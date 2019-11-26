Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE Updates: BJP schedules legislative party meet ahead of tomorrow's floor test; all MLAs called at Wankhede Stadium at 9 pm tonight

Maharashtra govt formation latest updates: All BJP MLAs have been summoned on Tuesday ahead of floor test scheduled at 5 pm on Wednesday, which will be conducted by a Pro-tem Speaker. They have asked to meet at Mumbai's Wankhade stadium at 9 pm.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court's direction calling for a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, saying he was grateful to the apex court for upholding the democratic values and constitutional principles.
He said it was heartening that the verdict came when the 'Constitution Day' is being celebrated, and dubbed it as a tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution.
Singing praise of the Supreme Court order on Maharashtra floor test which will be conducted on Wednesday after 5 pm, Shiv Sena's firebrand leader Sanjay Raut displayed confidence when he said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi can prove majority in House even within the time limit of thirty minutes.
"Even if the court gives us 30 minutes, we will prove our majority. We are thankful to the Supreme Court. This proves that our Judicial system is transparent. The Supreme Court has agreed on most of our demands because we were honest," said Raut.
As the Supreme Court directed to call for a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, with the proceedings to be conducted live telecast, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said only truth will prevail and that it was "end of the BJP's game".
"Satyamev Jayate BJP ka khel khatm" (truth alone shall win, end of the BJP's game), NCP's chief spokesperson Nawab Malik tweeted after the apex court gave its ruling.
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court ruling to conduct a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, and said the Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP have a majority in the House.
"Sena, Cong, NCP are satisfied with the Supreme Court order of a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly. The Constitution has been respected on Constitution Day.
"We are confident that we have a majority in the Maharashtra Assembly. The reality of BJP's claim will be exposed tomorrow," he said.
The Supreme Court ruled that the oath for MLAs must be concluded by 5 pm, following which the floor test should be conducted by a pro-tem Speaker.
Floor test to be conducted on 27 November, said Supreme Court. The proceedings to be conducted via open ballot by pro-tem Speaker.
Even after NCP stripped Ajit Pwar off his power to issue a whip to MLAs in Assembly by replacing him with Jayant Patil as Leader of the Legislative Party, BJP leader Ashish Shelar said Pawar was the leader of NCP on the Floor of the House.
We are confirmed that Ajit Pawar's whip will hold as leader of legislature party, said Shelar in Mumbai.
A petition is likely to be filed by the NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress combine in Supreme Court on Tuesday against the BJP over closure of nine cases against Ajit Pawar in the 70,000-crore irrigation scam, CNN-News18 reported.
"The Devendra Fadnavis Government cannot take policy decisions before floor test," the petition read.
Calling the decision to close cases against Ajit Pawar "illegal", the plea seeks a stay on the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau's (ACB) move to close cases.
Ahead of Tuesday's 10.30 am Supreme Court ruling on the floor test for the Maharashtra government led by the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress' Maha-Aghadi on Monday evening put on a 'show of strength' at a Mumbai luxury hotel.
At a event at the Grand Hyatt, 162 MLAs of the Maha-Aghadi vowed not to "fall for any inducements" from the BJP. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, the Opposition leader who single-handedly defied the BJP at the hustings in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, told the gathering he would ensure none of them loses membership for voting against the BJP during the floor test. The NCP chief claimed that the BJP has tried unconstitutional ways to gain power in Goa and some other states. "Maharashtra is not Goa and it is time to teach them a lesson," Pawar said.
"Misinformation is being spread that Ajit Pawar is the NCP's legislature party leader who would issue a whip to all (NCP) MLAs to vote for the BJP (in floor test). It is being said that whoever defies the whip would lose his membership of the House," Pawar said. The NCP chief added that he had consulted several constitutional and legal experts and also gone through previous instances on the issue of technicalities.
"I have come to the conclusion that Ajit Pawar, who is removed from his position (as the NCP legislature party leader for joining hands with the BJP in forming a government), has no legal right to issue a whip to MLAs," Pawar said. "I personally take the responsibility that your membership of the House will not become null and void. People who have acquired power illegally have to be removed now," Pawar said apparently referring to the BJP.
