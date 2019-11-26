Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE Updates: Uddhav Thackeray will be chief minister; Koshyari calls for Assembly session at 8 am tomorrow

Maharashtra govt formation LATEST updates: Speaking to reporters, NCP's Nawab Malik said that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be the new chief minister of Maharashtra. Protem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar who was sworn in by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari announced that the first session of the Assembly elected after the 21 October elections would be held tomorrow. The newly elected MLA will be sworn in at 8 am.
Newly-appointed Pro-tem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar has told ANI that the MLAs will be administered the oath on Wednesday when the session begins. Kolambkar took the oath as a Pro tem Speaker at 5.00 pm today at Raj Bhavan. Meanwhile, Congress sources have told India Today TV that Balasaheb Thorat is the frontrunner for deputy chief minister post since he is one of the senior-most MLA in the assembly. The two former chief ministers Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan are likely to be out of that race. NCP Jitendra Awhad is also in the race for the deputy chief minister post. Close confidant of Sharad Pawar, he is a non-Maratha and an OBC leader, an urban face of NCP, India Today reports.
Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will meet Governor Koshyari at 7 pm today, India Today reports. The three parties are likely to ask the governor to take oath tomorrow. Two MLAs from each party are likely to take oath tomorrow, reports said citing sources.
After Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar resigned from the post of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively, Congress' KC Venugopal said, "Today evening there will be joint press conference of the three — Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP — parties and a meeting. In the meeting, leader of joint legislative party will be elected, I think Uddhav ji will be elected." When asked about Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar's resignation, Venugopal said, "This is a victory of constitutional democracy. They thought through horse trading they can make governemnt. This is not only a failure of Devendra Fadnavis but also a slap on faces of their masters sitting in Delhi."
Addressing the media today, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis resigns as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. 'Ajit Pawar submitted his resignation and because of that we do not have the numbers to form government in Maharashtra. I will submit my resignation to the Governor after this press conference,' former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said at the media briefing today. Fadnavis blamed Ajit Pawar for the crisis.
Ahead of tomorrow's floor test, NCP leader Ajit Pawar resigned as the deputy chief minister. Official confirmation is still awaited, however, DD News, NDTV and News18 have reported that Pawar has actually submitted his resignation to Fadnavis. If this is true, sources said, it's a huge loss of faith on part of Pawar. Reacting to the news. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut told reporters, "Ajit Dada has resigned and he is with us. Uddhav Thackeray will be the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for five years." All eyes are now on Devendra Fadnavis' media briefing at 3.30 pm today.
After the Supreme Court ordered for a floor test in Maharashtra Assembly tomorrow, which will be telecast live, all legislators of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will meet at 5 pm today, ANI reports. The tripartite alliance will elect its leader, sources have told ANI.
BJP's Kalidas Kolambkar is the front-runner among those who are likely to be considered for post of pro tem Speaker. A former Congress leader, and an another eight-time MLA, he won from the Wadala Assembly seat in the elections held last month. He is considered a close confidante of senior BJP leader Narayan Rane. His name emerged as the front runner as although there are no set rules for appointment of a protem speaker, by tradition, the senior most member is given the responsibility. Earlier, Congress' Balasaheb Thorat — also an eight-time-MLA — was also considered to be in the race, but now he has been appointed the legislative party leader of the Congress. Hence, it is unlikely that he will be named protem speaker.
Maharashtra Congress President Balasaheb Thorat has been elected as their legislative party leader. Thorat is the senior most MLA and trusted aid of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. He is also close to Rahul Gandhi. Meanwhile, ahead of the floor test tomorrow, BJP MLAs have been asked to gather at 9 pm. "Our core committee met today and it has been decided that all our MLAs will be asked to gather at Garware club at 9 pm," said BJP leader Raosaheb Danve Patil.
Security has been beefed up around the Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai in view of the Supreme Court's order directing a floor test tomorrow, a senior official said. Elaborate police bandobast has been made to avoid any untoward incident outside the premises, he said. "The Vidhan Sabha security officials were taking care of the security arrangements inside the legislature building," he said.
All BJP MLAs have been summoned on Tuesday ahead of floor test scheduled at 5 pm on Wednesday, which will be conducted by a Pro-tem Speaker. They have asked to meet at Mumbai's Wankhade stadium at 9 pm.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court's direction calling for a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, saying he was grateful to the apex court for upholding the democratic values and constitutional principles.
He said it was heartening that the verdict came when the 'Constitution Day' is being celebrated, and dubbed it as a tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution.
Singing praise of the Supreme Court order on Maharashtra floor test which will be conducted on Wednesday after 5 pm, Shiv Sena's firebrand leader Sanjay Raut displayed confidence when he said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi can prove majority in House even within the time limit of thirty minutes.
"Even if the court gives us 30 minutes, we will prove our majority. We are thankful to the Supreme Court. This proves that our Judicial system is transparent. The Supreme Court has agreed on most of our demands because we were honest," said Raut.
As the Supreme Court directed to call for a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, with the proceedings to be conducted live telecast, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said only truth will prevail and that it was "end of the BJP's game".
"Satyamev Jayate BJP ka khel khatm" (truth alone shall win, end of the BJP's game), NCP's chief spokesperson Nawab Malik tweeted after the apex court gave its ruling.
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court ruling to conduct a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, and said the Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP have a majority in the House.
"Sena, Cong, NCP are satisfied with the Supreme Court order of a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly. The Constitution has been respected on Constitution Day.
"We are confident that we have a majority in the Maharashtra Assembly. The reality of BJP's claim will be exposed tomorrow," he said.
The Supreme Court ruled that the oath for MLAs must be concluded by 5 pm, following which the floor test should be conducted by a pro-tem Speaker.
Floor test to be conducted on 27 November, said Supreme Court. The proceedings to be conducted via open ballot by pro-tem Speaker.
Even after NCP stripped Ajit Pwar off his power to issue a whip to MLAs in Assembly by replacing him with Jayant Patil as Leader of the Legislative Party, BJP leader Ashish Shelar said Pawar was the leader of NCP on the Floor of the House.
We are confirmed that Ajit Pawar's whip will hold as leader of legislature party, said Shelar in Mumbai.
A petition is likely to be filed by the NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress combine in Supreme Court on Tuesday against the BJP over closure of nine cases against Ajit Pawar in the 70,000-crore irrigation scam, CNN-News18 reported.
"The Devendra Fadnavis Government cannot take policy decisions before floor test," the petition read.
Calling the decision to close cases against Ajit Pawar "illegal", the plea seeks a stay on the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau's (ACB) move to close cases.
Ahead of Tuesday's 10.30 am Supreme Court ruling on the floor test for the Maharashtra government led by the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress' Maha-Aghadi on Monday evening put on a 'show of strength' at a Mumbai luxury hotel.
