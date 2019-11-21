Maharashtra Govt formation LIVE Updates: Chief Minister post likely to be on rotational basis with Shiv Sena going first, NCP next

Maharashtra Govt formation LATEST Updates: The chief minister's post in Maharashtra is most likely to be on a rotational basis, with the first half of the five-year term to be given to the Shiv Sena and the latter to the Nationalist Congress Party, NCP sources told PTI. The Congress is likely to have the deputy chief minister's post for the full term, they said.
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) reviewed the scenario in Maharashtra on Thursday, a day after it held a marathon meeting with the NCP on forming an alliance together with Shiv Sena to form government in the state.
After the meeting, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that the CWC was briefed on the discussion between NCP and Congress on Wednesday. However, a final decision on Maharashtra is expected by Friday, PTI quoted Congress sources as saying. According to sources, the CWC broadly agreed to go ahead with government formation with Shiv Sena and the NCP.
Another meeting between Congress and NCP is scheduled to be held Thursday night and a final meeting with Shiv Sena will happen Friday in Mumbai.
Even as Shiv Sena continues to exude confidence about forming a government in Maharashtra in alliance with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), reports have emerged that a section of the newly-elected MLAs are upset over the party's decision to form a government with the other two.
Seventeen MLAs of Sena, along with senior leader Manohar Joshi, reportedly went to party chief Uddhav Thackeray's Mumbai residence on Wednesday to convey that they were unhappy with the party's decision to form an alliance with the Congress and NCP, reported News18. However, they did not get an appointment to meet Uddhav.
These reports come amid statements by senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who claimed on Wednesday that a government led by his party will be in place by next month in Maharashtra.
"We are inching towards the government formation. The picture will become clear in the next two days and a popular government led by the Shiv Sena will be in place by December," he told PTI.
Asked about the meeting between the NCP and the Congress scheduled on Wednesday, Raut said there will be a "full stop to it", implying that the two parties have almost completed their discussions on the government formation in the state.
NCP leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday had said that a meeting between NCP and Congress was postponed to 5 pm on Wednesday. The two sides have deputed leaders for holding talks on a possible alliance, he said.
Deliberations over Maharashtra government formation have been ongoing for at least a month now. Results for Maharashtra Assembly elections were announced on 24 October.
Hinting that a a major development will unfold during the 22 November meeting of Shiv Sena leaders and MLAs in Mumbai, party leader Abdul Sattar said, "All (party) MLAs have been called for a meeting on 22 November (in Mumbai). We have been asked to bring our Id cards and clothes for five days. I think we will have to stay at a place for two-three days, then the next step will be decided."
Abdul Sattar, Shiv Sena: All MLAs have been called for a meeting on 22 Nov. We've been asked to bring our ID cards&clothes for 5 days. I think we'll have to stay at a place for 2-3 days, then the next step will be decided. Uddhav Thackeray ji will be Maharashtra CM for sure. pic.twitter.com/ZBa95Wbzow
— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019
"Uddhav Thackerayji will be the chief minister of Maharashtra for sure," ANI reported him as saying.
The Congress and NCP have continued to hold a cautious approach towards forming an alliance with the Shiv Sena, whose Hindutva ideology stands in stark contrast towards Congress' secularism. After meeting Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in Dehli on Wednesday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said said if the NCP-Congress have to take a view on government formation, they have to first discuss it between themselves and with smaller allies.
Following this, a meeting was scheduled between the senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Ahmed Patel and the party's general secretary KC Venugopal and NCP leaders Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Ajit Pawar, Jayant on Tuesday in Delhi to to explore the possibility of an alliance with the Shiv Sena in the state. However, the meeting was cancelled due to pre-occupation of Congress leaders with Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary events, Malik said.
Last week, after holding hectic parleys in the state, the Congress and NCP had finalised a draft common minimum programme, which they had shared with the Shiv Sena on 14 November, during the first meeting between the three partis after the Assmebly results were declared on 24 October. .
In the 21 October Maharashtra Assembly polls, the BJP-Sena alliance secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats respectively in the 288-member Assembly. The Congress and the NCP, pre-poll allies, won 44 and 54 seats respectively.
However, failing to evolve a consensus over the chief minister's post, the two saffron parties parted ways, with the Sena exploring the possibility of tying up with the Congress-NCP. President's rule had been imposed in the state on 12 November after the no single party or combine staked claim to form the new government.