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, speaking at the event, asked the BJP to "make way" for the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance to rule Maharashtra. Those present were at the parade were Congress leader Ashok Chavan, who said, "We are more than 162, not just 162. We all will be a part of the government. I thank Sonia Gandhi who allowed for this alliance to stop BJP." "The governor should invite us to form government," he said.
The Sena and Congress MLAs arrived at the hotel shortly before 7 pm by various buses arranged by their parties. NCP MLAs were shifted there earlier from another hotel. Even as the "parade" of MLAs was in progress in the hotel, supporters of these parties gathered outside shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
BJP mocks Maha-Aghadi combine
The BJP hit back at the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP combine over its show of strength of their MLA, and said they will win the "photo finish" race during floor test in the Assembly. Addressing a press conference , BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar taunted the Sena-NCP -Congress for "identification parade" of their MLAs and termed it as a cruel joke on the people of the state and democracy. This cannot be equated with a floor test in the Assembly, he said, minutes after the unprecedented public parade of what the three parties claimed were 162 MLAs at a high-end hotel.
Shelar said, "We are sure that we will win the floor test in the assembly, whenever it gets convened. Such parades in a hotel will not help in proving majority on the floor." He also hit at the Shiv Sena, the BJP's one-time ally, for "forsaking" Hindutva and joining hands with the Congress, its ideological rival. Shelar took potshots at Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray, the son of party chief Uddhav Thackeray, for taking an oath in the name of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. "The way Shiv Sena leaders have joined hands with the Congress, it underscores how hollow it's Hindutva has been," said the BJP leader.
Shelar wondered whether there were even 145 MLAs at the hotel, the majority mark in the 288-member state Assembly. "You may have your photo, you may have your photographers there to show your strength, but it is the BJP who will win at the time of photo-finish under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis and (deputy CM) Ajit Pawar," he said, indicating a tight race during the floor test.
Controversy over closure of 9 cases related to irrigation scam
Opposition parties reacted with fury to the news of the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) announcing it had closed the probe into alleged irregularities in nine cases related to the Maharashtra irrigation projects, adding that none of those was linked to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a dig at the prime minister, saying he gave an impressive speech on corruption in Jharkhand and it is being implemented in Maharashtra at the same time.
अभी- अभी प्रधानमंत्री जी झारखंड में भ्रष्टाचार पर मनमोहक भाषण दे रहे हैं और उसी समय महाराष्ट्र में उसे लागू किया जा रहा है।
अब इनका One Nation, One Slogan है- ‘हमारे साथ आओ, सारे पाप धुल जाएँगे’।https://t.co/gWMInGoEvf
— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 25, 2019
"Contract killing" of democracy in Maharashtra has now also become "contract killing" of honesty and accountability, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.
Closing down ‘Corruption Cases’ is now being used as a bargaining tool to carry on an illegitimate BJP-Ajit Pawar Govt in Maharashtra. This is a blot on democracy. ‘Contract Killing’ of democracy is now synonymous with ‘Contract Killing’ of honesty & accountability. Statement- pic.twitter.com/sqU2s5LbUI — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 25, 2019
"The only public interest decision taken in the last 48 hours is to close down the irrigation scam and the corruption cases by the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to answer that is this the 'Na Khaoonga na khaane doonga claim'. The BJP has become Bhrashtachar Jagao Party," Surjewala added.
Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said the closing of the corruption cases is the "most brazen, most shameful act" of conspiracy, corrupt practice, quid-pro-quo unheard of even according to the levels to which certain parties have stooped. "It is reprehensible, we condemn it, it makes good all the points we have made, it shows that desperation by hook or by crook and more by crook and less by hook of the ruling party in somehow by corrupt and illegal means to form a government," Singhvi told reporters.
Uproar in Parliament
The power tussle in Maharashtra reverberated in Parliament on Monday as Opposition members staged vociferous protests, forcing adjournment of proceedings in both the Houses, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dubbing the developments in the state as "murder of democracy". Rahul set the tone for the protests in the morning when he refused to ask a supplementary question during Question Hour in the lower house while two of his party MPs, Hibi Eden and TN Prathapam, carrying a big black banner that read 'Stop murder of democracy' entered the Well of the House.