At a event at the Grand Hyatt, 162 MLAs of the Maha-Aghadi vowed not to "fall for any inducements" from the BJP. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, the Opposition leader who single-handedly defied the BJP at the hustings in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, told the gathering he would ensure none of them loses membership for voting against the BJP during the floor test. The NCP chief claimed that the BJP has tried unconstitutional ways to gain power in Goa and some other states. "Maharashtra is not Goa and it is time to teach them a lesson," Pawar said.
"Misinformation is being spread that Ajit Pawar is the NCP's legislature party leader who would issue a whip to all (NCP) MLAs to vote for the BJP (in floor test). It is being said that whoever defies the whip would lose his membership of the House," Pawar said. The NCP chief added that he had consulted several constitutional and legal experts and also gone through previous instances on the issue of technicalities.
"I have come to the conclusion that Ajit Pawar, who is removed from his position (as the NCP legislature party leader for joining hands with the BJP in forming a government), has no legal right to issue a whip to MLAs," Pawar said. "I personally take the responsibility that your membership of the House will not become null and void. People who have acquired power illegally have to be removed now," Pawar said apparently referring to the BJP.
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, speaking at the event, asked the BJP to "make way" for the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance to rule Maharashtra. Those present were at the parade were Congress leader Ashok Chavan, who said, "We are more than 162, not just 162. We all will be a part of the government. I thank Sonia Gandhi who allowed for this alliance to stop BJP." "The governor should invite us to form government," he said.
The Sena and Congress MLAs arrived at the hotel shortly before 7 pm by various buses arranged by their parties. NCP MLAs were shifted there earlier from another hotel. Even as the "parade" of MLAs was in progress in the hotel, supporters of these parties gathered outside shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
BJP mocks Maha-Aghadi combine
The BJP hit back at the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP combine over its show of strength of their MLA, and said they will win the "photo finish" race during floor test in the Assembly. Addressing a press conference , BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar taunted the Sena-NCP -Congress for "identification parade" of their MLAs and termed it as a cruel joke on the people of the state and democracy. This cannot be equated with a floor test in the Assembly, he said, minutes after the unprecedented public parade of what the three parties claimed were 162 MLAs at a high-end hotel.
Shelar said, "We are sure that we will win the floor test in the assembly, whenever it gets convened. Such parades in a hotel will not help in proving majority on the floor." He also hit at the Shiv Sena, the BJP's one-time ally, for "forsaking" Hindutva and joining hands with the Congress, its ideological rival. Shelar took potshots at Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray, the son of party chief Uddhav Thackeray, for taking an oath in the name of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. "The way Shiv Sena leaders have joined hands with the Congress, it underscores how hollow it's Hindutva has been," said the BJP leader.
Shelar wondered whether there were even 145 MLAs at the hotel, the majority mark in the 288-member state Assembly. "You may have your photo, you may have your photographers there to show your strength, but it is the BJP who will win at the time of photo-finish under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis and (deputy CM) Ajit Pawar," he said, indicating a tight race during the floor test.
Controversy over closure of 9 cases related to irrigation scam
Opposition parties reacted with fury to the news of the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) announcing it had closed the probe into alleged irregularities in nine cases related to the Maharashtra irrigation projects, adding that none of those was linked to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a dig at the prime minister, saying he gave an impressive speech on corruption in Jharkhand and it is being implemented in Maharashtra at the same time.
अभी- अभी प्रधानमंत्री जी झारखंड में भ्रष्टाचार पर मनमोहक भाषण दे रहे हैं और उसी समय महाराष्ट्र में उसे लागू किया जा रहा है।
अब इनका One Nation, One Slogan है- ‘हमारे साथ आओ, सारे पाप धुल जाएँगे’।https://t.co/gWMInGoEvf
— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 25, 2019
"Contract killing" of democracy in Maharashtra has now also become "contract killing" of honesty and accountability, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.
Closing down ‘Corruption Cases’ is now being used as a bargaining tool to carry on an illegitimate BJP-Ajit Pawar Govt in Maharashtra. This is a blot on democracy. ‘Contract Killing’ of democracy is now synonymous with ‘Contract Killing’ of honesty & accountability. Statement- pic.twitter.com/sqU2s5LbUI — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 25, 2019
"The only public interest decision taken in the last 48 hours is to close down the irrigation scam and the corruption cases by the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to answer that is this the 'Na Khaoonga na khaane doonga claim'. The BJP has become Bhrashtachar Jagao Party," Surjewala added.
Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said the closing of the corruption cases is the "most brazen, most shameful act" of conspiracy, corrupt practice, quid-pro-quo unheard of even according to the levels to which certain parties have stooped. "It is reprehensible, we condemn it, it makes good all the points we have made, it shows that desperation by hook or by crook and more by crook and less by hook of the ruling party in somehow by corrupt and illegal means to form a government," Singhvi told reporters.
Uproar in Parliament
The power tussle in Maharashtra reverberated in Parliament on Monday as Opposition members staged vociferous protests, forcing adjournment of proceedings in both the Houses, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dubbing the developments in the state as "murder of democracy". Rahul set the tone for the protests in the morning when he refused to ask a supplementary question during Question Hour in the lower house while two of his party MPs, Hibi Eden and TN Prathapam, carrying a big black banner that read 'Stop murder of democracy' entered the Well of the House.
The action of the two Congressmen drew the ire of Speaker Om Birla, who ordered marshals to remove the two lawmakers after his warning to them to go back to their seats went unheeded. However, other Congress members, carrying placards with messages such as "save Constitution" and "save democracy", joined in and resisted their eviction from the House and were seen jostling with the marshals, prompting the speaker to adjourn the House till noon. "There is no point in me asking the question as democracy has been murdered in Maharashtra," Rahul said amid the fracas.
Since the two Congress MPs were named by the Speaker, they were suspended for the day and were not present when the House reassembled at 2.00 PM. However, as the din continued, Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day. Sources said Birla wanted apology from the two Kerala MPs for storming the Well with the banner, but Congress was not ready to apologise. Outside the House, Birla said,"I am hurt by whatever happened in Parliament today. It is unacceptable and won't be tolerated." Sources said it is being considered whether these two MPs can be suspended for five years for storming the Well of the House and obstructing Parliament proceedings by shouting slogans. While most Congress members were in the Well, those from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) also started raising slogans against the BJP-led Centre from their seats. Amid the sloganeering, four bills, including the one to amend the SPG Act, were introduced in Lok Sabha.
In Rajya Sabha, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected notices by Opposition members seeking discussion on the happenings in Maharashtra, evoking sharp reactions from them as they raised slogans, prompting Naidu to adjourn the House. Later at 2.00 PM when the House reassembled, the Congress, the Left, the DMK and other opposition members were up on their feet again, demanding discussion on the events in Maharashtra. Deputy Chairman Harivansh said since the issue is sub-judice, it cannot be discussed.
Congress members asked that if the matter was sub-judice, then why was Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi allowed to speak on the matter in the House. Earlier in the day, Naqvi had alleged that the Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP were trying to "hijack" democracy in Maharashtra through "jugad". As the Opposition continued to stall proceedings, the Upper House was adjourned for the day. Meanwhile, outside Parliament, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that women parliamentarians of his party were "manhandled" in Lok Sabha when they were protesting in the Well of the House over the Maharashtra government formation. Congress MP from Tamil Nadu Jothimani alleged that she was "manhandled".
