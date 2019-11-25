Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE Updates: Fadnavis govt gets breather for 24 hours as SC reserves order for tomorrow; LS, RS adjourned after uproar over political crisis

Maharashtra Govt Formation LATEST Updates: On the second day of hearing the petition filed by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, the Supreme Court reserved its order for 10.30 am on Tuesday after arguments were concluded. While NCP and Shiv Sena lawyers Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal pushed for an immediate floor test, the apex court gave the newly sworn-in Devendra Fadnavis a 24 hours' breather.
Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP MLAs visited the Raj Bhavan to submit affidavits signed by 162 MLAs supporting the tripartite alliance and rejecting Fadnavis' installation as the Chief Minister.
Additionally, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm after ruckus in both the Parliament Houses over the political imbroglio in Maharashtra.
NCP MLAs were shifted in the wee hours from the Renaissance Hotel to the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai.
The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance submitted affidavits of 162 MLA's — the majority magic number to form government being 145 — to the Supreme Court today to argue that it has a majority in the Maharashtra assembly. Fifty-six MLAs from Shiv Sena, 44 from Congress, 46 from NCP, and eight Independents have signed identical affidavits against Devendra Fadnavis' unprecedented swearing-in on Saturday.
NCP leader Nawab Malik struck a hopeful note and said, "Ffity MLAs are with us but not everyone is at the hotel.
Sharad Pawar has refuted Ajit Pawar's claim, and said that there is no question of an alliance with the BJP.
Congress leader Ashok Chavan said, "BJP is trying to gain more time from the Supreme Court, you can understand the motive behind this, they are trying to poach MLAs from other parties."
The BJP on Sunday accused its one-time ally Shiv Sena of committing the "sin" of abandoning its founder Bal Thackeray's thoughts of aligning with the BJP by joining hands with the Congress and the NCP.
On a somewhat unexpected note, Ajit Pawar has said, "I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and (Sharad Pawar) Saheb is our leader."
According to a senior leader attending the meeting in the Renaissance Hotel, Uddhav Thackeray confirmed that NCP, Sena, Congress and independents together have close to 165 MLAs.
The Shiv Sena has posted a tweet saying, "Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray provided guidance to party MLAs."
Meeting of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs chaired by party chief Sharad Pawar concluded at the Hotel Renaissance. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and party spokesperson Sanjay Raut were also present at the meeting. Uddhav told the MLAs, "Do not worry, this relationship will go long, our alliance will go a long way."
NCP's Ajit Pawar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "We will ensure a stable Government that will work hard for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra." Pawar's tweet came hours after the Supreme Court rejected BJP's plea of granting three days' time to prove majority on the floor of the Assembly.
The Supreme Court on Sunday held an urgent hearing of a petition filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine, seeking quashing of the Maharashtra Governor's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister. The Supreme Court also rejected Centre's plea to grant them three days to respond on Floor Test. The apex court, instead, ordered Centre to produce the letter of the Governor inviting them to form a government, and letters of support for Devendra Fadnavis by Monday morning.
Supreme Court hearing begins. Abhishek Manu Singhvi also cited the Goa and Uttarakhand cases where floor test was directed to be held within specific period of time. 'In Uttarakhand case, a 'composite' floor test was directed between contesting political alliances. Same thing was ordered in Jagdambika Pal case,' Singhvi tells Supreme Court. 'If floor test is ordered for tomorrow, larger issues may come back to the Supreme Court later. How is it possible for someone claiming majority yesterday to shy away from a floor test today. If floor test is ordered, it is not an invasive adversarial order at all. Floor test is only a constitutional obligation of a democracy. How is it adversarial?'
Kapil Sibal apologises to the Supreme Court bench for the hearing on a Sunday and says, "But we are not the only ones to blame". Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for some BJP and Independent MLAs, says, "I was on Karnataka case also. This case should have gone through 226 jurisdiction first. The government has been formed for now so there is no reason for this Sunday hearing," Rohatgi tells Supreme Court. The judges hit back. Justice Bhushan hit back saying, "That is the discretion of the CJI, Mr Rohatgi."
"It appears that the Governor is acting directly under the orders of a political party. The act of Governor smacks of bias, is mala fide contrary to all norms. Only thing to do today is if they believe they have the numbers, majority and can prove their support, they should be directed to conduct floor test today itself," Sibal told the 3-judge bench of the Supreme Court.
Sibal apprises the court of the developments in Maharashtra starting from election results. "In the formation of the government, governors have some discretion as is decided by the Judgments of this Court. In this case, a pre-poll alliance broke down and we have to look at the post-poll alliance now. A common minimum program was arrived at and that Uddhav Thackeray would be the chief minister. It is bizarre that on Saturday at 5.47 am the President's Rule was revoked and in less than three hours Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in. From thereon, everything is shrouded in mystery, what documents were given, what material was placed, nothing is in public domain."