The action of the two Congressmen drew the ire of Speaker Om Birla, who ordered marshals to remove the two lawmakers after his warning to them to go back to their seats went unheeded. However, other Congress members, carrying placards with messages such as "save Constitution" and "save democracy", joined in and resisted their eviction from the House and were seen jostling with the marshals, prompting the speaker to adjourn the House till noon. "There is no point in me asking the question as democracy has been murdered in Maharashtra," Rahul said amid the fracas.
Since the two Congress MPs were named by the Speaker, they were suspended for the day and were not present when the House reassembled at 2.00 PM. However, as the din continued, Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day. Sources said Birla wanted apology from the two Kerala MPs for storming the Well with the banner, but Congress was not ready to apologise. Outside the House, Birla said,"I am hurt by whatever happened in Parliament today. It is unacceptable and won't be tolerated." Sources said it is being considered whether these two MPs can be suspended for five years for storming the Well of the House and obstructing Parliament proceedings by shouting slogans. While most Congress members were in the Well, those from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) also started raising slogans against the BJP-led Centre from their seats. Amid the sloganeering, four bills, including the one to amend the SPG Act, were introduced in Lok Sabha.
In Rajya Sabha, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected notices by Opposition members seeking discussion on the happenings in Maharashtra, evoking sharp reactions from them as they raised slogans, prompting Naidu to adjourn the House. Later at 2.00 PM when the House reassembled, the Congress, the Left, the DMK and other opposition members were up on their feet again, demanding discussion on the events in Maharashtra. Deputy Chairman Harivansh said since the issue is sub-judice, it cannot be discussed.
Congress members asked that if the matter was sub-judice, then why was Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi allowed to speak on the matter in the House. Earlier in the day, Naqvi had alleged that the Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP were trying to "hijack" democracy in Maharashtra through "jugad". As the Opposition continued to stall proceedings, the Upper House was adjourned for the day. Meanwhile, outside Parliament, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that women parliamentarians of his party were "manhandled" in Lok Sabha when they were protesting in the Well of the House over the Maharashtra government formation. Congress MP from Tamil Nadu Jothimani alleged that she was "manhandled".
"It is sad that Ramya Haridas and me were manhandled, we have lodged complaint with the Speaker," she told reporters. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi also raised the issue with the Speaker in his chamber saying that such incidents were uncalled for and should not happen, sources said. Countering Congress allegations, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asserted that Parliament cannot be allowed to become a place for "unruly" behaviour.
We outright condemn the reprehensible conduct of these MPs," Prasad said and also criticised senior Congress leaders who did "nothing" to prevent them.
"These members have shamed Lok Sabha in front of the country," he said. He was joined by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Joshi's deputy, and also rejected the Congress' claim that the marshals misbehaved with its woman MPs in the House, saying "everybody saw what happened".
Showdown in Supreme Court
Earlier, a Supreme Court bench of Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna said it will pass an order at 10.30 am on Tuesday on the issue of floor test for the Maharashtra government led by Devendra Fadnavis whose swearing-in has been challenged by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine. The deadline for the floor test was apprised by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who was representing Fadnavis.
In the House of 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, BJP is the single-largest party with 105 MLAs, followed by the Shiv Sena (56 MLAs), NCP (54 MLAs) and Congress (44 MLAs) The combine was pressing for the floor test on Monday itself, which was opposed by Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the secretary to governor, said: "The governor was immune to the proceedings in the apex court."
He said the BJP had the support of all 54 NCP MLAs to form the government and asked for 2 to 3 days to file a reply to the combine's plea by asserting that the Governor had, in his absolute discretion, invited the largest party to form the government on 23 November. "The governor was not supposed to conduct a roving and fishing inquiry to ascertain which party had the numbers to form government," he said. After perusing Koshyari's letter inviting Fadnavis, the bench said it has to be decided whether the chief minister enjoyed majority on the floor of the House.
Rohatgi said Fadnavis had Ajit Pawar's letter of support of 170 MLAs. "It is nobody's case that the documents submitted by Fadnavis to the governor are forged". Rohatgi said that some kind of a feud was going on in the Pawar family. "One Pawar is with me, another Pawar is here in the Supreme Court," he said, adding that the combine was unnecessarily alleging that some kind of horse-trading was going on.
