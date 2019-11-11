Maharashtra govt formation LIVE Updates: Sonia likely to offer outside support to Sena, say reports; Aaditya Thackeray heads to Raj Bhavan

Maharashtra govt formation LATEST Updates: The Congress, after a crucial CWC meeting chaired by interim president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, is likely to offer "outside support" to the Shiv Sena on forming the government in Maharashtra, India Today reported.
The report said that Sonia is not in favour of being part of the government which is what its ally NCP chief Sharad Pawar was batting for, but has indicated willingness to offer outside support to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi reportedly spoke to the party's Maharashtra MLAs who are lodged in a Jaipur hotel amid the political crisis in the state. Sonia is also currently chairing a crucial CWC meeting to take a decision on whether the party should support the Shiv Sena in forming the government.
Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, reports claimed that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray reached out to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi even as the CWC meeting is currently underway.
According to India Today, Thackeray has asked for Sonia's support to form the government ahead of the party's appointment with the state governor at 7.30 pm. Thackeray on Monday also met Congress ally, NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has also reached interim party chief Sonia Gandhi’s residence in Delhi for the senior party leader's meeting on the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra.
The party is expected to take a decision on whether to support Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena for its claim to form the government after the BJP, which won the most seats in the October election, said it was unable to prove majority.
The Congress, with its ally NCP, is likely to decide on whether to support the Shiv Sena ahead of the latter's appointment with Maharashtra governor at 7.30 pm on Monday.
Former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo Deve Gowda on Monday weighed in on the political impasse in Maharashtra, which is playing out similar to the situation that occurred in Gowda's home state of Karnataka after the Assembly election in 2018.
The JD(U) had formed a coalition government with the Congress after BS Yediyurappa-led BJP in the state had failed to prove its majority. With JD(U)'s HD Kumaraswamy as the chief minister, the coalition government was in power for a little over a year before it fell after it was hit by mass resignations of MLAs. Currently, Yediyurappa is at the helm of a BJP government in the state.
On Monday, Gowda commented on the possibility of the Congress-NCP alliance lending support to Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, whose demand for a rotational chief minister's post has put it at loggerheads with its long-time ally, the BJP.
"If Congress gives support to Shiv Sena, they should not disturb it for the next five years. Only then people will trust the Congress," Gowda said.
"Bala Saheb gave a place to the BJP in Maharashtra, LK Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee had gone to Bala Saheb's residence and requested him for seats. The BJP overrode that, that's why Uddhav Thackeray has taken a stand that he will teach them a lesson. Now, it's for Congress and NCP to put down BJP," he added.
Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who has been at the forefront of the "junior ally"s "belligerent" demand of a rotational chief minister's post after the Maharashtra Assembly election in October, is reportedly admitted to the Lilavati hospital. However, the ANI report said more details were awaited.
Senior members of the Maharashtra Congress are scheduled to meet party MLAs at 4 pm even as Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar concluded amid a situation of tumult in the state's politics.
After the NCP’s core committee meet held in Mumbai concluded, party leader Nawab Malik said that they will wait for their Maha-aghadi ally to take their decision on supporting the Shiv Sena in a meeting to be held with senior Maharashtra Congress leaders at 4 pm in Delhi.
With the Congress meeting underway in Delhi to discuss the situation in Maharashtra, a party source told CNN-News18 that state leaders Milind Deora and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan are in support of an alliance with the Shiv Sena. Sources said that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has emerged as the frontrunner for the post of the chief minister. It was also reported there is a possibility of two deputy chief ministers – one from NCP and one from Congress.
Shiv Sena will hand over a letter of support to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari at 2.30 pm. During the meeting, Shiv Sena delegation, to be led by Eknath Shinde, is likely to seek time to prove majority. Later, a high level meet is scheduled to take place at the Sena Bhavan.
In a press conference held after a meeting of Shiv Sena leaders, Sanjay Raut addressed a press conference where he blamed the BJP for not keeping its word on the 50:50 alliance formula. Holding the BJP responsible for the political crisis in Maharashtra, Raut said the saffron party has insulted people’s mandate by agreeing to sitting in the Opposition rather than following the agreed formula to give the state a stable government. He also hit out at the saffron party for ignoring allies in other states as well.
Sixteen days after the Maharashtra Assembly election results, the unfolding events took another spin as the single-largest party and the major partner of the winning alliance, Bharatiya Janata Party, declared that it was unable to form the government.
The BJP informed Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari of its decision, after the latter had invited the party to show its 'willingness and ability' to form the government in state. Following procedure, Koshyari has now invited the Shiv Sena, the second largest party, to stake claim to power.
Announcing the BJP's decision, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, which is adamant on its demand for a rotational chief ministership, of "disrespecting" the popular mandate secured by the BJP and the Sena in the recent Assembly polls.
"The mandate of the people of Maharashtra was for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. Sena has, however, disrespected the mandate, hence we have decided to not stake claim to form government. We have informed our decision to governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari," Patil told reporters outside Raj Bhavan.
He wished "good luck" to the Sena if it wanted to form the government with the help of Opposition Congress and Nationalist Congress Party.
Sena, meanwhile, has maintained that it will install its chief minister at all costs.
The Congress has so far remained wary of making any concrete comments and is currently holding consultations. Senior NCP leader Nawab Malik said the party will take a decision only after the Sena walks out of the NDA and gives a formal proposal seeking support to form a government.
The Maha story so far
The BJP and the Sena had together won 161 seats in the 288-member House, well above the halfway mark of 145. However, the trouble between the allies started after 24 October when the results were announced. Upon discovering that the BJP (105) could not secure the majority (145) by itself, the Sena asserted its claim over the chief minister's post. Sena claimed that the BJP had promised it an equal share in power before Lok Sabha election, which, it said, meant that notwithstanding its seat share (56), it was entitled to chief minister's post for half the term of the elected Assembly. The BJP, however, denied having agreed to such an arrangement.