Kapil Sibal begins arguments in the Supreme Court. The apex court is hearing a petition filed by the Sena-Congress-NCP combine against the appointment of Devendra Fadnavis as the Maharashtra Chief Minister.
Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, Additional Solicitor-General KM Nataraj, senior counsels and Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Kapil Sibal and Devadatt Kamat are present in the courtroom. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala and former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan are present in the court. NCP leader and lawyer Majeed Memon was also seen.
After a meeting with NCP Sharad Pawar at his residence, senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal said that 49-50 MLAs are with the party chief and one or two more are expected to add to this strength. He expressed confidence that a NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress government will be formed in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Congress leader Ashok Chavan reached Sharad Pawar's Mumbai residence, while NCP's Dilip Walse Patil visited Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
The Supreme Court will hear the petition at 11.30 am on Sunday. The bench will comprise Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna. While Attorney General KK Venugopal will represent the Centre, Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi will argue for the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) respectively. The petition sought that the court issue appropriate directions to summon a special session of the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly with the only agenda of administering oath to the MLAs, immediately followed by the holding of a floor test on Sunday, in order to thwart horse-trading and "illegal manoeuvres" in the state.
The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress alliance on Saturday evening approached the Supreme Court against Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to invite BJP's Devendra Fadnavis to form the Maharashtra government.
The apex court is set to hear the matter at 11.30 am tomorrow.
Bench of Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna to hear Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress plea tomorrow at 11.30am
In its petition, the Sena alleged that the dispensation in Maharashtra was a "minority government" and that the governor exercised his discretion illegally. The Sena also requested that a floor test be conducted within 24 hours to prevents attempts at poaching
This development came after an astounding twist on Saturday morning when Fadnavis returned as chief minister propped up by Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Ajit Pawar, who was made his deputy.
Just hours earlier, the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress alliance had reached a consensus that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray would be their chief ministerial candidate.
Fadnavis and Ajit were sworn in by Koshyari around 7.30 am at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai after President's Rule in the state was lifted in a dramatic overnight development.
Ajit's decision created a fissure in the NCP, whose chief Sharad Pawar distanced himself from his nephew's dramatic action, saying the decision to back Fadnavis for his second consecutive term was "a personal choice" and not that of the party.
Later in the day, the NCP removed Ajit as the party's legislature unit head, saying his move was not in line with the party's policies and gave state unit head Jayant Patil temporary rights until the election of a new leader.
There has been no official confirmation on reports that the governor has asked Fadnavis to prove his majority in the Assembly by 30 November.
There were also reports that Fadnavis and Ajit met the governor separately late last night, after which he sent a report to the Centre suggesting that the President's Rule be lifted.
'Murder of democracy'
After the dramatic early morning swearing in, leaders of the Sena and Congress cried foul, calling the governor's action as a "murder of democracy" and a "black day in the history of Maharashtra".
While Uddav Thackeray said it is a surgical strike on the people of Maharashtra and they would avenge it, Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused Ajit of stabbing people of Maharashtra in the back by deciding to join hands with the BJP.
The Congress termed the swearing-in a "black chapter" in India's history, and said the BJP acted as a "contract killer" of democracy and the governor once again proved to be BJP chief Amit Shah's "hitman".
23 नवंबर का दिन महाराष्ट्र और देश के लोकतांत्रिक इतिहास में एक काले अध्याय के तौर पर दर्ज होगा, जब संविधान को पांवों तले रौंद दिया गया!
अवसरवादी अजीत पवार को जेल की सलाखों का डर दिखा कर,
सत्ता की हवस में अंधी भाजपा ने, प्रजातंत्र की सुपारी ले हत्या कर डाली! pic.twitter.com/5Bp2YqMvFU
Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said "opportunist" Ajit, accused by the saffron party in the past of corruption, was "scared" of being put behind bars by the BJP.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot demanded the resignation of the governor on "moral grounds", asserting that he acted in connivance with the BJP to make Fadnavis the chief minister. Asserting that the 'Aghadi' combine would come to power, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said that the three parties would fight the situation on the political and legal front.
'We have electoral, moral mandate'
The BJP, however, asserted that it had the "electoral and moral" mandate to form a government in Maharashtra and brushed aside the criticism of its alliance with NCP leader, saying the tie-up was guided by the "given situation".
The swearing-in ceremony was held soon after the President's Rule, imposed on 12 November, was revoked. President Ram Nath Kovind signed the proclamation for revocation of the Central rule and a gazette notification to this effect was issued at 5.47 am.
As questions cropped up whether a meeting of the Union Cabinet was held to recommend revocation of the President's Rule, a senior home ministry official said the approval was given by the Central government by invoking a special provision of The Government of India (Transaction of Business) Rules which gives the prime minister special powers.
