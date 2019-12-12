Maharashtra govt announces portfolio allocation: Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde gets home ministry, NCP rural development, Congress gets women and child welfare

Two weeks after Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress' Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance government has announced the allocation of portfolios. The Shiv Sena has got the home ministry; in a first such instance in Shiv Sena's history.

The Sena's Eknath Shinde, a close confidant of Uddhav, has got the home portfolio, as also urban development, environment and public works department (PWD), among others. Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal has been given the portfolios of rural development, social justice, water resources and state excise. From the Congress, Balasaheb Thorat has been given charge of revenue, energy, medical education and school education.

NCP has also got Finance, Housing, Public Health, Co-operation ministries, informed a release from the chief minister's office. The Congress, the third partner in the coalition, has also got charge of Education, Textiles, Women and Child Welfare ministries.

With inputs from PTI