"It is sad that Ramya Haridas and me were manhandled, we have lodged complaint with the Speaker," she told reporters. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi also raised the issue with the Speaker in his chamber saying that such incidents were uncalled for and should not happen, sources said. Countering Congress allegations, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asserted that Parliament cannot be allowed to become a place for "unruly" behaviour.
We outright condemn the reprehensible conduct of these MPs," Prasad said and also criticised senior Congress leaders who did "nothing" to prevent them.
"These members have shamed Lok Sabha in front of the country," he said. He was joined by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Joshi's deputy, and also rejected the Congress' claim that the marshals misbehaved with its woman MPs in the House, saying "everybody saw what happened".
Showdown in Supreme Court
Earlier, a Supreme Court bench of Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna said it will pass an order at 10.30 am on Tuesday on the issue of floor test for the Maharashtra government led by Devendra Fadnavis whose swearing-in has been challenged by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine. The deadline for the floor test was apprised by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who was representing Fadnavis.
In the House of 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, BJP is the single-largest party with 105 MLAs, followed by the Shiv Sena (56 MLAs), NCP (54 MLAs) and Congress (44 MLAs) The combine was pressing for the floor test on Monday itself, which was opposed by Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the secretary to governor, said: "The governor was immune to the proceedings in the apex court."
He said the BJP had the support of all 54 NCP MLAs to form the government and asked for 2 to 3 days to file a reply to the combine's plea by asserting that the Governor had, in his absolute discretion, invited the largest party to form the government on 23 November. "The governor was not supposed to conduct a roving and fishing inquiry to ascertain which party had the numbers to form government," he said. After perusing Koshyari's letter inviting Fadnavis, the bench said it has to be decided whether the chief minister enjoyed majority on the floor of the House.
Rohatgi said Fadnavis had Ajit Pawar's letter of support of 170 MLAs. "It is nobody's case that the documents submitted by Fadnavis to the governor are forged". Rohatgi said that some kind of a feud was going on in the Pawar family. "One Pawar is with me, another Pawar is here in the Supreme Court," he said, adding that the combine was unnecessarily alleging that some kind of horse-trading was going on.
"In fact, till Friday, they were indulging in horse-trading," he added. "Now, the question is that can this court say whether a floor test can be ordered within a particular time-frame," Rohatgi said. "The combine is asking the Supreme Court to decide how the governor and the Assembly should act," he said, adding that it could not interfere with the House procedure, which is regulated by Assembly rules.
Lawyers trade horse-trading barbs
The hearing saw sparks flying and sharp words being exchanged between opposing counsel on allegations of horse-trading and Ajit Pawar. "This is not a case of horse-trading, but a case of one entire stable going the other way," Mehta remarked. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal took note of the jibe and retorted: "The stable is still there, only the jockey (Ajit Pawar) has run away."
Mehta then took another dig that there was an agreement to file one petition by the combine but too many counsel — Sibal, A M Singhvi and others — were appearing in the case. "The three parties can't even agree to field a common counsel," he said on a lighter note.
With inputs from PTI
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Nov 26, 2019 18:12:17 IST
Highlights
NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress joined hands to 'steal' popular mandate
Referring to Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP combine, BJP says parties "rejected by people" in Assembly elections have joined hands to "steal" popular mandate.
Uddhav will be the new CM: NCP
Speaking to reporters, NCP's Nawab Malik said that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be the new chief minister of Maharashtra.
Shiv Sena was not always communal, only after they joined BJP: NCP
Defending ally Shiv Sena, NCP's Nawab Malik told ANI: "Shiv Sena was not born to do communal politics, they came into existence to serve the people of Maharashtra. Shiv Sena was spoiled after joining hand with BJP."
First session of new Assembly to begin tomorrow; MLAs to be sworn in at 8 am
Protem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar who was sworn in by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari announced that the first session of the Assembly elected after the 21 October elections would be held tomorrow. The newly elected MLA will be sworn in at 8 am.
MLAs will be administered oath on Wednesday: Pro-tem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar
Newly appointed Pro-tem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar has told ANI that the MLAs will be administered the oath on Wednesday when the session begins. Kolambkar took the oath as a Pro tem Speaker at 5.00 pm today at Raj Bhavan.
Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs to meet at Mumbai hotel to elect Uddhav as their leader
MLAs of Sena-NCP-Congress will meet at a Mumbai hotel today to officially elect Uddhav Thackeray as their leader before he goes to stake a claim at the power in Maharashtra at 7 pm, reports have said.
Maha Aghadi common minimum programme gets thumbs up from Sonia Gandhi
Congress President Sonia Gandhi has given her consent to the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) of the three parties (Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress), ANI reports. CMP to be released after the joint meeting today. Modalities have been finalised between the alliance parties, sources told the news agency.
Kalidas Kolambkar reaches Raj Bhavan to take oath as Pro-tem speaker shortly
Kalidas Kolambkar is at Raj Bhavan and will take oath as the Pro-tem Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. A veteran Shiv Sena leader, Kolambkar had quit the party to join Congress. Recently, he ditched Congress for the BJP. He is the elected representative from Wadala constituency.
'Jai Ho': tweets Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi
Shiv Sena's spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi shared an image of party chief Uddhav Thackeray hugging his son Aaditya in front of Balasaheb Thackeray's portrait. Uddhav has been chosen by Maha Aghadi to be the chief minister of the alliance government.
Raj Bhavan confirms BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambakar will be pro tem speaker
Ajit Pawar's resignation a face-saving act: Eknath Khadse
Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse dubbed Ajit Pawar's resignation as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra a "face-saving act".
"Ajit Pawar stepping down as deputy chief minister is a face-saving act. It would have been more humiliating for Ajit Pawar had he waited for tomorrow's floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly. It was expected that he (Ajit Pawar) would quit today," Khadse told reporters.
Supreme Court saved Constitution: Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde
"I thank the Supreme Court of India. On Constitution Day, the court has saved the Constitution of India. They never had a majority. We will form a stable government, which works for full five years," Senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was quoted as saying by India Today. "Ajit Pawar had to come back," he further told the news channel.
Congress's Balasaheb Thorat and NCP's Jitendra Awhad frontrunners for deputy chief minister post: Reports
Congress sources have told India Today TV that Balasaheb Thorat is the frontrunner for deputy chief minister post since he is one of the senior-most MLA in the assembly. The two former chief ministers Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan are likely to be out of that race. NCP Jitendra Awhad is also in the race for the deputy chief minister post.
Close confidant of Sharad Pawar, he is a non-Maratha and an OBC leader, an urban face of NCP, India Today reports.
Sena-NCP-Cong to stake claim at 7pm, oath likely tomorrow: Reports
Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will meet Governor Koshyari at 7 pm today, India Today reports. The three parties are likely to ask the governor to take oath tomorrow. Two MLAs from each party are likely to take oath tomorrow, India Today reports citing sources.