The Rule 12 says: "Departure from Rules.- The Prime Minister may, in any case or classes of cases, permit or condone a departure from these rules, to the extent he deems necessary". The prime minister gave this approval, which acts as post-facto approval of the Union Cabinet, the official said.
The swearing-in ceremony came as a political shocker, with Sharad describing his nephew Ajit Pawar's decision to join hands with the BJP an act of indiscipline, and said his nephew and other MLAs of the party who have switched sides would attract the provisions of the anti-defection law.
By the end of the day, atleast nine of the 11 NCP MLAs who had accompanied Ajit to the Raj Bhavan reiterated their loyalty to the senior Pawar and claimed to not know about the reason behind their being summoned in the morning.
NCP MLA Diliprao Bankar tweets, "My faith is on Sharad Pawar, I am with NCP only. I went to Raj Bhavan when Ajit Pawar asked me to go with him". #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/xBfOI531uQ
NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde, a staunch supporter of Ajit Pawar, was present at the meeting of party legislators at the YB Chavan centre in south Mumbai later in the day.
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde arrives at YV Chavan Centre for NCP meeting. pic.twitter.com/7LIDLNJLf7
Regarding the letter of support submitted to the governor, Pawar said that the governor had been misled by Ajit. "Ajit, by virtue of being the NCP legislature party leader, possessed the list of all the 54 party MLAs with names, signatures and constituencies for internal party use. I presume he has submitted that list as a letter of support to the governor. If this is true, the governor has been misled," he said.
Meanwhile, reports emerged that the Congress would shift its MLAs to a resort in Jaipur to avoid horse-trading.
Speaking to BJP workers at the party office in Mumbai, Fadnavis said he would give Maharashtra a strong government with Ajit Pawar's support. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "Modi hai toh mumkin hai!"
Meanwhile, claiming that the new BJP-led dispensation would not pass the floor test, the senior Pawar asserted that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine has the numbers and will form the government.
The senior Pawar said he was not aware if his nephew decided to support the BJP out of the fear of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Ajit is among those named in the multi-crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam case.
The NCP chief also rejected the speculation that Ajit's defiance was the result of power struggle with Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule over the post of chief minister. Sule put up a WhatsApp status regarding a split within the party and the family.
Pawar said the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena, along with Independents and smaller parties, have the support of 169 to 170 MLAs, and they were ready to form the government.
NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik too asserted that the NCP, Congress, Sena combine had the numbers to prove majority and added that they would defeat the BJP-led government in the Assembly Speaker's election.
Fifty of the party's 56 MLAs reportedly attended the party's meeting headed by Sharad Pawar, raising questions regarding the exact number of NCP MLAs who had lent support to the BJP.
The day's dramatic events also saw a missing person's complaint being filed for an MLA from the NCP. Shahapur MLA Daulat Daroda went 'missing' after reaching Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai in the morning. Daroda left his constituency in neighbouring Thane, along with his son Karan on Friday night and has been unreachable after reaching Mumbai, a police official said.
The BJP and the Sena, which fought the Assembly polls in an alliance, had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats respectively in the 288-member House. The Sena broke its three-decade ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister's post on a rotational basis.
The Congress and the NCP, pre-poll allies, won 44 and 54 seats respectively. After the BJP and Sena both failed to stake claim to government formation, the governor had invited the NCP to form government.
President's Rule was imposed in the state after no single party or alliance could stake claim to form government. The Sena, Congress and NCP had been in talks ever since and had drawn up a common minimum programme which would serve as the agenda if the combine came to power.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Nov 25, 2019 12:56:53 IST
Highlights
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned amid ruckus of Maharashtra political crisis
Both the Houses of the Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm after witnessing an uproar over the political crisis in Maharashtra.
Adjournment notices were served by Congress, Trinamool Congress, CPM and IUML in the Lok Sabha over the government formation imbroglio in Maharashtra. DMK and CPM gave a Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha owing to the same matter.
Court reserves its order to be pronounced tomorrow at 10.30 am
Abhishek Manu Singhvi withdrew affidavits signed by 154 MLAs after the Supreme Court refused to take them on record, saying it does not want to expand the scope of the petition.
Let due procedure be followed, argues Mukul Rohatgi
Appearing for Devendra Fadnavis, Mukul Rohatgi says that rules for the Assembly are framed in the Constitution.
“The Governor in this case has given 14 days for floor test. Can the Court reduce this to three or four days, when there is no gross or substantive illegality. Will that not be opposed to Article 212?” Rohatgi asks.
Article 212 mandates that Courts cannot inquire into proceedings of the Legislature.
Rohatgi said that the most important thing right now is the procedure of appointment of the Protem Speaker, administration of oaths, election of a Speaker and then the floor test should be conducted. He insisted that this due procedure be followed.
