 votes.
Input by Amit Cowper
14:38 (IST)
Maharashtra election results latest updates
State finance minister says 'historic' win should be attributed to Narendra Modi
After the favourable trends for BJP, Maharashtra Finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar reacted by saying, "This historic win should be attributed to the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and management skills of BJP chief Amit Shah.
In Maharashtra, BJP workers worked very hard to make Modi ji win under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and people blessed us with their votes to carry out further development. I congratulate the people of the state and assure on behalf of the government that we will double the pace of growth."
Input by Murtaza Merchant
14:21 (IST)
Gujarat election results latest updates
Amit Shah leads with 4 lakh votes
BJP president Amit Shah has pulled far ahead of the Opposition's candidate with a lead of 4,25,000 votes from Gujarat's Gandhinagar.
Input by Darshana Jamindar