The Sena continued its attack on its ally of 30 years, while flirting with Sharad Pawar's NCP. It did not hold talks with BJP even once, while Sena's senior leader Raut visited Pawar twice and dialed up his nephew Ajit Pawar too, as per the latter's claim. Uddhav later accepted to have suspended talks because BJP had outright denied that the parties had ever agreed upon a 50:50 power sharing formula. "We do not do business with those who make it seem like we are liars. Nobody has ever called the Thackeray family a liar," Uddhav had told reporters after Fadnavis' tirade against his party.
Fadnavis had accused Sena of jeopardising the alliance, stating that he was hurt and shocked by Sena's changed demeanour after the elections. On Sena's statement that the mandate was against Fadnavis, the caretaker chief minister subtly highlighted that his party had a better strike rate than Sena.
Fadnavis said BJP’s "strike rate" was better in 2019 than in 2014. "We contested 260 seats in 2014 and won 47 percent seats and 28 percent votes. In 2019, we contested 150 seats. We won 70 percent of seats and 26 percent votes," he said.
Sena, which contested alone in 2014, won 63 out of 282 seats with a strike rate of 22.34 percent. In 2019, it fought on 126 seats and won 56 with a strike rate of 45 percent.
Where do other players stand?
Congress, which had been watching the show from the sidelines for the first time showed signs of the intent for an alliance.
While senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said his party did not want President's Rule in the state, another party leader Milind Deora hinted at his support for an alliance with Sena by stating that NCP and Congress should try to form the government since the BJP has failed. An 'attempt' such as the one suggested by Deora is mathematically impossible without the Sena's support to the Maha-agadhi alliance.
Sanjay Nirupam was the only voice in Congress who openly opposed an alliance with Sena based on ideological differences. Nirupam said "it seems the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has broken", and that he would urge his party leadership not to encourage government formation with the Sena's help as it will "not be a stable government" and both the Congress and NCP will suffer.
On its part, the NCP has also taken a cautious route. While on one hand, NCP's national chief Pawar kept insisting that NCP is content to sit in the Opposition, party's state president Nawab Malik dropped ample hints that if Sena was ready to sever all ties with BJP, there may be scope for an alternative arrangement. Congress general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday met the party's newly elected MLAs from Maharashtra, who are staying at a resort in Jaipur, to discuss the political situation in the state while NCP chief Sharad Pawar met some of his party leaders in Mumbai.
A senior Congress leader, on condition of anonymity, said the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has deputed two observers to hold discussions with the MLAs in Jaipur on what stand the party should take in view of the impasse on government formation.
"The Congress has to decide if it wants to stop the BJP in Maharashtra or whether it doesn't care if the BJP is able to form a government. An alternative government can be formed only with Congress' support," he said.
He also said that Congress General Secretary Mallikarjun Kharge held informal talks with the Maharashtra Congress MLAs in Jaipur in the morning.
He also brushed aside suggestions that the governor could invite the Congress-NCP for government formation as the 'second largest' alliance, claiming no such provision existed in the Sarkaraia Commission's recommendations.
In another development, NCP chief Sharad Pawar also held a meeting with some of his party leaders in Mumbai. Refusing to speak on a "non-BJP alliance", Pawar said he would react only to Congress' official statement.
"I cannot go by news reports about the decision of the Congress. I will react only when the Congress officially informs me about its decision," Pawar told reporters.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Nov 11, 2019 18:23:41 IST
Highlights
Sonia Gandhi speaks to Sharad Pawar on supporting coalition
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi spoke to NCP chief Sharad Pawar on supporting the "coalition" government with the Shiv Sena.
Congress leadership at odds with Maharashtra MLAs over 'ideological differences'
Reportedly, the Congress leadership, who was part of a CWC meeting at interim party president Sonia Gandhi to decide whether to support the Shiv Sena in forming a government in Maharashtra, is not in favour of joining the state government but has reportedly considered offering support from the outside. However, the newly-elected MLAs of the party in the state are "keen" to provide support and "become part of the government formation.
Congress ally NCP chief Sharad Pawar has also been batting for the party to support the Shiv Sena. "With the Congress having numerous ideologial differences with the Shiv Sena, senior members of the party are keen to (only) provide outside support to the Sena," News18 reported.
Congress to offer outside support to Shiv Sena, claims report
The Congress, after a crucial CWC meeting chaired by interim president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, is likely to offer "outside support" to the Shiv Sena on forming the government in Maharashtra, India Today reported.
The report said that Sonia is not in favour of being part of the government which is what its ally NCP chief Sharad Pawar was batting for, but has indicated willingness to offer outside support to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.
The report also said that Sonia was sceptical of "conceding the entire Opposition space" to the BJP.
Aaditya Thackeray, Eknath Shinde leave Matoshree for Raj Bhavan
Shiv Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Eknath Shinde have left for the Raj Bhavan to meet Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, reports said. The governor has given the Uddhav Thackeray-led party until 7.30 pm to stake claim to form the government amid a continued political crisis in the state.
Reports said that the leaders are likely to ask the governor to extend the deadline as the Congress has not officially extended its support to the saffron party yet.
Sonia Gandhi speaks to MLAs in Jaipur
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi reportedly spoke to the party's Maharashtra MLAs who are lodged in a Jaipur hotel amid the political crisis in the state. Sonia is also currently chairing a crucial CWC meeting to take a decision on whether the party should support the Shiv Sena in forming the government.
Maharashtra should get govt soon for public welfare: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Senior Congress leader and its chairman of the screening committee for the Maharashtra elections, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Monday said the state must get a government soon to carry out people's works. "It is important for the people of Maharashtra to have a government so as to carry out public works," he said.
