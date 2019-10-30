Maharashtra government formation: NDA ally Ramdas Athawale says Shiv Sena must 'compromise' on role in coalition

Mumbai: An ally in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Republican Party of India (RPI) on Wednesday said that Shiv Sena has the key to the government however it should settle for a "compromise" on its role in the coalition government because it does not have "strong" alternatives to its alliance partner, the BJP.

"Shiv Sena has the state's 'kundali' in its hand right now. They have to decide which way they want to go, and I think they should decide quickly," Ramdas Athawale told ANI. His remarks come after senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut earlier on Wednesday said,"Maharashtra ki kundali mein jab sarkar banna likha hoga, tab sarkar banegi (What will be, will be, according to Maharashtra's fate)."

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won a majority in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, with the former emerging as the single-largest party with 105 seats. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the elections. The alliance is yet to sort out their differences over the power equation for the state government formation.

Athawale added, "Shiv Sena should consider that the BJP has more MLAs. BJP can consider the deputy chief minister's post for the Shiv Sena as Fadnavis has already clarified that he will be the chief minister for five years. That's why Shiv Sena should take the compromising role."

Speaking of alternatives for the Shiv Sena, Athawale said, "If the Shiv Sena is thinking about an alternative, it is not that strong. Shiv Sena can form the government with the support of the Congress and NCP, but if Shiv Sena tries to do that then BJP is likely to form the government before them. Shiv Sena's dream will not be fulfilled."

After the polls, the Shiv Sena is adamant about the implementation of a "50-50 formula" which, it claims, was proposed by BJP during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The party claims that formula comprised of a rotational arrangement in which a chief minister from each party will split the five-year term equally.