Shiv Sena had said they would support anyone who will give them CM post: Fadnavis
"Shiv Sena told us even before the Maharashtra election results came, that they will go with anyone which gives them the chief ministerial post," Fadnavis said at the press briefing.
Congress demands Uddhav be invited to form government
"We demand that Uddhav Thackeray be invited to form government in Maharashtra immediately," Prithviraj Chavan tells PTI. Chavan has said that they have already requested the Maharashtra governor to accept Fadnavis' resignation and invite Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong alliance to form a government.
Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP will meet to elect legislative party leader, mostly it will be Uddhav ji: Congress
"Today evening there will be joint press conference of the three — Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP — parties and a meeting. In the meeting, leader of joint legislative party will be elected, I think Uddhav ji will be elected," says Congress' KC Venugopal.
When asked about Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar's resignation, Venugopal said, "This is a victory of constitutional democracy. They thought through horse trading they can make governemnt. This is not only a failure of Devendra Fadnavis but also a slap on faces of their masters sitting in Delhi."
Devendra Fadnavis reaches Governor's residence
Soon after the dramatic media briefing, where he announced that he will resign as the chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis reached the house of the Governor where he submitted his resignation.
Will work as active Opposition: Fadnavis
"We never tried to break any party or were never involved in horse-trading of MLAs. The Congress-NCP-Sena alliance will pull in different directions. But, we don't have the majority now, so have decided to work as an active opposition. We will be the voice of public," Fadnavis said.
Sena 's Hindutva is bowing to Sonia Gandhi: Fadnavis
"Shiv Sena lied to us and started talking to other parties. Shiv Sena claims to be a party that believes in Hindutva, but today, their Hindutva is bowing to Sonia Gandhi. They are swearing by Sonia Gandhi," says Fadnavis.
Power of Constitution proved, says Congress
After Fadnavis resigned, the Maharshtra Congress said in a tweet, "On this Constitution Day, the power of the Constitution and democracy has been proved. Truth always prevails over lust for power and money."
'Why could Sena, NCP and Congress not arrive at consensus,' asks Fadnavis
Devendra Fadnavis was asked a question as to whether Ajit Pawar resigned under pressure from anyone. To this, he said, "You must ask him this question."
He further noted, "The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress had been conducting discussions for 11 days. What was preventing them from arriving at a consensus all this while?"
BREAKING NEWS: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as chief minister, will meet Governor shortly
"Ajit Pawar submitted his resignation and because of that we do not have the numbers to form government in Maharashtra. I will submit my resignation to the Governor after this press conference," former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said at the media briefing today. Fadnavis blamed Ajit Pawar for the crisis.
"We formed the govt because a group of NCP leaders came to us, but now we don't want to do horse-trading, so I am going to resign. I am sure now these 3 parties (ShivSena-NCP-Congress) will run the government but I fear that this government is going to bow down under its own pressure."
"BJP had a better mandate than Shiv Sena. People gave us a clear mandate with 105 seats. Shiv Sena thought they could bargain because of the mandate and started doing it publicly. We formed government keeping mandate in mind. We spoke to Shiv Sena for many days but instead of talking to us they started talking to Congress and NCP." Fadnavis claimed Shiv Sena was threatening the BJP. "Their only agenda was to keep BJP out of power."
"As the Assembly term was over, Governor invited us to form the government as the single largest party. They cannot form the government as the three parties in the alliance have completely different ideologies. They took days to arrive at a common minimum programme."
Devendra Fadnavis addresses media
Ajit Pawar resigns as deputy CM: Congress tweets
Ajit dada has resigned, he is with us now: Sanjay Raut
Ahead of tomorrow's floor test, Ajit Pawar's resignation as the deputy chief minister has added extra drama to the already dramatic political crisis unfolding in Maharashtra. Reacting to the news. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut told reporters, "Ajit Dada has resigned and he is with us. Uddhav Thackeray will be the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for five years."
Narendra Modi met with Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi after SC orders floor test
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Tuesday with home minister Amit Shah and the party's working president J P Nadda after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday. Though there was no official word on what transpired in the meeting, the leaders are believed to have deliberated on the Maharashtra situation.
Saamna reported on Ajit Pawar's resignation
Before TV channels broke the news that Ajit Pawar had resigned as Maharashtra's deputy chief minister, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna reported that the NCP leader had put in his papers ahead of tomorrow's floor test.
Don't know about it: Jayant Patil on Ajit Pawar's resignation
"It's you from that I have come to know about the resignation of Ajit Pawar. I don't know about it, I would like to make a comment on it only after getting to know everything," NCP legislative party leader Jayant Patil told India Today.
Ajit Pawar resigns as deputy CM; CM Devendra Fadnavis to address media at 3.30 pm today: Doordarshan reports
BREAKING NEWS: Ajit Pawar resigns as deputy chief minister ahead of floor test
Ahead of tomorrow's floor test, NCP leader Ajit Pawar resigned as the deputy chief minister. Official confirmation is still awaited, however, DD News, NDTV and News18 have reported that Pawar has actually submitted his resignation to Fadnavis. If this is true, sources said, it's a huge loss of faith on part of Pawar. Details are awaited. However, Pawar's son has denied reports claiming that his father has stepped down.
On Saturday morning, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as the Maharashtra Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar as his deputy after the latter led a faction of NCP to unite with the BJP and form the government in the state.
Moments before the Ajit Pawar's resignation, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that the NDA doesn't have the majority yet while reposing faith on the NCP rebel.
According to reports, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah reportedly met after the Supreme Court verdict to decide BJP's next step for Maharashtra. Meanwhile, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will hold a media briefing at 3.30 pm today.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to address the media at 3.30 pm today
Majority not proven in hotels but on floors of House: Ram Madhav
BJP leader Ram Madhav taking a dig at the show of strength displayed by the Sena-NCP-Congress combine last evening said the majority has to be proven on the floors of the House and not in hotels.
"We're confident that on the floor of the house our govt will be able to prove its majority," he said.
BJP's Kalidas Kolambkar likely frontrunner for Pro tem Speaker post
BJP's Kalidas Kolambkar is the front-runner among those who are likely to be considered for post of Pro tem Speaker. A former Congress leader, and an another eight-time MLA, he won from the Wadala Assembly seat in the elections held last month. He is considered a close confidante of senior BJP leader Narayan Rane.
He emerged as the frontrunner in the race, as although there are no set rules for appointment of a Pro tem Speaker, by tradition, the senior-most member is given the responsibility. Earlier, Congress' Balasaheb Thorat — also an eight-time-MLA — was also considered to be in the race, but now he has been appointed the legislative party leader of the Congress. Hence, it is unlikely that he will be named Pro tem Speaker.
This is because, one of the key responsibilities of the Pro tem Speaker is to determine who is a party's leader in the House and whether or not they hold the right to issue a whip to their MLAs. With Thorat taking up the latter role, it is unlikely that he will be given the responsibility to conduct the floor test.