"I don't want to comment on this (Congress' role in government formation) as discussions are underway. The mandate was for the BJP-Shiv Sena but at the moment there is a strange situation," he said.
BJP meeting at CM residence to begin soon
Amid an increasingly tumultous political crisis in Maharashtra, senior BJP leaders like state president Chandrakant Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Ashish Shelar have arrived at Varsha, the chief minister's residence in Mumbai, The Indian Express reported. The meeting is likely to begin soon.
Uddhav Thackeray reaches out to Sonia Gandhi, seeks support for govt formation
Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, reports claimed that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray reached out to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi even as the CWC meeting is currently underway.
According to India Today, Thackeray has asked for Sonia's support to form the government ahead of the party's appointment with the state governor at 7.30 pm. Thackeray on Monday also met Congress ally, NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan also present at CWC meeting
Senior Congress leaders Mukul Wasnik, Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, Rajiv Satav and Manikrao Thackre are also present in the Congress Working Committee meeting at party president Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi.
Political analysts said that even though the Congress is in fourth place with 44 seats in the October election, the party is playing the role of the kingmaker currently, with its ally NCP insisting that a decision on whether to support the Shiv Sena on forming government in Maharashtra will only be taken with the Congress' support.
BJP takes potshot at Shiv Sena over talks with NCP-Congress alliance
BJP MP Meenakshi took a jibe at the Shiv Sena amid the political crisis in Maharashtra on Monday. The Congress meeting presided over by party president Sonia Gandhi on whether to support the Shiv Sena to form the government in the state is reportedly underway in Delhi.
Mallikarjun Kharge also arrives, CWC meeting begins
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has also reached interim party chief Sonia Gandhi’s residence in Delhi for the senior party leader's meeting on the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra.
The party is expected to take a decision on whether to support Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena for its claim to form the government after the BJP, which won the most seats in the October election, said it was unable to prove majority.
The Congress, with its ally NCP, is likely to decide on whether to support the Shiv Sena ahead of the latter's appointment with Maharashtra governor at 7.30 pm on Monday.
Sanjay Raut admitted to Lilavati hospital
Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who has been at the forefront of the "junior ally"s "belligerent" demand of a rotational chief minister's post after the Maharashtra Assembly election in October, is reportedly admitted to the Lilavati hospital.
Senior Congress leaders arrive for second CWC meeting
Congress leaders AK Antony and Ahmed Patel have arrived Conrgess interim president Sonia Gandhi's residence for the second CWC meeting on the political crisis in Maharashtra.
The party's Maharashtra leaders have been called to Delhi for further discussions over the political situation in Maharashtra, the meeting to be held shortly.
Deve Gowda says Congress 'shouldn't disturb' Shiv Sena if it extends support
Former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo Deve Gowda on Monday weighed in on the political impasse in Maharashtra, which is playing out similar to the situation that occurred in Gowda's home state of Karnataka after the Assembly election in 2018.
The JD(U) had formed a coalition government with the Congress after BS Yediyurappa-led BJP in the state had failed to prove its majority. With JD(U)'s HD Kumaraswamy as the chief minister, the coalition government was in power for a little over a year before it fell after it was hit by mass resignations of MLAs. Currently, Yediyurappa is at the helm of a BJP government in the state.
On Monday, Gowda commented on the possibility of the Congress-NCP alliance lending support to Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, whose demand for a rotational chief minister's post has put it at loggerheads with its long-time ally, the BJP.
"If Congress gives support to Shiv Sena, they should not disturb it for the next five years. Only then people will trust the Congress," Gowda said.
"Bala Saheb gave a place to the BJP in Maharashtra, LK Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee had gone to Bala Saheb's residence and requested him for seats. The BJP overrode that, that's why Uddhav Thackeray has taken a stand that he will teach them a lesson. Now, it's for Congress and NCP to put down BJP," he added.
Shiv Sena to meet governor at 5 pm to stake claim to form government
The Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, will meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari at 5 pm to stake claim to form the government.
The meeting will come only an hour after the Congress will meet its MLAs from the state at 4 pm in Delhi. CNN-News18 reported that Shiv Sena leaders, including Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Milind Narvekar, met Congress' Ahmed Patel.
Meeting between NCP, Shiv Sena's top leaders ends
Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray met Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar at the Taj Land's End hotel in Mumbai.
The meeting, which lasted for around 40 minutes, was the first one between Sharad Pawar and the Thackerays ever since the beginning of the political crisis in Maharashtra following the 24 October Assembly election results.
BJP’s betrayal hurt Thackeray pride, say Arvind Sawant
Addressing a press conference in Delhi at 1.30 pm, lone union minister from Shiv Sena Arvind Sawant announced his resignation from the Cabinet.
“After the Lok Sabha polls, a 50:50 alliance formula was decided upon, including for the chief minister’s position. The BJP denying this is an insult to the trust and respect between the parties. The alliance does not exist anymore,” Sawant said, while showing a copy of his resignation letter to mediapersons.
Talking about how the BJP’s betrayal hurt the Thackeray pride, Sawant said that it would not be appropriate personally and politically for him to continue as a minister.
BJP's strategy behind daring Shiv Sena to form govt with NCP-Congress in Maharashtra
BJP’s assertion that it does not have the numbers to form the government in Maharashtra may show the Shiv Sena in poor light, and senior BJP leaders have said that this strategy might work in the favour of the "senior ally". A senior BJP leader told The Indian Express, “The BJP will be more than pleased to see the Sena forming the government with Congress and NCP. This would put it in an awkward position every time an issue of Hindutva comes up. Moreover, the BJP will emerge as the sole party with a Hindutva agenda.”