Singhvi’s arguments for NCP
Raising a question about whether a floor test should be held, Abhishek Manu Singhvi says, “Today there is a peculiar case before your lordships that both sides agree that there should be a floor test.”
“There was a list of signatures (of 54 NCP MLAs), but did it say that the MLAs were agreeing to support the BJP. There can be signatures without a covering letter,” he said, calling it a murder of democracy.
Stressing on the importance of the ‘how’ of the floor test, Singhvi sought that the seniormost member of the House should be appointed as a Pro-Tem Speaker and a floor test should be conducted immediately.
“It is for the purpose to preserve the purity of democracy that every order passed by the Supreme Court in the past has held that floor test to be held within 24 hours,” he submits.
Sibal begins for Shiv Sena by saying the jockey might have run away but horses are still here
Recounting events that transpired on Friday and Saturday with regards to the announcement of the common minimum programme and swearing-in, Kapil Sibal asks why the Governor waited for so many days and what was the emergency that required revocation of President's Rule at 5.47 am and installing a government at 8 am.
“This was done to preempt forming of the overnment of the three party alliance (Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress). The pre-poll alliance between BJP and Shiv Sena fell out because promises were not kept,” Sibal said.
“Today, Ajit Pawar is saying he had the support (of 54 NCP MLAs) but he has been removed from that position from NCP,” Sibal said, pushing for a floor test. “If they have the majority then why should they shy away from the floor test,” he concluded his arguments.
Sibal urges Court to order immediate floor test. "Let the oldest member be made Pro-Tem Speaker. Let Floor test be video recorded,” he said.
Nothing left for SC to decide if Governor’s decision is right, submits Mukul Rohatgi
Devendra Fadnavis’ counsel Mukul Rohatgi submits that the present case is different from 2018 Karnataka case. “Here, the Governor had materials before him showing majority. Nobody is saying that the signatures are forged. The Governor gave a chance to all parties. He exercised his discretion fairly,” he submits.
“There will be a Speaker chosen and he will then proceed with the floor-test as the first agenda of the house. But there is nothing left for the SC to decide since there is nothing wrong with the Governor's decision," Rohatgi argues.
He says that as per procedure, a Protem Speaker will be appointed, he will administer oath to the MLAs, they will then elect a Speaker and then the floor test will be conducted.
"Can a party come to this court and say if a floor test doesn't take place within 24 hours, my MLAs could run away again? Can SC monitor the proceedings of the House?" Solicitor General Tushar Mehta asks.
Senior Counsel Mukul Rohatgi begins his submissions on behalf of Devendra Fadnavis
Rohatgi submits that through the weekend some of the MLAs went with Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis and now these MLAs are extending support to Sharad Pawar. “I met Ajit Pawar, his letter had enclosure of list of names of NCP MLAs supporting me. Governor acted reasonably because he acted on the material placed before him,” he submits.
“One Pawar with Devenra Fadnavis, other with Congress, Sena. There'll be a family feud but I'm not concerned. They are engaging in horse trading, not us,” Mukul Rohatgi says, laying bare NCP family feud in SC.
The Governor acted correctly as this document had the signatures of NCP MLAs.
Justice Khanna asked if the chief minister enjoys majority in the House, to which Rohatgi said that the attack on Governor was unfounded. He added that there is no substance for the apex court to pass interim orders.
Solicitor General hands over letters sought by Supreme Court
Arguing on behalf of the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the letter, which said that all NCP MLAs had elected Ajit Pawar as their chief, was given by Pawar to the Governor on 22 November
The list of 54 elected MLAs (of NCP) was attached to the letter and said that NCP was extending support to the BJP. "The Governor is not required to go on a roving and fishing inquiry. The decision to invite Devendra Fadnavis was based on materials showing majority," argues Mehta.
Mehta said he is appearing for the Secretary of the Governor since Governor can't be a party in person. He seeks some time to file a detailed reply on behalf of the Governor .
Mehta also read out the Governor's letter, which mentioned that Fadnavis-Pawar government had support of 170 MLAs. Justice Ramana asks for the translation of documents.
Tushar Mehta begins arguments on Centre's behalf
Solicitor General narrates timeline of the political crisis in Maharashtra.
He says that he has the copy of the Governor's decision. "How can there be horse trading when this could be a case where the entire stable has been stolen awway," he argues.
Bench headed by Justice NV Ramana and comprising Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna assembles
Who is representing whom?
Devendra Fadnavis – Mukul Rohatgi
Ajit Pawar – Former ASG Maninder Singh
NCP – Abhishek Manu Singhvi
Shiv Sena – Kapil Sibal
Centre – Tushar Mehta
Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP leaders reach Raj Bhavan to submit affidavit by 154 MLAs
Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP leaders are at the Raj Bhavan to submit a list of affidavits claiming majority in the state Assembly and against the installation of Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister. Leaders at the Raj Bhavan include Eknath Shinde, Vinayak Raut and Jayant Patil.