Why did Supreme Court take three days to order floor test: CPI
The Communist Party of India has wondered why the Supreme Court took three days to order a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly when it could have issued the order on Sunday when it was hearing the matter for the first time. Reacting to the SC order, CPI general secretary D Raja told PTI that he was wondering why the court took three days to issue the directions.
"They could have done so in the first day itself," he said.
Govt formed in 'dark' will be 'exposed' after floor test: NCP MP Majeed Memon
"Tomorrow, the truth will come out. The government which was formed in the dark will be exposed in the light. It will not be able to tolerate the light and will fall. As far as the constitutional process is concerned, it will be done tomorrow," NCP MP Majeed Memon said.
"We believe that we have more than 150 MLAs, all of whom will repeat the oath that they took yesterday. There was a rebellion in our house, there was betrayal, but we have rectified it. (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar has decided that we will not have any relationship with the BJP," he said.
BJP MLAs asked to gather at 9 pm tomorrow
Ahead of the floor test on Wednesday, BJP MLAs have been asked to gather at 9 pm. "Our core committee met today and it has been decided that all our MLAs will be asked to gather at Garware Club at 9 pm," said BJP leader Raosaheb Danve Patil.
Constitution not in safe hands, says Manmohan Singh
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has attacked the Centre over the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra saying after seeing the way it behaved in the state, he is not certain if "constitutional norms are in safe hands". When asked if NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress will be able to form a government in Maharashtra, Singh said, "I hope they will. We all respect the Supreme Court, we should respect its judgment."
Balasaheb Thorat will be Congress Legislative Party leader
Maharashtra Congress President Balasaheb Thorat has been elected as their legislative party leader. Thorat is the senior most MLA and trusted aid of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. He is also close to Rahul Gandhi.
Security at Vidhan Bhavan stepped up, entry passes to be issued
Security has been beefed up around the Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai in view of the Supreme Court's order directing a floor test tomorrow, a senior official said. Elaborate police bandobast has been made to avoid any untoward incident outside the premises, he said. "The Vidhan Sabha security officials were taking care of the security arrangements inside the legislature building," he said.
No unauthorised person will be allowed to enter the Vidhan Bhavan and entry passes will be issued to only those who are authorised to enter the premises, the official said.
Congress MLAs meet at Mumbai's Marriott; Kharge, Thorat, Ashok Chavan present
A meeting of Congress MLAs is underway at the JW Marriott Hotel in Mumbai's Juhu. Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan are present at the meeting.
Sharad Pawar at Mumbai hotel to meet senior NCP leaders
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and party leader Nawab Malik reach Sofitel Hotel to meet senior NCP leader, reports India Today. Some NCP MLAs are staying at the hotel, reports have said.
Will prove majority, says BJP
After the Supreme Court directed the BJP to prove majority on the floor of the House by 5 pm tomorrow, BJP leader Rao Saheb Danve said, "We will prove our majority. Tonight at 9 pm, all BJP MLAs will meet at Garware Club in Mumbai."
BJP MLAs summoned at Mumbai's Wankhade stadium at 9 pm
All BJP MLAs have been summoned on Tuesday ahead of floor test scheduled at 5 pm on Wednesday, which will be conducted by a Pro-tem Speaker. They have asked to meet at Mumbai's Wankhade stadium at 9 pm.
Grateful to SC for upholding democratic values: Sharad Pawar
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court's direction calling for a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, saying he was grateful to the apex court for upholding the democratic values and constitutional principles.
Sena-NCP-Congress can prove majority even if SC gave thirty minutes: Sanjay Raut
Singing praise of the Supreme Court order on Maharashtra floor test which will be conducted on Wednesday after 5 pm, Shiv Sena's firebrand leader Sanjay Raut displayed confidence when he said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi can prove majority in House even within the time limit of thirty minutes
"Even if the court gives us 30 minutes, we will prove our majority. We are thankful to the Supreme Court. This proves that our Judicial system is transparent. The Supreme Court has agreed on most of our demands because we were honest," said Raut.
Immediate floor test was essential to avoid horse-trading of MLAs, other malpractices
The Supreme Court noted that although a month has passed since Maharashtra Assembly elections were declared on 24 October, MLAs have not been administered oath. It said interim order for conducting floor test without any further delay was taken to avoid horse-trading and other corrupt practices for gaining majority.
"An immediate floor test, in such a case, might be the most effective mechanism to do so," the apex court had ruled
End of BJP's game: NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik after SC ruling on Maharashtra floor test
As the Supreme Court directed to call for a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, with the proceedings to be conducted live telecast, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said only truth will prevail and that it was "end of the BJP's game".
"Satyamev Jayate BJP ka khel khatm" (truth alone shall win, end of the BJP's game), NCP's chief spokesperson Nawab Malik tweeted after the apex court gave its ruling.
Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP confident to prove majority in Maharashtra Assembly: Prithviraj Chavan
Six names for Pro-tem Speaker submitted to Maharashtra governor
According to News18 Lokmat, these are the six names for Pro-tem Speaker that have been submitted to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. He will decide who the Protem Speaker will be:
1) Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil (BJP)
2) Kalidas Kolambkar (BJP)
3) Babanrao Pachpute (BJP)
4) Balasaheb Thorat (Congress)
5) Kagda Chandya Padvi (Congress)
6) Dilip Walse-Patil (NCP)
Sonia Gandhi welcomes SC order on Maharashtra floor test
Welcoming the Supreme Court's order to conduct the floor test in Maharashtra on Wednesday, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi expressed confidence that Maha Vikas Aghadi would emerge victorious with the support of their MLAs.
Floor test to be conducted after 5 pm
The Supreme Court ruled that the oath for MLAs must be concluded by 5 pm, following which the floor test should be conducted.
Milestone in Indian democracy: says Nawab Malik after SC decision to hold Mahrashtra floor test tomorrow
Maharashtra floor test to be telecast live: Supreme Court
The proceedings of Maharashtra floor test to be conducted via open ballot by pro-tem Speaker. "Rest of the issues will be taken up after eight weeks," said apex court.
Floor test to be conducted on 27 November, says Supreme Court
Supreme Court bench assembles to decide on Maharashtra floor test
Justices Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna preside to deliver judgment on on the Maharashtra floor-test shortly. NV Ramana, the senior-most member of the three-judge bench, is reading out the order.
Supreme Court to issue order on Maharashtra floor test at 10.30 am
Efforts still on to bring Ajit Pawar back to party fold: NCP leaders
According to media reports, four NCP leaders – Jayant Patil, Dilip Walse Patil, Sunil Tatkare and Chhagan Bhujbal – till Monday were trying to persuade Ajit Pawar to bring back to the party fold.
"We had a prolonged meeting. We tried to persuade him to re-reconsider his decision in the larger interest of the party and return to NCP, but there was no response. But we are hopeful," Bhujbal was quoted by Times of India as saying.