The political crisis in Maharashtra, which is seeming more and more what unfolded in Karnataka and Goa earlier, could give rise to a similar possibility of mid-term elections. Additionally, Shiv Sena breaking ties with its decades-old ally would raise questions.
Arvind Sawant to address media, Sena to call upon governor, other important events
1.30 pm: Arvind Sawant to address press conference.
2.30 pm: Shiv Sena to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari.
4 pm: Congress meeting with party MLAs from Maharashtra/
7.30 pm: Deadline given to Shiv Sena for government formation.
Maharashtra Congress MLAs leave from Jaipur
Maharashtra Congress MLAs, who were shifted to a resort in Jaipur since 9 November owing to fears of poaching, left for Delhi to attend a 4 pm meeting, CNN-News18 reported.
Uddhav Thackeray to meet Sharad Pawar shortly
After a meeting of NCP's core committee, where it was decided that the party will wait for Congress' decision on lending support to the Shiv Sena for government formation in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray left his residence Matoshree to meet Sharad Pawar.
NCP emerged as the third largest party in Maharashtra following the 21 October Assembly polls.
NCP will wait for Congress' decision on lending support to Shiv Sena
After the NCP’s core committee meet held in Mumbai concluded, party leader Nawab Malik said that they will wait for their Maha-aghadi ally to take their decision in a meeting to be held with senior Maharashtra Congress leaders at 4 pm in Delhi.
“We fought elections together and whatever will be decided, it will be decided together. Congress MLAs are in favour of supporting Shiv Sena-led government, but Congress Working Committee (CWC) is the supreme body to decide on their party line,” he told reporters after the meeting.
Congress Working Committee meeting in Delhi concludes
Following a meeting held at Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi, which was attended by senior leaders including AK Antony, Harish Rawat, Kumari Selja, KC Venugopal among others, Mallikarjun Kharge said that party leaders from Maharashtra will be a part of another meeting to be held in Delhi at 4 pm.
Even as the Shiv Sena is set to meet the Governor at 2.30 pm, the Congress has announced that it will announce its decision only after the 4 pm meeting.
Uddhav Thackeray emerges as frontrunner for CM post, reports CNN-News18
Sources have told CNN-News18 that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has emerged as the frontrunner for the post of the chief minister. It was also reported there is a possibility of two deputy chief ministers – one from NCP and one from Congress- and the allotment of key portfolies to the maha-aghadi allies.
NCP’s Praful Patel says party has not spoken to any one so far
Minutes before the NCP meet, attended by Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule among others, Praful Patel said the party’s stand on the ongoing political crisis will be decided in the meeting. “In the changing political scenario, we will discuss and then decide our future course of action. We are in an alliance with Congress. We have not taken any decision,” he said.
Maharashtra Congress leaders in support of alliance with Sena, says party source
With the Congress meeting underway in Delhi to discuss the situation in Maharashtra, a party source told CNN-News18 that state leaders Milind Deora and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan are in support of an alliance with the Shiv Sena.
There is however a split in opinion among leaders, with leaders at the Centre wary of the move’s national implications. Sanjay Nirupam and Mallikarjun Kharge are against the alliance too.
Shiv Sena to meet Governor at 2.30 pm, delegation to hand over letter of support
The Shiv Sena will hand over a letter of support to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari at 2.30 pm today, CNN-News18 reported. During the meeting, Shiv Sena delegation, to be led by Eknath Shinde, is likely to seek time to prove majority. Later, a high level meet is scheduled to take place at the Sena Bhavan.
After the governor's communication regarding the government formation on Sunday, party MLAs staying at a suburban hotel in Mumbai, went into a huddle. They had later moved to Matoshree, the Bandra residence of the party chief Uddhav Thackeray, for another meeting.
Decision on govt formation only after discussions with Congress, says Sharad Pawar
Ahead of the NCP meet, party supremo Sharad Pawar said that any decision regarding government formation will only be made after discussion with Maha-aghadi ally Congress.
BJP misbehaving with allies in other states as well, says Sanjay Raut
In his tirade against the BJP, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the BJP is pushing Maharashtra towards President’s Rule.
Citing examples of the party’s alliances in Bihar and the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, he blamed the saffron party for misbehaving with allies in states other than Maharashtra. Did the BJP do love jihad with Mehbooba Mufti?” he asked.
BJP acting with arrogance, ignoring allies in other states, says Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
In a press conference held after a meeting of Shiv Sena leaders, Sanjay Raut addressed a press conference where he blamed the BJP for not keeping its word on the 50:50 alliance formula.
Holding the BJP responsible for the political crisis in Maharashtra, Raut said the saffron party has insulted people’s mandate by agreeing to sitting in the Opposition rather than following the agreed formula to give the state a stable government.
He also clarified that the lone Shiv Sena union minister Arvind Sawant resigned on Uddhav Thackeray’s direction.
Raut said that it was never the BJP’s intention to give Sena the chief ministerial berth and sought more time to form the government. “The BJP got more time, we got only 24 hours,” he told the media, adding that their party is ready to form the government with NCP and Congress.
Sharad Pawar expected to meet Sonia Gandhi today
Sources told PTI that NCP chief Sharad Pawar is likely to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday, to discuss the possibility of the two parties supporting a Shiv Sena-led government.
However in Maharashtra, the Pawar-led party said the Sena will have to walk out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance first to discuss having its support.
'If I worry about route, destiny wouldn't like it': Sanjay Raut
Against the backdrop of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inviting the Shiv Sena to form government, party leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said if he shows concern towards the route, the destiny would not like it.
"Raaste ki parwah karunga to manzil bura maan jaayegi....", Raut said in a tweet in Hindi. The Rajya Sabha member has of late been taking potshots at the BJP and acting chief minister Devendra Fadnavis through his tweets.