"In fact, till Friday, they were indulging in horse-trading," he added. "Now, the question is that can this court say whether a floor test can be ordered within a particular time-frame," Rohatgi said. "The combine is asking the Supreme Court to decide how the governor and the Assembly should act," he said, adding that it could not interfere with the House procedure, which is regulated by Assembly rules.
Lawyers trade horse-trading barbs
The hearing saw sparks flying and sharp words being exchanged between opposing counsel on allegations of horse-trading and Ajit Pawar. "This is not a case of horse-trading, but a case of one entire stable going the other way," Mehta remarked. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal took note of the jibe and retorted: "The stable is still there, only the jockey (Ajit Pawar) has run away."
Mehta then took another dig that there was an agreement to file one petition by the combine but too many counsel — Sibal, A M Singhvi and others — were appearing in the case. "The three parties can't even agree to field a common counsel," he said on a lighter note.
With inputs from PTI
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Nov 26, 2019 12:25:30 IST
Highlights
BJP MLAs summoned at Mumbai's Wankhade stadium at 9 pm
All BJP MLAs have been summoned on Tuesday ahead of floor test scheduled at 5 pm on Wednesday, which will be conducted by a Pro-tem Speaker. They have asked to meet at Mumbai's Wankhade stadium at 9 pm.
Grateful to SC for upholding democratic values: Sharad Pawar
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court's direction calling for a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, saying he was grateful to the apex court for upholding the democratic values and constitutional principles.
Sena-NCP-Congress can prove majority even if SC gave thirty minutes: Sanjay Raut
Singing praise of the Supreme Court order on Maharashtra floor test which will be conducted on Wednesday after 5 pm, Shiv Sena's firebrand leader Sanjay Raut displayed confidence when he said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi can prove majority in House even within the time limit of thirty minutes
"Even if the court gives us 30 minutes, we will prove our majority. We are thankful to the Supreme Court. This proves that our Judicial system is transparent. The Supreme Court has agreed on most of our demands because we were honest," said Raut.
Immediate floor test was essential to avoid horse-trading of MLAs, other malpractices
The Supreme Court noted that although a month has passed since Maharashtra Assembly elections were declared on 24 October, MLAs have not been administered oath. It said interim order for conducting floor test without any further delay was taken to avoid horse-trading and other corrupt practices for gaining majority.
"An immediate floor test, in such a case, might be the most effective mechanism to do so," the apex court had ruled
End of BJP's game: NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik after SC ruling on Maharashtra floor test
As the Supreme Court directed to call for a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, with the proceedings to be conducted live telecast, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said only truth will prevail and that it was "end of the BJP's game".
"Satyamev Jayate BJP ka khel khatm" (truth alone shall win, end of the BJP's game), NCP's chief spokesperson Nawab Malik tweeted after the apex court gave its ruling.
Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP confident to prove majority in Maharashtra Assembly: Prithviraj Chavan
Six names for Pro-tem Speaker submitted to Maharashtra governor
According to News18 Lokmat, these are the six names for Pro-tem Speaker that have been submitted to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. He will decide who the Protem Speaker will be:
1) Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil (BJP)
2) Kalidas Kolambkar (BJP)
3) Babanrao Pachpute (BJP)
4) Balasaheb Thorat (Congress)
5) Kagda Chandya Padvi (Congress)
6) Dilip Walse-Patil (NCP)
Sonia Gandhi welcomes SC order on Maharashtra floor test
Welcoming the Supreme Court's order to conduct the floor test in Maharashtra on Wednesday, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi expressed confidence that Maha Vikas Aghadi would emerge victorious with the support of their MLAs.
Floor test to be conducted after 5 pm
The Supreme Court ruled that the oath for MLAs must be concluded by 5 pm, following which the floor test should be conducted.
Milestone in Indian democracy: says Nawab Malik after SC decision to hold Mahrashtra floor test tomorrow
Maharashtra floor test to be telecast live: Supreme Court
The proceedings of Maharashtra floor test to be conducted via open ballot by pro-tem Speaker. "Rest of the issues will be taken up after eight weeks," said apex court.
