Maharashtra govt formation: Back-channel talks on, claim sources ahead of BJP's meeting with guv; Shiv Sena says no proposal yet

Amid reports of a BJP delegation meeting Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday, sources said that a resolution to the BJP-Shiv Sena stalemate over government formation in Maharashtra is expected and a new dispensation may take office before the term of the outgoing Assembly ends on 9 November.

According to PTI, sources from both parties said that back-channel talks are on between the two old but often-feuding Hindutva allies and a breakthrough is expected.

"We expect a breakthrough. If all goes well we can have a government by 9 November," a source, who did not wish to be identified, said.

However, it was not clear as to what will be the concession offered by the BJP to the Shiv Sena if the Uddhav Thackeray-led party decides to bury the hatchet.

A senior BJP functionary asserted the party will not compromise on the post of the chief minister.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena are locked in a standoff over the post of chief minister in new government and sharing of ministerial portfolios.

In the recent Assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in the 288-member House. The Shiv Sena won 56.

Claiming that the BJP had agreed to a "50-50" formula on power-sharing in the state, the Shiv Sena has demanded that the top seat should be shared between the two.

While the Shiv Sena has been aggressive in targeting its ally and even reached out to Opposition leader Sharad Pawar, who heads the NCP, the BJP been in a wait-and-watch mode.

Pawar said on Wednesday that the mandate for his party and its ally Congress is to sit in opposition. It is for the BJP-Shiv Sena to form the government, he added.

BJP delegation to meet Maharashtra governor

The reports of back-channel talks emerged soon after senior BJP leader party Sudhir Mungantiwar said on Wednesday that a delegation of the BJP, to be led by state unit president Chandrakant Patil, will meet Koshyari "with a message approved by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis".

He was speaking to reporters outside Varsha, the official residence of the chief minister.

"The details of the meeting with the governor will be shared with media later," Mungantiwar said.

Uddhav Thackeray hasn't received any proposal, says Sanjay Raut

However, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that party president Uddhav Thackeray hasn't received any proposal from the BJP over government formation in Maharashtra.

Raut told reporters that if the BJP leaders are meeting Governor Koshyari on Thursday, his party was okay with the move.

"We met the Governor. Republican Party of India leader Ramdas Athawale also met him. And if BJP leaders are meeting the Governor (to stake claim to form the government), then they should form the government as they are the single largest party," he said.

"We have been saying that the BJP being the single largest party, should form the government," he said.

Uddhav Thackeray hasn't received any proposal from BJP, he said.

If a new government is not sworn in before November 9, president's rule will have to be imposed in the state.

BJP to elect new state president soon

Meanwhile, the BJP also informed that the party has decided to initiate the procedure to select a new state unit president.

Mungantiwar said incumbent Chandrakant Patil will remain in the next Cabinet.

"The procedure to select new state BJP chief will be completed by December 31," Mungantiwar said.

The BJP has adopted the policy of one person one rank.

Patil, believed to be a close confidant of party chief Amit Shah, took charge as the state BJP president in July this year.

He held Revenue ministry in the outgoing government.

With inputs from PTI