Parties get into a huddle as 7.30 pm deadline nears
As the deadline set by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari for the Shiv Sena to stake claim to form a government in Maharashtra nears, other parties involved in the political scenario in the state have called meetings.
The Congress will be meeting at interim party chief Sonia Gandhi's Delhi residence at 10 am. Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) core committee will meet at 10 am too, with Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar in attendance.
A day after stepping back from forming the government, caretaker Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called a core committee meeting at his Mumbai residence.
Uncertainty prevails as parties ignore 9 November government formation deadline
Eighteen days after the Assembly poll results and two days after the government formation deadline, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has invited the second largest party Shiv Sena to stake claim to form the government with the help of NCP and Congress.
The decision came after the largest party BJP refused to form the government, accusing Sena of disrespecting people’s mandate with its adamant demand of having an alliance agreement of rotational chief ministership.
"The mandate of the people of Maharashtra was for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. Sena has, however, disrespected the mandate, hence we have decided to not stake claim to form government. We have informed our decision to governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari," senior Maharashtra BJP leader Chandrakant Patil told reporters outside Raj Bhavan.
BJP-Shiv Sena alliance turned bitter after poll results
Results for the 21 October Maharashtra Assembly election were announced on 24 October. BJP and Shiv Sena, contesting the polls in an alliance, won 105 and 56 seats respectively. The NCP won in 54 constituencies while Congress registered a win in 44 seats.
Trouble began for BJP and Sena after the results when the latter expressed the desire to follow the 50-50 sharing formula for the chief minister and ministerial berths. The BJP, denied having agreed to such a deal.
Shiv did not hold talks with BJP even once, while Sena's senior leader Sanjay Raut visited NCP’s Sharad Pawar twice and talked to his nephew Ajit Pawar on the phone too, as per the latter's claim. Uddhav later accepted to have suspended talks because BJP had outright denied that the parties had ever agreed upon a 50:50 power sharing formula. "We do not do business with those who make it seem like we are liars," Uddhav had told reporters after Devendra Fadnavis said he was hurt and shocked by Sena’s changed demeanour.
Amid BJP-Shiv Sena deadlock, Sharad Pawar refuses to comment on non-BJP alliance
Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said his party did not want President's Rule in the state, another party leader Milind Deora hinted at his support for an alliance with Sena by stating that NCP and Congress should try to form the government since the BJP has failed.
While, the NCP kept insisting that it is content to sit in the Opposition, the party's state president Nawab Malik dropped ample hints that if Sena was ready to sever all ties with BJP, there may be scope for an alternative arrangement. Congress general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday met the party's newly elected MLAs from Maharashtra, who are staying at a resort in Jaipur, to discuss the political situation in the state while chief Sharad Pawar met some of his party leaders in Mumbai.
Sharad Pawar also held a meeting with some of his party leaders in Mumbai. Refusing to speak on a "non-BJP alliance", Pawar said he would react only to Congress' official statement.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
18:22 (IST)
Sonia Gandhi speaks to Sharad Pawar on supporting coalition
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi spoke to NCP chief Sharad Pawar on supporting the "coalition" government with the Shiv Sena.
18:18 (IST)
Congress leadership at odds with Maharashtra MLAs over 'ideological differences'
Reportedly, the Congress leadership, who was part of a CWC meeting at interim party president Sonia Gandhi to decide whether to support the Shiv Sena in forming a government in Maharashtra, is not in favour of joining the state government but has reportedly considered offering support from the outside. However, the newly-elected MLAs of the party in the state are "keen" to provide support and "become part of the government formation.
Congress ally NCP chief Sharad Pawar has also been batting for the party to support the Shiv Sena. "With the Congress having numerous ideologial differences with the Shiv Sena, senior members of the party are keen to (only) provide outside support to the Sena," News18 reported.
18:06 (IST)
Congress to offer outside support to Shiv Sena, claims report
The Congress, after a crucial CWC meeting chaired by interim president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, is likely to offer "outside support" to the Shiv Sena on forming the government in Maharashtra, India Today reported.
The report said that Sonia is not in favour of being part of the government which is what its ally NCP chief Sharad Pawar was batting for, but has indicated willingness to offer outside support to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.
The report also said that Sonia was sceptical of "conceding the entire Opposition space" to the BJP.
17:56 (IST)
Aaditya Thackeray, Eknath Shinde leave Matoshree for Raj Bhavan
Shiv Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Eknath Shinde have left for the Raj Bhavan to meet Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, reports said. The governor has given the Uddhav Thackeray-led party until 7.30 pm to stake claim to form the government amid a continued political crisis in the state.
Reports said that the leaders are likely to ask the governor to extend the deadline as the Congress has not officially extended its support to the saffron party yet.
17:41 (IST)
Sanjay Raut to be discharged from hospital in two days
Sanjay Raut, who was admitted to Lilavati hospital on Monday afternoon, is likely to be discharged after a routine check-up in a day or two, reports quoted his brother as saying.
A cardiologist at the hospital was quoted by The Indian Express as saying, "This is a planned admission for Sanjay Raut in hospital. He suffered chest pain 2-3 days back. We decided to admit him today. We will be observing him. He should be discharged in a day or two. He is stable."
17:34 (IST)
Sonia Gandhi speaks to MLAs in Jaipur
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi reportedly spoke to the party's Maharashtra MLAs who are lodged in a Jaipur hotel amid the political crisis in the state. Sonia is also currently chairing a crucial CWC meeting to take a decision on whether the party should support the Shiv Sena in forming the government.
17:30 (IST)
Maharashtra should get govt soon for public welfare: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Senior Congress leader and its chairman of the screening committee for the Maharashtra elections, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Monday said the state must get a government soon to carry out people's works. "It is important for the people of Maharashtra to have a government so as to carry out public works," he said.