Letter claiming Jayant Patil as LLP received, but decision to be taken by Speaker, says Maharashtra Legislature Secretary
Speaking about NCP's formal announcement of declaring Jayant Patil as the Leader of Legislative Party, Rajendra Bhagwat, Maharashtra Legislature Secretary said that the letter on this regard was received but, the decision has to be taken by the Speaker. As of Tuesday, the decision was still pending.
BJP's Ashish Shelar argues Ajit Pawar is the whip of NCP
Even after NCP stripped Ajit Pwar off his power to issue a whip to MLAs in Assembly by replacing him with Jayant Patil as Leader of the Legislative Party, BJP leader Ashish Shelar said Pawar was the leader of NCP on the Floor of the House.
We are confirmed that Ajit Pawar's whip will hold as leader of legislature party, said Shelar in Mumbai.
Four days after swearing-in, Ajit Pawar yet to take charge as Dy-CM
Four days after taking oath as Maharashtra deputy chief minister in a quietly held ceremony, Ajit Pawar is yet to take charge of his official duties in the government. The Baramati MLA has reportedly met his uncle Sharad Pawar and cousin Supriya Sule a few times, reports claim, and the NCP top brass is trying hard to get him back into the party folds.
On 11th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Devendra Faadnavis pays tribute at Police Memorial in Marine Drive
Ahead of the key Maharashtra hearing at Supreme Court on Tuesday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari paid tribute at Police Memorial at Marine Drive on 11th anniversary of Mumbai terror attack on 26 November, 2008.
Devendra Fadnavis govt cannot take policy decisions before floor test: joint plea by Maha Aghadi allies
Terming the decision of the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau's (ACB) to shut the nine cases in the 70,000-crore irrigation scam against Ajit Pawar "illegal", the joint plea filed by the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies called for restraint on Devendra Fadnavis government from taking any policy decisions till the floor-test is completed.
The petition also sought a stay order on Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau's move to close cases.
Plea likely to be filed in SC over closure of nine cases against Ajit Pawar in irrigation scam, says report
A petition is likely to be filed by the NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress combine in Supreme Court on Tuesday against the BJP over closure of nine cases against Ajit Pawar in the 70,000-crore irrigation scam, CNN-News18 reported.
"The Devendra Fadnavis Government cannot take policy decisions before floor test," the petition read.
Calling the decision to close cases against Ajit Pawar "illegal", the plea seeks a stay on the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau's (ACB) move to close cases.
Opposition likely to skip joint Parliamentary session to protest 'murder of democracy' on Constitution Day
The Opposition is expected to boycott Tuesday’s Joint Session of Parliament marking the 70th Constitution Day, in protest against what they are calling the "murder of democracy" in Maharashtra and the "manhandling" of women MPs by security staff in the Lok Sabha.
The parties — 12 so far — along with some Independent members will assemble below the statue of BR Ambedkar to protest against the situation in Maharashtra. It will be led by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who personally reached out to many Opposition parties on Monday to join the agitation and to discuss the joint sitting. The parties expected to be at the protest are the Congress, TMC, DMK, RJD, Shiv Sena, CPI, CPI(M), SP, BSP, AAP, JD(S), RSP and IUML. But the NCP said it would attend the session.
NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress acusses Maharashtra governor of partisanship
The Maha Vikas Aghadi allies – NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress – accused Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari of partisanship, saying he made a "mockery of the high office of the Governor".
"The Governor's actions between the intervening night of 22.11.2019 and 23.11.2019 culminating to the swearing in on the 23.11.2019 are a text book example of the Governor acting at the behest of a political party in power at the Centre," the petition read.
The number game in Maharashtra
As far as the numbers game is concerned, the BJP is 40 short of the majority mark. Ajit, the former legislative leader of the party, had produced a letter containing the signature of all 54 NCP lawmakers but Pawar senior has claimed that his status as the party's CLP gave Ajit unfettered access to the list of all 54 MLAs with their relevant details and signatures, and that he has misused his position to mislead the Governor. In reality, said Pawar senior at the news conference on Saturday, Ajit had the support of no more than 10-11 MLAs.
The number of "rebel MLAs" who backed Ajit has reduced to four by Sunday, if claims emerging from Sharad Pawar's camp is to be believed an impression gained ground that old fox Sharad Pawar had double-crossed the Congress and Sena, led them up the garden path while sealing the deal with BJP
Sonia Gandhi meets Sena MPs to draft alliance's strategy in Maharashtra
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday met Shiv Sena MPs ahead of the Parliament Session, media reports said. The two parties, along with NCP are planning to raise the matter in Parliament today.
SC verdict on floor test today
The Supreme Court will give its order on Maharashtra government formation today at 10:30 am. The apex court heard the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance's plea against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister and Ajit Pawar as his deputy on Monday.
The Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP has filed a plea against the governor's decision to swear in BJP leader Fadnavis as chief minister and NCP's Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister in the early hours of Saturday.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
18:12 (IST)
NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress joined hands to 'steal' popular mandate
Referring to Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP combine, BJP says parties "rejected by people" in Assembly elections have joined hands to "steal" popular mandate.
18:02 (IST)
Uddhav will be the new CM: NCP
Speaking to reporters, NCP's Nawab Malik said that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be the new chief minister of Maharashtra.
18:00 (IST)
Shiv Sena was not always communal, only after they joined BJP: NCP
Defending ally Shiv Sena, NCP's Nawab Malik told ANI: "Shiv Sena was not born to do communal politics, they came into existence to serve the people of Maharashtra. Shiv Sena was spoiled after joining hand with BJP."Shiv
17:57 (IST)
First session of new Assembly to begin tomorrow; MLAs to be sworn in at 8 am
Protem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar who was sworn in by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari announced that the first session of the Assembly elected after the 21 October elections would be held tomorrow. The newly elected MLA will be sworn in at 8 am.
17:52 (IST)
They were all hand in glove, alleges Kapil Sibal
Reacting to Devendra Fadnavis' resignation as Maharashtra CM , senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said: "They knew they did not have the majority but they wanted more time.The Governor gave them 14 days, so obviously they all were hand in glove, they were hoping Courts will not interfere."
17:50 (IST)
BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar takes oath as Protem Speaker
BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar was admistered oath as the Protem Speaker by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.
17:45 (IST)
Devendra Fadnavis to continue as caretaker chief minister
Devendra Fadnavis submitted his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who requested him to continue as the caretaker chief minister till "alternative arrangements" were made.
17:39 (IST)
Maharashtra Governor should shed RSS-BJP cloak, says Manish Tewari
The Congress said Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari should shed his RSS-BJP cloak and invite its alliance with the Shiv Sena and the NCP to form the government in the state.
17:36 (IST)
Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Ahmed Patel leave for Mumbai
Senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Ahmed Patel have left for Mumbai.
Earlier, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had given her approval to the Common Minimum Programme finalised by the three parties.
17:23 (IST)
MLAs will be administered oath on Wednesday: Pro-tem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar
Newly appointed Pro-tem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar has told ANI that the MLAs will be administered the oath on Wednesday when the session begins. Kolambkar took the oath as a Pro tem Speaker at 5.00 pm today at Raj Bhavan.