56 Sena, 44 Congress, 50 NCP MLAs and Independents signed the affidavits ahead of Supreme Court hearing.
Government is killing democracy, says Congress' K Suresh
After the Congress' Parliamentary Strategy Group meet, K Suresh said that the issue of Maharashtra will be raised serious in both the Houses of the Parliament, with the party stalling proceedings over the issue.
"The government is killing democracy from Arunachal Pradesh to Goa, now Karnataka and then Maharashtra.We've already discussed with like-minded parties," he said.
Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai arrives at the Supreme Court
The Supreme Court hearing in the plea filed by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress against the government formation in Maharashtra on 23 November will commence at 10.30 am with the Centre submitting letters from the Governor inviting the BJP and Ajit Pawar to form the government and from Devendra Fadnavis proving he has majority.
The Supreme Court also issues notices to Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra government and the Centre.
Fadnavis should realise he made a mistake, says Nawab Malik
NCP leader Nawab Malik told ANI that the tripartite front has the support of 165 MLAs. "53 NCP MLAs are with us. Ajit Pawar has made a mistake and he should resign," he said.
Malik added that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis must reealise that he does not have a majority and his government will be defeated in the floor test if he doesn't resign.
He tweeted a message in Hindi saying, "We will succeed."
BJP 'openly kidnapping mandate' in Maharashtra, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that by disregarding the institutions and Constitution, the BJP is repeating in Maharashtra what they did after the Karnataka polls.
Blaming the BJP and Centre for offering no help even after 12,000 farmers committed suicide in the state, she asked if the party is now reaching a stage where it is 'openly kidnapping the mandate'.
NCP leader reaches Ajit Pawar's residence
According to ANI, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal reaches Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar's residence to talk to him about the political situation in the state.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweets about political situation in Maharashtra
Taking note of the ongoing developments in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a cryptic note today tweeted, "History is past politics and politics is present history".
Ajit Pawar-led NCP alliance with BJP has support of only one MLA claims report
CNN-News18 reports that sources privy to the developments claim that apart from NCP's deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, among all the MLAs who were present at the swearing-in ceremony on Saturday, only Anna Bansode hasn't returned. The NCP says Bansode is in Pune and the party is in touch with him. This implies that there is only one MLA is left who is in support of the Ajit Pawar-led alliance with BJP.
CPI gives adjournment notice in Rajya Sabha
Following, Congress, CPI's Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over 'Maharashtra government formation'.
NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena alliance may submit affidavits to prove majority in SC claim reports
According to the Times of India, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance is planning to submit affidavits of 154 MLA's — the majority magic number to form government being 145 — to the Supreme Court today to argue that it has a majority in the Maharashtra assembly.
The report states that a former chief minister confirmed to TOI that 56 MLAs from Shiv Sena, 44 from Congress, 46 from NCP, and eight independents have signed identical affidavits against Devendra Fadnavis' unprecedented swearing-in.
Congress gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha
Meanwhile, the Congress party has given an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha on Monday over the political situation in Maharashtra following the unanticipated oath-taking ceremony of BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister and NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy.
NCP MLAs Anil Patil and Daulat Daroda at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt Hotel
The two MLAs were at the hotel other NCP lawmakers after being brought back from Delhi. They were allegedly flown to Delhi by the BJP in a chartered plane.
52 NCP MLAs have come back to us, says Nawab Malik
Two out of the four NCP MLAs - Anil Patil and Daulat Daroda - who were reportedly missing since Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister, have been brought to Mumbai from Delhi. The two MLAs were staying in a hotel in Haryana's Gurugram.
Only one or two NCP MLAs not at Grand Hyatt Hotel, says Chhagan Bhujbal
NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said on Sunday night that only one or two of the party MLAs were not there at the Grand Hyatt hotel. He added with Ajit Pawar’s defection, two parties have been formed. “Pawar sahab (Sharad Pawar) is keeping his views forward and people will understand what is right and what is wrong,” he told ANI.
Meanwhile, Jayant Patil said after Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar’s meeting that “a government formed at night will cease to be at night. Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are there, so they are meeting each other. They both will divide all the portfolios among themselves.”
Centre to produce letter of majority from Fadnavis, Governor's letter in SC at 10.30 am
The Supreme Court directed the Centre to produce the letters of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claiming majority and that of the Governor inviting to form government,on Monday, 10.30 am after hearing a petition of the Shiv Sena, Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP against government formation in the state on Saturday.
A three-judge bench also issued notice to Mr Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar, the state and the Central government.
"The Hon'ble Governor has acted in a partisan manner and has made a mockery of the high office of the Governor... the Governor's actions between the intervening night of 22.11.2019 and 23.11.2019 culminating to the swearing in on the 23.11.2019 are a text book example of the Governor acting at the behest of a political party in power at the Centre," the Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP petition to the court read.