"I don't want to comment on this (Congress' role in government formation) as discussions are underway. The mandate was for the BJP-Shiv Sena but at the moment there is a strange situation," he said.
17:21 (IST)
BJP meeting at CM residence to begin soon
Amid an increasingly tumultous political crisis in Maharashtra, senior BJP leaders like state president Chandrakant Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Ashish Shelar have arrived at Varsha, the chief minister's residence in Mumbai, The Indian Express reported. The meeting is likely to begin soon.
17:07 (IST)
Uddhav Thackeray reaches out to Sonia Gandhi, seeks support for govt formation
Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, reports claimed that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray reached out to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi even as the CWC meeting is currently underway.
According to India Today, Thackeray has asked for Sonia's support to form the government ahead of the party's appointment with the state governor at 7.30 pm. Thackeray on Monday also met Congress ally, NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
16:59 (IST)
Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan also present at CWC meeting
Senior Congress leaders Mukul Wasnik, Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, Rajiv Satav and Manikrao Thackre are also present in the Congress Working Committee meeting at party president Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi.
Political analysts said that even though the Congress is in fourth place with 44 seats in the October election, the party is playing the role of the kingmaker currently, with its ally NCP insisting that a decision on whether to support the Shiv Sena on forming government in Maharashtra will only be taken with the Congress' support.
16:51 (IST)
BJP takes potshot at Shiv Sena over talks with NCP-Congress alliance
BJP MP Meenakshi took a jibe at the Shiv Sena amid the political crisis in Maharashtra on Monday. The Congress meeting presided over by party president Sonia Gandhi on whether to support the Shiv Sena to form the government in the state is reportedly underway in Delhi.
16:37 (IST)
Mallikarjun Kharge also arrives, CWC meeting begins
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has also reached interim party chief Sonia Gandhi’s residence in Delhi for the senior party leader's meeting on the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra.
The party is expected to take a decision on whether to support Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena for its claim to form the government after the BJP, which won the most seats in the October election, said it was unable to prove majority.
The Congress, with its ally NCP, is likely to decide on whether to support the Shiv Sena ahead of the latter's appointment with Maharashtra governor at 7.30 pm on Monday.
16:29 (IST)
Sanjay Raut admitted to Lilavati hospital
Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who has been at the forefront of the "junior ally"s "belligerent" demand of a rotational chief minister's post after the Maharashtra Assembly election in October, is reportedly admitted to the Lilavati hospital.
16:27 (IST)
Senior Congress leaders arrive for second CWC meeting
Congress leaders AK Antony and Ahmed Patel have arrived Conrgess interim president Sonia Gandhi's residence for the second CWC meeting on the political crisis in Maharashtra.
The party's Maharashtra leaders have been called to Delhi for further discussions over the political situation in Maharashtra, the meeting to be held shortly.
15:46 (IST)
Deve Gowda says Congress 'shouldn't disturb' Shiv Sena if it extends support
Former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo Deve Gowda on Monday weighed in on the political impasse in Maharashtra, which is playing out similar to the situation that occurred in Gowda's home state of Karnataka after the Assembly election in 2018.
The JD(U) had formed a coalition government with the Congress after BS Yediyurappa-led BJP in the state had failed to prove its majority. With JD(U)'s HD Kumaraswamy as the chief minister, the coalition government was in power for a little over a year before it fell after it was hit by mass resignations of MLAs. Currently, Yediyurappa is at the helm of a BJP government in the state.
On Monday, Gowda commented on the possibility of the Congress-NCP alliance lending support to Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, whose demand for a rotational chief minister's post has put it at loggerheads with its long-time ally, the BJP.
"If Congress gives support to Shiv Sena, they should not disturb it for the next five years. Only then people will trust the Congress," Gowda said.
"Bala Saheb gave a place to the BJP in Maharashtra, LK Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee had gone to Bala Saheb's residence and requested him for seats. The BJP overrode that, that's why Uddhav Thackeray has taken a stand that he will teach them a lesson. Now, it's for Congress and NCP to put down BJP," he added.
15:14 (IST)
Arvind Sawant tweeted an image of his resignation letter
In the letter, Arvind Sawant blamed the BJP for not respecting the 50:50 formula and betraying the Shiv Sena's trust.
15:10 (IST)
What happens till the Maharashtra government formation?
14:17 (IST)
Shiv Sena to meet governor at 5 pm to stake claim to form government
The Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, will meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari at 5 pm to stake claim to form the government.
The meeting will come only an hour after the Congress will meet its MLAs from the state at 4 pm in Delhi. CNN-News18 reported that Shiv Sena leaders, including Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Milind Narvekar, met Congress' Ahmed Patel.
14:08 (IST)
Meeting between NCP, Shiv Sena's top leaders ends
Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray met Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar at the Taj Land's End hotel in Mumbai.
The meeting, which lasted for around 40 minutes, was the first one between Sharad Pawar and the Thackerays ever since the beginning of the political crisis in Maharashtra following the 24 October Assembly election results.
14:04 (IST)
BJP’s betrayal hurt Thackeray pride, say Arvind Sawant
Addressing a press conference in Delhi at 1.30 pm, lone union minister from Shiv Sena Arvind Sawant announced his resignation from the Cabinet.
“After the Lok Sabha polls, a 50:50 alliance formula was decided upon, including for the chief minister’s position. The BJP denying this is an insult to the trust and respect between the parties. The alliance does not exist anymore,” Sawant said, while showing a copy of his resignation letter to mediapersons.
Talking about how the BJP’s betrayal hurt the Thackeray pride, Sawant said that it would not be appropriate personally and politically for him to continue as a minister.