17:19 (IST)
Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs to meet at Mumbai hotel to elect Uddhav as their leader
MLAs of Sena-NCP-Congress will meet at a Mumbai hotel today to officially elect Uddhav Thackeray as their leader before he goes to stake a claim at the power in Maharashtra at 7 pm, reports have said.
17:18 (IST)
Maha Aghadi common minimum programme gets thumbs up from Sonia Gandhi
Congress President Sonia Gandhi has given her consent to the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) of the three parties (Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress), ANI reports. CMP to be released after the joint meeting today. Modalities have been finalised between the alliance parties, sources told the news agency.
17:17 (IST)
Kalidas Kolambkar reaches Raj Bhavan to take oath as Pro-tem speaker shortly
Kalidas Kolambkar is at Raj Bhavan and will take oath as the Pro-tem Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. A veteran Shiv Sena leader, Kolambkar had quit the party to join Congress. Recently, he ditched Congress for the BJP. He is the elected representative from Wadala constituency.
17:16 (IST)
Twitter trolls uneding political crisis in Maharashtra
Twitter is still getting over the drama unfolding in Maharashtra with journalists and activists sharing their insights on the ongoing political crisis. Senior NDTV journalist Nidhi Razdan tweeted: "Sena Congress and NCP should insist on swearing -in tonight. Or they might wake up to Ramdas Athawale as CM tomorrow morning."
17:07 (IST)
'Jai Ho': tweets Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi
Shiv Sena's spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi shared an image of party chief Uddhav Thackeray hugging his son Aaditya in front of Balasaheb Thackeray's portrait. Uddhav has been chosen by Maha Aghadi to be the chief minister of the alliance government.
17:04 (IST)
Raj Bhavan confirms BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambakar will be pro tem speaker
16:52 (IST)
Ajit Pawar's resignation a face-saving act: Eknath Khadse
Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse dubbed Ajit Pawar's resignation as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra a "face-saving act".
"Ajit Pawar stepping down as deputy chief minister is a face-saving act. It would have been more humiliating for Ajit Pawar had he waited for tomorrow's floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly. It was expected that he (Ajit Pawar) would quit today," Khadse told reporters.
16:49 (IST)
Supreme Court saved Constitution: Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde
"I thank the Supreme Court of India. On Constitution Day, the court has saved the Constitution of India. They never had a majority. We will form a stable government, which works for full five years," Senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was quoted as saying by India Today. "Ajit Pawar had to come back," he further told the news channel.
16:42 (IST)
Congress's Balasaheb Thorat and NCP's Jitendra Awhad frontrunners for deputy chief minister post: Reports
Congress sources have told India Today TV that Balasaheb Thorat is the frontrunner for deputy chief minister post since he is one of the senior-most MLA in the assembly. The two former chief ministers Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan are likely to be out of that race. NCP Jitendra Awhad is also in the race for the deputy chief minister post.
Close confidant of Sharad Pawar, he is a non-Maratha and an OBC leader, an urban face of NCP, India Today reports.
16:36 (IST)
Sena-NCP-Cong to stake claim at 7pm, oath likely tomorrow: Reports
Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will meet Governor Koshyari at 7 pm today, India Today reports. The three parties are likely to ask the governor to take oath tomorrow. Two MLAs from each party are likely to take oath tomorrow, India Today reports citing sources.
16:35 (IST)
Shiv Sena had said they would support anyone who will give them CM post: Fadnavis
"Shiv Sena told us even before the Maharashtra election results came, that they will go with anyone which gives them the chief ministerial post," Fadnavis said at the press briefing.
16:29 (IST)
Congress demands Uddhav be invited to form government
"We demand that Uddhav Thackeray be invited to form government in Maharashtra immediately," Prithviraj Chavan tells PTI. Chavan has said that they have already requested the Maharashtra governor to accept Fadnavis' resignation and invite Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong alliance to form a government.
16:22 (IST)
Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP will meet to elect legislative party leader, mostly it will be Uddhav ji: Congress
"Today evening there will be joint press conference of the three — Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP — parties and a meeting. In the meeting, leader of joint legislative party will be elected, I think Uddhav ji will be elected," says Congress' KC Venugopal.
When asked about Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar's resignation, Venugopal said, "This is a victory of constitutional democracy. They thought through horse trading they can make governemnt. This is not only a failure of Devendra Fadnavis but also a slap on faces of their masters sitting in Delhi."
16:17 (IST)
Fadnavis reaches Governor Koshyari's residence
16:15 (IST)
Devendra Fadnavis reaches Governor's residence
Soon after the dramatic media briefing, where he announced that he will resign as the chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis reached the house of the Governor where he submitted his resignation.
16:12 (IST)
Will work as active Opposition: Fadnavis
"We never tried to break any party or were never involved in horse-trading of MLAs. The Congress-NCP-Sena alliance will pull in different directions. But, we don't have the majority now, so have decided to work as an active opposition. We will be the voice of public," Fadnavis said.
16:11 (IST)
Sena 's Hindutva is bowing to Sonia Gandhi: Fadnavis
"Shiv Sena lied to us and started talking to other parties. Shiv Sena claims to be a party that believes in Hindutva, but today, their Hindutva is bowing to Sonia Gandhi. They are swearing by Sonia Gandhi," says Fadnavis.
16:09 (IST)
Power of Constitution proved, says Congress
After Fadnavis resigned, the Maharshtra Congress said in a tweet, "On this Constitution Day, the power of the Constitution and democracy has been proved. Truth always prevails over lust for power and money."
16:03 (IST)
'Why could Sena, NCP and Congress not arrive at consensus,' asks Fadnavis
Devendra Fadnavis was asked a question as to whether Ajit Pawar resigned under pressure from anyone. To this, he said, "You must ask him this question."
He further noted, "The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress had been conducting discussions for 11 days. What was preventing them from arriving at a consensus all this while?"
15:50 (IST)
BREAKING NEWS: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as chief minister, will meet Governor shortly
"Ajit Pawar submitted his resignation and because of that we do not have the numbers to form government in Maharashtra. I will submit my resignation to the Governor after this press conference," former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said at the media briefing today. Fadnavis blamed Ajit Pawar for the crisis.
"We formed the govt because a group of NCP leaders came to us, but now we don't want to do horse-trading, so I am going to resign. I am sure now these 3 parties (ShivSena-NCP-Congress) will run the government but I fear that this government is going to bow down under its own pressure."
"BJP had a better mandate than Shiv Sena. People gave us a clear mandate with 105 seats. Shiv Sena thought they could bargain because of the mandate and started doing it publicly. We formed government keeping mandate in mind. We spoke to Shiv Sena for many days but instead of talking to us they started talking to Congress and NCP." Fadnavis claimed Shiv Sena was threatening the BJP. "Their only agenda was to keep BJP out of power."
"As the Assembly term was over, Governor invited us to form the government as the single largest party. They cannot form the government as the three parties in the alliance have completely different ideologies. They took days to arrive at a common minimum programme."