RECAP | BJP flew three NCP MLAs to Delhi in a chartered plane, says Nawab Malik
NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik claimed three MLAs, who among others had attended swearing-in of Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister on Saturday, were flown to Delhi in a chartered plane by the BJP the same day. He added that they are with the NCP.
RECAP | NCP MLAs at Renaissance Hotel shifted to another property
MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party were shifted from a suburban resort to another hotel in Mumbai, sources told PTI.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
12:56 (IST)
NCP MLAs were being intimidated in Gurugram, says Sanjay Raut
“There are four people in Operation Kamal - CBI, ED, Income Tax department and police carry out Operation Kamal. But it will not yield any result here. If you have the majority then why do you need an Operation Kamal?” he asked.
Raut said that NCP MLAs were being intimidated. “They were been kept at a Gurugram hotel from where Shiv Sena and NCP cadre rescued them and brought them back,” he said.
12:36 (IST)
Sonia Gandhi led protests by the Congress against the political crisis in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha, "I wanted to ask a question in the House but it doesn't make any sense to ask a question right now as democracy has been murdered in Maharashtra."
12:29 (IST)
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned amid ruckus of Maharashtra political crisis
Both the Houses of the Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm after witnessing an uproar over the political crisis in Maharashtra.
Adjournment notices were served by Congress, Trinamool Congress, CPM and IUML in the Lok Sabha over the government formation imbroglio in Maharashtra. DMK and CPM gave a Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha owing to the same matter.
12:19 (IST)
Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar pay tribute to YB Chavan on his death anniversary
12:07 (IST)
Court reserves its order to be pronounced tomorrow at 10.30 am
Abhishek Manu Singhvi withdrew affidavits signed by 154 MLAs after the Supreme Court refused to take them on record, saying it does not want to expand the scope of the petition.
12:06 (IST)
Article 212 comes into play after Speaker has House’s confidence, says Kapil Sibal
Once the Speaker has the confidence of the House, then the legislative proceedings start and the Article 212 comes into play, argues Kapil Sibal.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requests for time to reply, says he has some more material he wishes to place on record.
12:04 (IST)
Let due procedure be followed, argues Mukul Rohatgi
Appearing for Devendra Fadnavis, Mukul Rohatgi says that rules for the Assembly are framed in the Constitution.
“The Governor in this case has given 14 days for floor test. Can the Court reduce this to three or four days, when there is no gross or substantive illegality. Will that not be opposed to Article 212?” Rohatgi asks.
Article 212 mandates that Courts cannot inquire into proceedings of the Legislature.
Rohatgi said that the most important thing right now is the procedure of appointment of the Protem Speaker, administration of oaths, election of a Speaker and then the floor test should be conducted. He insisted that this due procedure be followed.
11:57 (IST)
Singhvi’s arguments for NCP
Raising a question about whether a floor test should be held, Abhishek Manu Singhvi says, “Today there is a peculiar case before your lordships that both sides agree that there should be a floor test.”
“There was a list of signatures (of 54 NCP MLAs), but did it say that the MLAs were agreeing to support the BJP. There can be signatures without a covering letter,” he said, calling it a murder of democracy.
Stressing on the importance of the ‘how’ of the floor test, Singhvi sought that the seniormost member of the House should be appointed as a Pro-Tem Speaker and a floor test should be conducted immediately.
“It is for the purpose to preserve the purity of democracy that every order passed by the Supreme Court in the past has held that floor test to be held within 24 hours,” he submits.
11:47 (IST)
Senior counsel Maninder Singh makes submissions on behalf of Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar was the leader of the legislative party when the letter of support from 54 NCP MLAs was signed and there is no evidence to show he was not the party leader on 22 November, Maninder Singh argued on the NCP leader’s behalf.
11:46 (IST)
Sibal begins for Shiv Sena by saying the jockey might have run away but horses are still here
Recounting events that transpired on Friday and Saturday with regards to the announcement of the common minimum programme and swearing-in, Kapil Sibal asks why the Governor waited for so many days and what was the emergency that required revocation of President's Rule at 5.47 am and installing a government at 8 am.
“This was done to preempt forming of the overnment of the three party alliance (Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress). The pre-poll alliance between BJP and Shiv Sena fell out because promises were not kept,” Sibal said.
“Today, Ajit Pawar is saying he had the support (of 54 NCP MLAs) but he has been removed from that position from NCP,” Sibal said, pushing for a floor test. “If they have the majority then why should they shy away from the floor test,” he concluded his arguments.
Sibal urges Court to order immediate floor test. "Let the oldest member be made Pro-Tem Speaker. Let Floor test be video recorded,” he said.