Floor test to be conducted on 27 November, says Supreme Court
Supreme Court bench assembles to decide on Maharashtra floor test
Justices Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna preside to deliver judgment on on the Maharashtra floor-test shortly. NV Ramana, the senior-most member of the three-judge bench, is reading out the order.
Supreme Court to issue order on Maharashtra floor test at 10.30 am
Efforts still on to bring Ajit Pawar back to party fold: NCP leaders
According to media reports, four NCP leaders – Jayant Patil, Dilip Walse Patil, Sunil Tatkare and Chhagan Bhujbal – till Monday were trying to persuade Ajit Pawar to bring back to the party fold.
"We had a prolonged meeting. We tried to persuade him to re-reconsider his decision in the larger interest of the party and return to NCP, but there was no response. But we are hopeful," Bhujbal was quoted by Times of India as saying.
Letter claiming Jayant Patil as LLP received, but decision to be taken by Speaker, says Maharashtra Legislature Secretary
Speaking about NCP's formal announcement of declaring Jayant Patil as the Leader of Legislative Party, Rajendra Bhagwat, Maharashtra Legislature Secretary said that the letter on this regard was received but, the decision has to be taken by the Speaker. As of Tuesday, the decision was still pending.
BJP's Ashish Shelar argues Ajit Pawar is the whip of NCP
Even after NCP stripped Ajit Pwar off his power to issue a whip to MLAs in Assembly by replacing him with Jayant Patil as Leader of the Legislative Party, BJP leader Ashish Shelar said Pawar was the leader of NCP on the Floor of the House.
We are confirmed that Ajit Pawar's whip will hold as leader of legislature party, said Shelar in Mumbai.
Four days after swearing-in, Ajit Pawar yet to take charge as Dy-CM
Four days after taking oath as Maharashtra deputy chief minister in a quietly held ceremony, Ajit Pawar is yet to take charge of his official duties in the government. The Baramati MLA has reportedly met his uncle Sharad Pawar and cousin Supriya Sule a few times, reports claim, and the NCP top brass is trying hard to get him back into the party folds.
On 11th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Devendra Faadnavis pays tribute at Police Memorial in Marine Drive
Ahead of the key Maharashtra hearing at Supreme Court on Tuesday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari paid tribute at Police Memorial at Marine Drive on 11th anniversary of Mumbai terror attack on 26 November, 2008.
Devendra Fadnavis govt cannot take policy decisions before floor test: joint plea by Maha Aghadi allies
Terming the decision of the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau's (ACB) to shut the nine cases in the 70,000-crore irrigation scam against Ajit Pawar "illegal", the joint plea filed by the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies called for restraint on Devendra Fadnavis government from taking any policy decisions till the floor-test is completed.
The petition also sought a stay order on Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau's move to close cases.
Plea likely to be filed in SC over closure of nine cases against Ajit Pawar in irrigation scam, says report
A petition is likely to be filed by the NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress combine in Supreme Court on Tuesday against the BJP over closure of nine cases against Ajit Pawar in the 70,000-crore irrigation scam, CNN-News18 reported.
"The Devendra Fadnavis Government cannot take policy decisions before floor test," the petition read.
Calling the decision to close cases against Ajit Pawar "illegal", the plea seeks a stay on the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau's (ACB) move to close cases.
Opposition likely to skip joint Parliamentary session to protest 'murder of democracy' on Constitution Day
The Opposition is expected to boycott Tuesday’s Joint Session of Parliament marking the 70th Constitution Day, in protest against what they are calling the "murder of democracy" in Maharashtra and the "manhandling" of women MPs by security staff in the Lok Sabha.
The parties — 12 so far — along with some Independent members will assemble below the statue of BR Ambedkar to protest against the situation in Maharashtra. It will be led by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who personally reached out to many Opposition parties on Monday to join the agitation and to discuss the joint sitting. The parties expected to be at the protest are the Congress, TMC, DMK, RJD, Shiv Sena, CPI, CPI(M), SP, BSP, AAP, JD(S), RSP and IUML. But the NCP said it would attend the session.
NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress acusses Maharashtra governor of partisanship
The Maha Vikas Aghadi allies – NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress – accused Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari of partisanship, saying he made a "mockery of the high office of the Governor".