13:34 (IST)
BJP's strategy behind daring Shiv Sena to form govt with NCP-Congress in Maharashtra
BJP’s assertion that it does not have the numbers to form the government in Maharashtra may show the Shiv Sena in poor light, and senior BJP leaders have said that this strategy might work in the favour of the "senior ally". A senior BJP leader told The Indian Express, “The BJP will be more than pleased to see the Sena forming the government with Congress and NCP. This would put it in an awkward position every time an issue of Hindutva comes up. Moreover, the BJP will emerge as the sole party with a Hindutva agenda.”
The political crisis in Maharashtra, which is seeming more and more what unfolded in Karnataka and Goa earlier, could give rise to a similar possibility of mid-term elections. Additionally, Shiv Sena breaking ties with its decades-old ally would raise questions.
13:24 (IST)
Arvind Sawant to address media, Sena to call upon governor, other important events
1.30 pm: Arvind Sawant to address press conference.
2.30 pm: Shiv Sena to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari.
4 pm: Congress meeting with party MLAs from Maharashtra/
7.30 pm: Deadline given to Shiv Sena for government formation.
13:13 (IST)
Maharashtra Congress MLAs leave from Jaipur
Maharashtra Congress MLAs, who were shifted to a resort in Jaipur since 9 November owing to fears of poaching, left for Delhi to attend a 4 pm meeting, CNN-News18 reported.
13:06 (IST)
Uddhav Thackeray to meet Sharad Pawar shortly
After a meeting of NCP's core committee, where it was decided that the party will wait for Congress' decision on lending support to the Shiv Sena for government formation in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray left his residence Matoshree to meet Sharad Pawar.
NCP emerged as the third largest party in Maharashtra following the 21 October Assembly polls.
12:43 (IST)
NCP will wait for Congress' decision on lending support to Shiv Sena
After the NCP’s core committee meet held in Mumbai concluded, party leader Nawab Malik said that they will wait for their Maha-aghadi ally to take their decision in a meeting to be held with senior Maharashtra Congress leaders at 4 pm in Delhi.
“We fought elections together and whatever will be decided, it will be decided together. Congress MLAs are in favour of supporting Shiv Sena-led government, but Congress Working Committee (CWC) is the supreme body to decide on their party line,” he told reporters after the meeting.
12:22 (IST)
Congress Working Committee meeting in Delhi concludes
Following a meeting held at Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi, which was attended by senior leaders including AK Antony, Harish Rawat, Kumari Selja, KC Venugopal among others, Mallikarjun Kharge said that party leaders from Maharashtra will be a part of another meeting to be held in Delhi at 4 pm.
Even as the Shiv Sena is set to meet the Governor at 2.30 pm, the Congress has announced that it will announce its decision only after the 4 pm meeting.
12:12 (IST)
Congress' Sanjay Jha calls Devendra Fadnavis an overrated leader
In another tweet, the Congress spokesperson wrote, "Ideology is permanent. But politics must be adaptive."
11:41 (IST)
Uddhav Thackeray emerges as frontrunner for CM post, reports CNN-News18
Sources have told CNN-News18 that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has emerged as the frontrunner for the post of the chief minister. It was also reported there is a possibility of two deputy chief ministers – one from NCP and one from Congress- and the allotment of key portfolies to the maha-aghadi allies.
11:31 (IST)
Sanjay Raut meets Uddhav Thackeray ahead of Sena Bhavan meet
With the meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari at 2.30 pm, Shiv Sena leader called upon party chief Uddhav Thackeray. He is said to have met party MLAs residing at a resort in Mumbai.
10:58 (IST)
NCP’s Praful Patel says party has not spoken to any one so far
Minutes before the NCP meet, attended by Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule among others, Praful Patel said the party’s stand on the ongoing political crisis will be decided in the meeting. “In the changing political scenario, we will discuss and then decide our future course of action. We are in an alliance with Congress. We have not taken any decision,” he said.
10:50 (IST)
Maharashtra Congress leaders in support of alliance with Sena, says party source
With the Congress meeting underway in Delhi to discuss the situation in Maharashtra, a party source told CNN-News18 that state leaders Milind Deora and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan are in support of an alliance with the Shiv Sena.
There is however a split in opinion among leaders, with leaders at the Centre wary of the move’s national implications. Sanjay Nirupam and Mallikarjun Kharge are against the alliance too.
10:43 (IST)
Meeting of senior Congress leaders underway in Delhi
Congress leaders have gotten into a huddle at the residence of interim chief Sonia Gandhi's residence. Senior leaders Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal and Mallikarjun Kharge are among those in attendance.
10:37 (IST)
Shiv Sena to meet Governor at 2.30 pm, delegation to hand over letter of support
The Shiv Sena will hand over a letter of support to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari at 2.30 pm today, CNN-News18 reported. During the meeting, Shiv Sena delegation, to be led by Eknath Shinde, is likely to seek time to prove majority. Later, a high level meet is scheduled to take place at the Sena Bhavan.
After the governor's communication regarding the government formation on Sunday, party MLAs staying at a suburban hotel in Mumbai, went into a huddle. They had later moved to Matoshree, the Bandra residence of the party chief Uddhav Thackeray, for another meeting.
10:27 (IST)
Decision on govt formation only after discussions with Congress, says Sharad Pawar
Ahead of the NCP meet, party supremo Sharad Pawar said that any decision regarding government formation will only be made after discussion with Maha-aghadi ally Congress.
10:17 (IST)
BJP misbehaving with allies in other states as well, says Sanjay Raut
In his tirade against the BJP, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the BJP is pushing Maharashtra towards President’s Rule.
Citing examples of the party’s alliances in Bihar and the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, he blamed the saffron party for misbehaving with allies in states other than Maharashtra. Did the BJP do love jihad with Mehbooba Mufti?” he asked.