11:20 (IST)
Nothing left for SC to decide if Governor’s decision is right, submits Mukul Rohatgi
Devendra Fadnavis’ counsel Mukul Rohatgi submits that the present case is different from 2018 Karnataka case. “Here, the Governor had materials before him showing majority. Nobody is saying that the signatures are forged. The Governor gave a chance to all parties. He exercised his discretion fairly,” he submits.
“There will be a Speaker chosen and he will then proceed with the floor-test as the first agenda of the house. But there is nothing left for the SC to decide since there is nothing wrong with the Governor's decision," Rohatgi argues.
He says that as per procedure, a Protem Speaker will be appointed, he will administer oath to the MLAs, they will then elect a Speaker and then the floor test will be conducted.
"Can a party come to this court and say if a floor test doesn't take place within 24 hours, my MLAs could run away again? Can SC monitor the proceedings of the House?" Solicitor General Tushar Mehta asks.
11:10 (IST)
Senior Counsel Mukul Rohatgi begins his submissions on behalf of Devendra Fadnavis
Rohatgi submits that through the weekend some of the MLAs went with Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis and now these MLAs are extending support to Sharad Pawar. “I met Ajit Pawar, his letter had enclosure of list of names of NCP MLAs supporting me. Governor acted reasonably because he acted on the material placed before him,” he submits.
“One Pawar with Devenra Fadnavis, other with Congress, Sena. There'll be a family feud but I'm not concerned. They are engaging in horse trading, not us,” Mukul Rohatgi says, laying bare NCP family feud in SC.
The Governor acted correctly as this document had the signatures of NCP MLAs.
Justice Khanna asked if the chief minister enjoys majority in the House, to which Rohatgi said that the attack on Governor was unfounded. He added that there is no substance for the apex court to pass interim orders.
10:58 (IST)
Solicitor General hands over letters sought by Supreme Court
Arguing on behalf of the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the letter, which said that all NCP MLAs had elected Ajit Pawar as their chief, was given by Pawar to the Governor on 22 November
The list of 54 elected MLAs (of NCP) was attached to the letter and said that NCP was extending support to the BJP. "The Governor is not required to go on a roving and fishing inquiry. The decision to invite Devendra Fadnavis was based on materials showing majority," argues Mehta.
Mehta said he is appearing for the Secretary of the Governor since Governor can't be a party in person. He seeks some time to file a detailed reply on behalf of the Governor .
Mehta also read out the Governor's letter, which mentioned that Fadnavis-Pawar government had support of 170 MLAs. Justice Ramana asks for the translation of documents.
10:42 (IST)
Tushar Mehta begins arguments on Centre's behalf
Solicitor General narrates timeline of the political crisis in Maharashtra.
He says that he has the copy of the Governor's decision. "How can there be horse trading when this could be a case where the entire stable has been stolen awway," he argues.
10:37 (IST)
Bench headed by Justice NV Ramana and comprising Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna assembles
Who is representing whom?
Devendra Fadnavis – Mukul Rohatgi
Ajit Pawar – Former ASG Maninder Singh
NCP – Abhishek Manu Singhvi
Shiv Sena – Kapil Sibal
Centre – Tushar Mehta
10:33 (IST)
Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP leaders reach Raj Bhavan to submit affidavit by 154 MLAs
Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP leaders are at the Raj Bhavan to submit a list of affidavits claiming majority in the state Assembly and against the installation of Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister. Leaders at the Raj Bhavan include Eknath Shinde, Vinayak Raut and Jayant Patil.
56 Sena, 44 Congress, 50 NCP MLAs and Independents signed the affidavits ahead of Supreme Court hearing.
10:21 (IST)
Government is killing democracy, says Congress' K Suresh
After the Congress' Parliamentary Strategy Group meet, K Suresh said that the issue of Maharashtra will be raised serious in both the Houses of the Parliament, with the party stalling proceedings over the issue.
"The government is killing democracy from Arunachal Pradesh to Goa, now Karnataka and then Maharashtra.We've already discussed with like-minded parties," he said.
10:15 (IST)
Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai arrives at the Supreme Court
The Supreme Court hearing in the plea filed by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress against the government formation in Maharashtra on 23 November will commence at 10.30 am with the Centre submitting letters from the Governor inviting the BJP and Ajit Pawar to form the government and from Devendra Fadnavis proving he has majority.
The Supreme Court also issues notices to Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra government and the Centre.
10:01 (IST)
Fadnavis should realise he made a mistake, says Nawab Malik
NCP leader Nawab Malik told ANI that the tripartite front has the support of 165 MLAs. "53 NCP MLAs are with us. Ajit Pawar has made a mistake and he should resign," he said.
Malik added that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis must reealise that he does not have a majority and his government will be defeated in the floor test if he doesn't resign.
He tweeted a message in Hindi saying, "We will succeed."