"The Governor's actions between the intervening night of 22.11.2019 and 23.11.2019 culminating to the swearing in on the 23.11.2019 are a text book example of the Governor acting at the behest of a political party in power at the Centre," the petition read.
The number game in Maharashtra
As far as the numbers game is concerned, the BJP is 40 short of the majority mark. Ajit, the former legislative leader of the party, had produced a letter containing the signature of all 54 NCP lawmakers but Pawar senior has claimed that his status as the party's CLP gave Ajit unfettered access to the list of all 54 MLAs with their relevant details and signatures, and that he has misused his position to mislead the Governor. In reality, said Pawar senior at the news conference on Saturday, Ajit had the support of no more than 10-11 MLAs.
The number of "rebel MLAs" who backed Ajit has reduced to four by Sunday, if claims emerging from Sharad Pawar's camp is to be believed an impression gained ground that old fox Sharad Pawar had double-crossed the Congress and Sena, led them up the garden path while sealing the deal with BJP
Sonia Gandhi meets Sena MPs to draft alliance's strategy in Maharashtra
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday met Shiv Sena MPs ahead of the Parliament Session, media reports said. The two parties, along with NCP are planning to raise the matter in Parliament today.
SC verdict on floor test today
The Supreme Court will give its order on Maharashtra government formation today at 10:30 am. The apex court heard the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance's plea against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister and Ajit Pawar as his deputy on Monday.
The Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP has filed a plea against the governor's decision to swear in BJP leader Fadnavis as chief minister and NCP's Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister in the early hours of Saturday.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
12:21 (IST)
BJP MLAs summoned at Mumbai's Wankhade stadium at 9 pm
All BJP MLAs have been summoned on Tuesday ahead of floor test scheduled at 5 pm on Wednesday, which will be conducted by a Pro-tem Speaker. They have asked to meet at Mumbai's Wankhade stadium at 9 pm.
11:58 (IST)
Grateful to SC for upholding democratic values: Sharad Pawar
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court's direction calling for a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, saying he was grateful to the apex court for upholding the democratic values and constitutional principles.
11:51 (IST)
Sena-NCP-Congress can prove majority even if SC gave thirty minutes: Sanjay Raut
Singing praise of the Supreme Court order on Maharashtra floor test which will be conducted on Wednesday after 5 pm, Shiv Sena's firebrand leader Sanjay Raut displayed confidence when he said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi can prove majority in House even within the time limit of thirty minutes
"Even if the court gives us 30 minutes, we will prove our majority. We are thankful to the Supreme Court. This proves that our Judicial system is transparent. The Supreme Court has agreed on most of our demands because we were honest," said Raut.
11:31 (IST)
Immediate floor test was essential to avoid horse-trading of MLAs, other malpractices
The Supreme Court noted that although a month has passed since Maharashtra Assembly elections were declared on 24 October, MLAs have not been administered oath. It said interim order for conducting floor test without any further delay was taken to avoid horse-trading and other corrupt practices for gaining majority.
"An immediate floor test, in such a case, might be the most effective mechanism to do so," the apex court had ruled
11:24 (IST)
End of BJP's game: NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik after SC ruling on Maharashtra floor test
As the Supreme Court directed to call for a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, with the proceedings to be conducted live telecast, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said only truth will prevail and that it was "end of the BJP's game".
"Satyamev Jayate BJP ka khel khatm" (truth alone shall win, end of the BJP's game), NCP's chief spokesperson Nawab Malik tweeted after the apex court gave its ruling.
11:11 (IST)
Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP confident to prove majority in Maharashtra Assembly: Prithviraj Chavan
11:07 (IST)
Six names for Pro-tem Speaker submitted to Maharashtra governor
According to News18 Lokmat, these are the six names for Pro-tem Speaker that have been submitted to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. He will decide who the Protem Speaker will be:
1) Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil (BJP)
2) Kalidas Kolambkar (BJP)
3) Babanrao Pachpute (BJP)
4) Balasaheb Thorat (Congress)
5) Kagda Chandya Padvi (Congress)
6) Dilip Walse-Patil (NCP)
10:53 (IST)
Sonia Gandhi welcomes SC order on Maharashtra floor test
Welcoming the Supreme Court's order to conduct the floor test in Maharashtra on Wednesday, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi expressed confidence that Maha Vikas Aghadi would emerge victorious with the support of their MLAs.
