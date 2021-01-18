Maharashtra Panchayat Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting of votes begins; polls were held in 12,711 panchayats

Maharashtra Panchayat Election Results 2021 Live Updates: The gram panchayats are considered the third tier of governance. Elections for them are not held on party lines, using party symbols. Candidates are allotted election symbols from a list of free symbols

"Due to several such reasons, voting was held for 12,711 gram panchayats on Friday. In Gadchiroli, votes will be counted on 22 January. In the remaining districts, counting will take place on January 18," the SEC's statement said.

The Election Commission said that voting for 162 gram panchayats in six talukas of Gadchiroli, a Naxal-hit district, will be held on 20 January.

Residents of these villages have been agitating for the last 15 years and had boycotted the last two general elections as well, the official said. A committee fighting for the cause has already given a memorandum to the district administration in this regard, he said.

At least 14 villages boycotted the Gram Panchayat elections to press for their demand to be a part of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, a district official said. With 14 villages boycotting the elections, five Gram Panchayats in the district did not go to polls on Friday, deputy collector Balasaheb Wakchoure said.

A dispute broke out between two groups near the polling station in Kusegaon. In Kolhapur and Nashik districts, voters complained about the breakdown of EVMs. The voting resumed after EVMs were repaired. In Ahmednagar district of 767 gram panchayats, elections in 53 gram panchayats were reported unopposed.

In Solapur district, two groups hurled stones at each other during the polls. In Tale Hipparga village in North Solapur taluka, there was a dispute between two groups over voting, according to a Free Press Journal report. The altercation soon escalated into a brawl. The two groups then hurled stones at each other. Three to four activists from both groups were injured in the pelting.

Elections to 14,234 gram panchayats were announced on 11 December last year, but in some local governing bodies elections were held completely or partially unopposed.

The elections to 12,711 gram panchayats spread across 34 districts in Maharashtra saw on average 79 percent voting on Friday, State Election Commissioner UPS Madan said.

The poll panel had earlier this week canceled the election process in Umrane and Khondamali gram panchayats in Nashik and Nandurbar districts, respectively, after it received evidence of auctioning of posts of sarpanchs and other members.

In all 2,14,880 candidates were in the fray actually for the polls held on Friday. The voting took place between 7.30 am to 5.30 pm, except for four talukas in Gadchiroli and Gondia where polling ended at 3 pm.

On Friday, polling was held for 1,25,709 seats, for which nominations had been received from 3,56,221 candidates. A total of 2,41,598 candidates were in the race post scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations. As many as 26,718 of these candidates faced no rivals, so they would be declared elected unopposed, the statement said.

The gram panchayat polls were held in the wake of the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance's victory in the graduates' and teachers' constituencies in the Legislative Council elections that took place last year. The alliance won four out of six seats, while an Independent candidate and the BJP won one each.

The Election Commission allowed those suffering from coronavirus infection or those in quarantine to cast their vote half-an-hour before the polling ended.

Maharashtra Panchayat Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting of votes for the Maharashtra gram panchayat polls is slated to begin today (18 January) at 8 am.

The elections to 12,711 gram panchayats spread across 34 districts in Maharashtra saw on average 79 percent voting on Friday, State Election Commissioner UPS Madan said.

The gram panchayats are considered the third tier of governance. Elections for them are not held on party lines, using party symbols.

Candidates are allotted election symbols from a list of free symbols.

The districts and the district-wise number of gram panchayats where polling was held are as follows: Thane (143), Palghar (3), Raigad (78), Ratnagiri (360), Sindhudurg (66), Nashik (565), Dhule (182), Jalgaon (687), Ahmednagar (705), Nandurbar (64), Pune (649), Solapur (593), Satara (652), Sangli (142), Kolhapur (386), Aurangabad (579), Beed (111), Nanded (1,013), Osmanabad (382), Parbhani (498), Jalna (446),

Latur (383), Hingoli (421), Amravati (537), Akola (214), Yavatmal (925), Washim (152), Buldhana (498), Nagpur (127), Wardha (50), Chandrapur (604), Bhandara (145), Gondia (181) and Gadchiroli (170).

With inputs from PTI