09:40 (IST)
MNS' Sandeep Deshpande extends Children's Day wishes to those who still think that the decision to form a government on Saturday was only Ajit Pawar's
09:33 (IST)
BJP 'openly kidnapping mandate' in Maharashtra, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that by disregarding the institutions and Constitution, the BJP is repeating in Maharashtra what they did after the Karnataka polls.
Blaming the BJP and Centre for offering no help even after 12,000 farmers committed suicide in the state, she asked if the party is now reaching a stage where it is 'openly kidnapping the mandate'.
09:14 (IST)
NCP leader reaches Ajit Pawar's residence
According to ANI, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal reaches Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar's residence to talk to him about the political situation in the state.
09:12 (IST)
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweets about political situation in Maharashtra
Taking note of the ongoing developments in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a cryptic note today tweeted, "History is past politics and politics is present history".
09:04 (IST)
Ajit Pawar-led NCP alliance with BJP has support of only one MLA claims report
CNN-News18 reports that sources privy to the developments claim that apart from NCP's deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, among all the MLAs who were present at the swearing-in ceremony on Saturday, only Anna Bansode hasn't returned. The NCP says Bansode is in Pune and the party is in touch with him. This implies that there is only one MLA is left who is in support of the Ajit Pawar-led alliance with BJP.
08:53 (IST)
CPI gives adjournment notice in Rajya Sabha
Following, Congress, CPI's Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over 'Maharashtra government formation'.
08:51 (IST)
NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena alliance may submit affidavits to prove majority in SC claim reports
According to the Times of India, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance is planning to submit affidavits of 154 MLA's — the majority magic number to form government being 145 — to the Supreme Court today to argue that it has a majority in the Maharashtra assembly.
The report states that a former chief minister confirmed to TOI that 56 MLAs from Shiv Sena, 44 from Congress, 46 from NCP, and eight independents have signed identical affidavits against Devendra Fadnavis' unprecedented swearing-in.
08:46 (IST)
Congress gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha
Meanwhile, the Congress party has given an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha on Monday over the political situation in Maharashtra following the unanticipated oath-taking ceremony of BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister and NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy.
08:35 (IST)
NCP MLAs Anil Patil and Daulat Daroda at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt Hotel
The two MLAs were at the hotel other NCP lawmakers after being brought back from Delhi. They were allegedly flown to Delhi by the BJP in a chartered plane.
08:13 (IST)
52 NCP MLAs have come back to us, says Nawab Malik
Two out of the four NCP MLAs - Anil Patil and Daulat Daroda - who were reportedly missing since Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister, have been brought to Mumbai from Delhi. The two MLAs were staying in a hotel in Haryana's Gurugram.
08:09 (IST)
Only one or two NCP MLAs not at Grand Hyatt Hotel, says Chhagan Bhujbal
NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said on Sunday night that only one or two of the party MLAs were not there at the Grand Hyatt hotel. He added with Ajit Pawar’s defection, two parties have been formed. “Pawar sahab (Sharad Pawar) is keeping his views forward and people will understand what is right and what is wrong,” he told ANI.
Meanwhile, Jayant Patil said after Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar’s meeting that “a government formed at night will cease to be at night. Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are there, so they are meeting each other. They both will divide all the portfolios among themselves.”
07:59 (IST)
NCP MLAs were moved from the Renaissance Hotel in Powai to the Grand Hyatt late on Sunday night
07:57 (IST)
Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar hold late night discussion over farmers' woes
After remaining ensconced in his south Mumbai residence throughout Sunday, NCP leader and newly-anointed deputy CM Ajit Pawar met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis late night and held closed-door discussions.
07:53 (IST)
Centre to produce letter of majority from Fadnavis, Governor's letter in SC at 10.30 am
The Supreme Court directed the Centre to produce the letters of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claiming majority and that of the Governor inviting to form government,on Monday, 10.30 am after hearing a petition of the Shiv Sena, Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP against government formation in the state on Saturday.
A three-judge bench also issued notice to Mr Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar, the state and the Central government.
"The Hon'ble Governor has acted in a partisan manner and has made a mockery of the high office of the Governor... the Governor's actions between the intervening night of 22.11.2019 and 23.11.2019 culminating to the swearing in on the 23.11.2019 are a text book example of the Governor acting at the behest of a political party in power at the Centre," the Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP petition to the court read.
07:32 (IST)
RECAP | BJP flew three NCP MLAs to Delhi in a chartered plane, says Nawab Malik
NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik claimed three MLAs, who among others had attended swearing-in of Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister on Saturday, were flown to Delhi in a chartered plane by the BJP the same day. He added that they are with the NCP.
07:26 (IST)
RECAP | NCP MLAs at Renaissance Hotel shifted to another property
MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party were shifted from a suburban resort to another hotel in Mumbai, sources told PTI.