10:49 (IST)
Floor test to be conducted after 5 pm
The Supreme Court ruled that the oath for MLAs must be concluded by 5 pm, following which the floor test should be conducted.
10:48 (IST)
Milestone in Indian democracy: says Nawab Malik after SC decision to hold Mahrashtra floor test tomorrow
10:46 (IST)
Maharashtra floor test to be telecast live: Supreme Court
The proceedings of Maharashtra floor test to be conducted via open ballot by pro-tem Speaker. "Rest of the issues will be taken up after eight weeks," said apex court.
10:40 (IST)
Floor test to be conducted on 27 November, says Supreme Court
10:38 (IST)
Supreme Court bench assembles to decide on Maharashtra floor test
Justices Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna preside to deliver judgment on on the Maharashtra floor-test shortly. NV Ramana, the senior-most member of the three-judge bench, is reading out the order.
10:31 (IST)
Supreme Court to issue order on Maharashtra floor test at 10.30 am
10:26 (IST)
Efforts still on to bring Ajit Pawar back to party fold: NCP leaders
According to media reports, four NCP leaders – Jayant Patil, Dilip Walse Patil, Sunil Tatkare and Chhagan Bhujbal – till Monday were trying to persuade Ajit Pawar to bring back to the party fold.
"We had a prolonged meeting. We tried to persuade him to re-reconsider his decision in the larger interest of the party and return to NCP, but there was no response. But we are hopeful," Bhujbal was quoted by Times of India as saying.
10:19 (IST)
Letter claiming Jayant Patil as LLP received, but decision to be taken by Speaker, says Maharashtra Legislature Secretary
Speaking about NCP's formal announcement of declaring Jayant Patil as the Leader of Legislative Party, Rajendra Bhagwat, Maharashtra Legislature Secretary said that the letter on this regard was received but, the decision has to be taken by the Speaker. As of Tuesday, the decision was still pending.
10:06 (IST)
BJP's Ashish Shelar argues Ajit Pawar is the whip of NCP
Even after NCP stripped Ajit Pwar off his power to issue a whip to MLAs in Assembly by replacing him with Jayant Patil as Leader of the Legislative Party, BJP leader Ashish Shelar said Pawar was the leader of NCP on the Floor of the House.
We are confirmed that Ajit Pawar's whip will hold as leader of legislature party, said Shelar in Mumbai.
09:54 (IST)
Just wait and watch: Sanjay Raut asserts majority
09:48 (IST)
Four days after swearing-in, Ajit Pawar yet to take charge as Dy-CM
Four days after taking oath as Maharashtra deputy chief minister in a quietly held ceremony, Ajit Pawar is yet to take charge of his official duties in the government. The Baramati MLA has reportedly met his uncle Sharad Pawar and cousin Supriya Sule a few times, reports claim, and the NCP top brass is trying hard to get him back into the party folds.
09:41 (IST)
NCP formally declares Jayant Patil as LLP
In order to divest Ajit Pawar of his power to issue a whip to NCP MLAs in Assembly, the party has officially replaced him as the Leader of Legislative Party in Maharashtra. Jayant Patil has been given the post.
09:37 (IST)
Sena hits out at Ajit Pawar in Saamana, says Ajit capitalised on work done by Sharad Pawar
The Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamana hit out at Ajit Pawar over his claim of being the real face of the NCP. Taking on Ajit Pawar, Shiv Sena said if he had the guts, he should have started his own party and not hijack the base built on the hard work of his uncle Sharad Pawar.
09:26 (IST)
On 11th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Devendra Faadnavis pays tribute at Police Memorial in Marine Drive
Ahead of the key Maharashtra hearing at Supreme Court on Tuesday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari paid tribute at Police Memorial at Marine Drive on 11th anniversary of Mumbai terror attack on 26 November, 2008.
09:21 (IST)
Devendra Fadnavis govt cannot take policy decisions before floor test: joint plea by Maha Aghadi allies
Terming the decision of the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau's (ACB) to shut the nine cases in the 70,000-crore irrigation scam against Ajit Pawar "illegal", the joint plea filed by the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies called for restraint on Devendra Fadnavis government from taking any policy decisions till the floor-test is completed.