15:38 (IST)
Devendra Fadnavis addresses media
15:27 (IST)
Ajit Pawar resigns as deputy CM: Congress tweets
15:23 (IST)
Ajit dada has resigned, he is with us now: Sanjay Raut
Ahead of tomorrow's floor test, Ajit Pawar's resignation as the deputy chief minister has added extra drama to the already dramatic political crisis unfolding in Maharashtra. Reacting to the news. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut told reporters, "Ajit Dada has resigned and he is with us. Uddhav Thackeray will be the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for five years."
15:14 (IST)
Narendra Modi met with Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi after SC orders floor test
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Tuesday with home minister Amit Shah and the party's working president J P Nadda after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday. Though there was no official word on what transpired in the meeting, the leaders are believed to have deliberated on the Maharashtra situation.
15:10 (IST)
Saamna reported on Ajit Pawar's resignation
Before TV channels broke the news that Ajit Pawar had resigned as Maharashtra's deputy chief minister, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna reported that the NCP leader had put in his papers ahead of tomorrow's floor test.
14:59 (IST)
Don't know about it: Jayant Patil on Ajit Pawar's resignation
"It's you from that I have come to know about the resignation of Ajit Pawar. I don't know about it, I would like to make a comment on it only after getting to know everything," NCP legislative party leader Jayant Patil told India Today.
14:42 (IST)
Ajit Pawar resigns as deputy CM; CM Devendra Fadnavis to address media at 3.30 pm today: Doordarshan reports
14:38 (IST)
BREAKING NEWS: Ajit Pawar resigns as deputy chief minister ahead of floor test
Ahead of tomorrow's floor test, NCP leader Ajit Pawar resigned as the deputy chief minister. Official confirmation is still awaited, however, DD News, NDTV and News18 have reported that Pawar has actually submitted his resignation to Fadnavis. If this is true, sources said, it's a huge loss of faith on part of Pawar. Details are awaited. However, Pawar's son has denied reports claiming that his father has stepped down.
On Saturday morning, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as the Maharashtra Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar as his deputy after the latter led a faction of NCP to unite with the BJP and form the government in the state.
Moments before the Ajit Pawar's resignation, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that the NDA doesn't have the majority yet while reposing faith on the NCP rebel.
According to reports, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah reportedly met after the Supreme Court verdict to decide BJP's next step for Maharashtra. Meanwhile, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will hold a media briefing at 3.30 pm today.
14:24 (IST)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to address the media at 3.30 pm today
13:59 (IST)
Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress MLAs to meet at 5 pm today to elect alliance leader
After the Supreme Court ordered for a floor test in Maharashtra Assembly tomorrow, which will be telecast live, all legislators of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will meet at 5 pm today, ANI reports. The tripartite alliance will elect its leader, sources have told ANI.
13:47 (IST)
Majority not proven in hotels but on floors of House: Ram Madhav
BJP leader Ram Madhav taking a dig at the show of strength displayed by the Sena-NCP-Congress combine last evening said the majority has to be proven on the floors of the House and not in hotels.
"We're confident that on the floor of the house our govt will be able to prove its majority," he said.
13:41 (IST)
NCP, Shiv Sena leaders meet at Sofitel Hotel in Mumbai
Meeting of NCP and Shiv Sena leaders is underway at Sofitel Hotel in Mumbai. Leaders including Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel, Jayant Patil, Supriya Sule, Chhagan Bhujbal, Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut are present at the meet.
13:37 (IST)
BJP's Kalidas Kolambkar likely frontrunner for Pro tem Speaker post
BJP's Kalidas Kolambkar is the front-runner among those who are likely to be considered for post of Pro tem Speaker. A former Congress leader, and an another eight-time MLA, he won from the Wadala Assembly seat in the elections held last month. He is considered a close confidante of senior BJP leader Narayan Rane.
He emerged as the frontrunner in the race, as although there are no set rules for appointment of a Pro tem Speaker, by tradition, the senior-most member is given the responsibility. Earlier, Congress' Balasaheb Thorat — also an eight-time-MLA — was also considered to be in the race, but now he has been appointed the legislative party leader of the Congress. Hence, it is unlikely that he will be named Pro tem Speaker.
This is because, one of the key responsibilities of the Pro tem Speaker is to determine who is a party's leader in the House and whether or not they hold the right to issue a whip to their MLAs. With Thorat taking up the latter role, it is unlikely that he will be given the responsibility to conduct the floor test.
13:17 (IST)
Why did Supreme Court take three days to order floor test: CPI
The Communist Party of India has wondered why the Supreme Court took three days to order a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly when it could have issued the order on Sunday when it was hearing the matter for the first time. Reacting to the SC order, CPI general secretary D Raja told PTI that he was wondering why the court took three days to issue the directions.
"They could have done so in the first day itself," he said.
13:01 (IST)
Govt formed in 'dark' will be 'exposed' after floor test: NCP MP Majeed Memon
"Tomorrow, the truth will come out. The government which was formed in the dark will be exposed in the light. It will not be able to tolerate the light and will fall. As far as the constitutional process is concerned, it will be done tomorrow," NCP MP Majeed Memon said.
"We believe that we have more than 150 MLAs, all of whom will repeat the oath that they took yesterday. There was a rebellion in our house, there was betrayal, but we have rectified it. (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar has decided that we will not have any relationship with the BJP," he said.
12:57 (IST)
BJP MLAs asked to gather at 9 pm tomorrow
Ahead of the floor test on Wednesday, BJP MLAs have been asked to gather at 9 pm. "Our core committee met today and it has been decided that all our MLAs will be asked to gather at Garware Club at 9 pm," said BJP leader Raosaheb Danve Patil.
12:51 (IST)
Constitution not in safe hands, says Manmohan Singh
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has attacked the Centre over the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra saying after seeing the way it behaved in the state, he is not certain if "constitutional norms are in safe hands". When asked if NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress will be able to form a government in Maharashtra, Singh said, "I hope they will. We all respect the Supreme Court, we should respect its judgment."
12:46 (IST)
Balasaheb Thorat will be Congress Legislative Party leader
Maharashtra Congress President Balasaheb Thorat has been elected as their legislative party leader. Thorat is the senior most MLA and trusted aid of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. He is also close to Rahul Gandhi.
12:37 (IST)
Security at Vidhan Bhavan stepped up, entry passes to be issued
Security has been beefed up around the Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai in view of the Supreme Court's order directing a floor test tomorrow, a senior official said. Elaborate police bandobast has been made to avoid any untoward incident outside the premises, he said. "The Vidhan Sabha security officials were taking care of the security arrangements inside the legislature building," he said.
No unauthorised person will be allowed to enter the Vidhan Bhavan and entry passes will be issued to only those who are authorised to enter the premises, the official said.
12:35 (IST)
Congress MLAs meet at Mumbai's Marriott; Kharge, Thorat, Ashok Chavan present
A meeting of Congress MLAs is underway at the JW Marriott Hotel in Mumbai's Juhu. Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan are present at the meeting.