10:14 (IST)
BJP acting with arrogance, ignoring allies in other states, says Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
In a press conference held after a meeting of Shiv Sena leaders, Sanjay Raut addressed a press conference where he blamed the BJP for not keeping its word on the 50:50 alliance formula.
Holding the BJP responsible for the political crisis in Maharashtra, Raut said the saffron party has insulted people’s mandate by agreeing to sitting in the Opposition rather than following the agreed formula to give the state a stable government.
He also clarified that the lone Shiv Sena union minister Arvind Sawant resigned on Uddhav Thackeray’s direction.
Raut said that it was never the BJP’s intention to give Sena the chief ministerial berth and sought more time to form the government. “The BJP got more time, we got only 24 hours,” he told the media, adding that their party is ready to form the government with NCP and Congress.
09:34 (IST)
Sharad Pawar expected to meet Sonia Gandhi today
Sources told PTI that NCP chief Sharad Pawar is likely to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday, to discuss the possibility of the two parties supporting a Shiv Sena-led government.
However in Maharashtra, the Pawar-led party said the Sena will have to walk out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance first to discuss having its support.
09:23 (IST)
Maharashtra Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam tweets about current political crisis in state
09:20 (IST)
'If I worry about route, destiny wouldn't like it': Sanjay Raut
Against the backdrop of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inviting the Shiv Sena to form government, party leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said if he shows concern towards the route, the destiny would not like it.
"Raaste ki parwah karunga to manzil bura maan jaayegi....", Raut said in a tweet in Hindi. The Rajya Sabha member has of late been taking potshots at the BJP and acting chief minister Devendra Fadnavis through his tweets.
09:12 (IST)
Parties get into a huddle as 7.30 pm deadline nears
As the deadline set by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari for the Shiv Sena to stake claim to form a government in Maharashtra nears, other parties involved in the political scenario in the state have called meetings.
The Congress will be meeting at interim party chief Sonia Gandhi's Delhi residence at 10 am. Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) core committee will meet at 10 am too, with Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar in attendance.
A day after stepping back from forming the government, caretaker Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called a core committee meeting at his Mumbai residence.
08:50 (IST)
Banners outside Matoshree support Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray for CM post
Two banners outside the Thackeray residence in Mumbai’s Bandra support both Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray for the chief ministerial position.
The banner in support of Aaditya even said that he will take oath in a few days. The other banner in support of Uddhav says Maharashtra needs a chief minister like him.
08:27 (IST)
Congress leaders to meet soon, says Mallikarjun Kharge
With the governor calling Shiv Sena to stake a claim to form the government in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party is likely to approach the Congress and NCP for support. Senior Conrgess leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that party leaders will meet at 10 am today.
"Our original decision and the decision of the people is that we should sit in opposition. That is the present position," he told ANI.
08:05 (IST)
Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant resigns as Union minister
Criticising the BJP for taking strikes in the "pursuit o falsehood", Union Minister and Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant resigned from the Central cabinet. "Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, a power-sharing formula was decided, which was agreed upon by both the Shiv Sena and BJP. Denying this formula is a formidable threat of the Sena. Shiv Sena only sides with the truth. Why stay in Delhi in this environment of falsehood?" he said announcing his resignation.
Sawant will address a press conference in Delhi at 11 am.
07:28 (IST)
Uncertainty prevails as parties ignore 9 November government formation deadline
Eighteen days after the Assembly poll results and two days after the government formation deadline, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has invited the second largest party Shiv Sena to stake claim to form the government with the help of NCP and Congress.
The decision came after the largest party BJP refused to form the government, accusing Sena of disrespecting people’s mandate with its adamant demand of having an alliance agreement of rotational chief ministership.
"The mandate of the people of Maharashtra was for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. Sena has, however, disrespected the mandate, hence we have decided to not stake claim to form government. We have informed our decision to governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari," senior Maharashtra BJP leader Chandrakant Patil told reporters outside Raj Bhavan.
07:20 (IST)
BJP-Shiv Sena alliance turned bitter after poll results
Results for the 21 October Maharashtra Assembly election were announced on 24 October. BJP and Shiv Sena, contesting the polls in an alliance, won 105 and 56 seats respectively. The NCP won in 54 constituencies while Congress registered a win in 44 seats.
Trouble began for BJP and Sena after the results when the latter expressed the desire to follow the 50-50 sharing formula for the chief minister and ministerial berths. The BJP, denied having agreed to such a deal.
Shiv did not hold talks with BJP even once, while Sena's senior leader Sanjay Raut visited NCP’s Sharad Pawar twice and talked to his nephew Ajit Pawar on the phone too, as per the latter's claim. Uddhav later accepted to have suspended talks because BJP had outright denied that the parties had ever agreed upon a 50:50 power sharing formula. "We do not do business with those who make it seem like we are liars," Uddhav had told reporters after Devendra Fadnavis said he was hurt and shocked by Sena’s changed demeanour.
07:11 (IST)
Amid BJP-Shiv Sena deadlock, Sharad Pawar refuses to comment on non-BJP alliance
Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said his party did not want President's Rule in the state, another party leader Milind Deora hinted at his support for an alliance with Sena by stating that NCP and Congress should try to form the government since the BJP has failed.
While, the NCP kept insisting that it is content to sit in the Opposition, the party's state president Nawab Malik dropped ample hints that if Sena was ready to sever all ties with BJP, there may be scope for an alternative arrangement. Congress general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday met the party's newly elected MLAs from Maharashtra, who are staying at a resort in Jaipur, to discuss the political situation in the state while chief Sharad Pawar met some of his party leaders in Mumbai.
Sharad Pawar also held a meeting with some of his party leaders in Mumbai. Refusing to speak on a "non-BJP alliance", Pawar said he would react only to Congress' official statement.