The petition also sought a stay order on Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau's move to close cases.
09:00 (IST)
Plea likely to be filed in SC over closure of nine cases against Ajit Pawar in irrigation scam, says report
A petition is likely to be filed by the NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress combine in Supreme Court on Tuesday against the BJP over closure of nine cases against Ajit Pawar in the 70,000-crore irrigation scam, CNN-News18 reported.
"The Devendra Fadnavis Government cannot take policy decisions before floor test," the petition read.
Calling the decision to close cases against Ajit Pawar "illegal", the plea seeks a stay on the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau's (ACB) move to close cases.
08:50 (IST)
Opposition likely to skip joint Parliamentary session to protest 'murder of democracy' on Constitution Day
The Opposition is expected to boycott Tuesday’s Joint Session of Parliament marking the 70th Constitution Day, in protest against what they are calling the "murder of democracy" in Maharashtra and the "manhandling" of women MPs by security staff in the Lok Sabha.
The parties — 12 so far — along with some Independent members will assemble below the statue of BR Ambedkar to protest against the situation in Maharashtra. It will be led by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who personally reached out to many Opposition parties on Monday to join the agitation and to discuss the joint sitting. The parties expected to be at the protest are the Congress, TMC, DMK, RJD, Shiv Sena, CPI, CPI(M), SP, BSP, AAP, JD(S), RSP and IUML. But the NCP said it would attend the session.
08:49 (IST)
NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress acusses Maharashtra governor of partisanship
The Maha Vikas Aghadi allies – NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress – accused Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari of partisanship, saying he made a "mockery of the high office of the Governor".
"The Governor's actions between the intervening night of 22.11.2019 and 23.11.2019 culminating to the swearing in on the 23.11.2019 are a text book example of the Governor acting at the behest of a political party in power at the Centre," the petition read.
08:34 (IST)
The number game in Maharashtra
As far as the numbers game is concerned, the BJP is 40 short of the majority mark. Ajit, the former legislative leader of the party, had produced a letter containing the signature of all 54 NCP lawmakers but Pawar senior has claimed that his status as the party's CLP gave Ajit unfettered access to the list of all 54 MLAs with their relevant details and signatures, and that he has misused his position to mislead the Governor. In reality, said Pawar senior at the news conference on Saturday, Ajit had the support of no more than 10-11 MLAs.
The number of "rebel MLAs" who backed Ajit has reduced to four by Sunday, if claims emerging from Sharad Pawar's camp is to be believed an impression gained ground that old fox Sharad Pawar had double-crossed the Congress and Sena, led them up the garden path while sealing the deal with BJP
08:33 (IST)
BJP may have overplayed its hand in trusting NCP rebel Ajit Pawar
The BJP does need to consider whether its move was counterproductive to own interests. As this Firstpost piece argues, the BJP stood to gain politically if it had let an unstable and volatile coalition come to power in Maharashtra. The chances of such a coalition lasting the full term was minimal, Fadnavis would have boosted his image as a leader who is ready to sacrifice power for the sake of ideology and the BJP would have benefitted in the event of a mid-term poll, not to speak of the fact that Sena would have been cut to size.
After Saturday's development, an impression gained ground that old fox Sharad Pawar had double-crossed the Congress and Sena, led them up the garden path while sealing the deal with BJP. It became evident only later that the BJP gained political advantage out of rift within family. So the moot question is, did the BJP miscalculate the extent of the damage within Pawar family and did it overplay its hand in trusting the amount of influence that Ajit holds within the party and family?
Read the full article here
08:09 (IST)
Sonia Gandhi meets Sena MPs to draft alliance's strategy in Maharashtra
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday met Shiv Sena MPs ahead of the Parliament Session, media reports said. The two parties, along with NCP are planning to raise the matter in Parliament today.
08:02 (IST)
SC verdict on floor test today
The Supreme Court will give its order on Maharashtra government formation today at 10:30 am. The apex court heard the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance's plea against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister and Ajit Pawar as his deputy on Monday.
The Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP has filed a plea against the governor's decision to swear in BJP leader Fadnavis as chief minister and NCP's Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister in the early hours of Saturday.