You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Maharashtra Govt Formation Updates: Ajit Pawar's appointment as deputy CM legally valid, insists BJP's Ashish Shelar

Politics FP Staff Nov 24, 2019 21:33:22 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Maharashtra Govt Formation Updates: Ajit Pawar's appointment as deputy CM legally valid, insists BJP's Ashish Shelar

  • 20:10 (IST)

    Policemen in plain clothes spying on NCP, claims Jitendra Awhad

    NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad claimed that some policemen wearing plain clothes were spying on NCP MLAs at Hotel Renaissance.

  • 20:04 (IST)

    Sanjay Raut arrives at Sharad Pawar's residence for meeting

    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has arrived at the residence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar for a meeting, reported ANI.

  • 19:39 (IST)

    Ahmed Patel arrives in Mumbai to meet Congress MLAs

    News18 has reported that Congress leader Ahmed Patel has arrived at Mumbai's JW Marriot Hotel to meet Maharashtra Congress MLAs.

  • 19:28 (IST)

    Shiv Sena to shift MLAs to Hotel Lemon Tree

    Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has decided to shift its MLAs to Hotel Lemon Tree, which is located near the airport. Hotel Hyatt, where NCP MLAs are expected to be shifted, is also near the airport. According to News18, this may be because of security, and also so that party leaders can address MLAs of both parties on Monday.

  • 19:12 (IST)

    NCP to move MLAs to Hotel Hyatt

    According to reports, NCP is planning to move its MLAs to Hotel Hyatt, due to security reasons, from Hotel Renaissance, where they are currently lodged. 

  • 19:00 (IST)

    Prasar Bharti's tweet on Sharad Pawar's "damage control" attracts criticism 

    However, before Prasar Bharti deleted its post, it attracted criticism on Twitter.

  • 18:57 (IST)

    Prasar Bharti says Sharad Pawar in 'damage control mode,' later deletes tweet

    Interestingly, Prasar Bharti put out a tweet saying that Sharad Pawar's statement was an attempt at "damage control." The tweet was later deleted.and replaced with text that read, "Sharad Pawar on Twitter reacts to Ajit Pawar's tweets on BJP-NCP Alliance in Maharashtra."

  • 18:49 (IST)

    Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil entrusted with bringing MLAs into BJP fold, says report

     
    Speculation was rife that the task of getting MLAs into the BJP's fold has been entrusted to senior leader Radhkrishna Vikhe Patil, who had crossed over from the Congress to the BJP ahead of the October Assembly polls, Sainik-turned-Congressman-turned BJP Rajya Sabha MP Narayan Rane, NCP-turned-BJP MLA Ganesh Naik and Babanrao Pachpute.
     
    When asked about the speculation, Vikhe Patil gave a cryptic and open-to-interpretation reply, stating "I have good relations with all MLAs".
     
    PTI

  • 18:45 (IST)

    Apex court has not provided relief to Fadnavis govt: Majeed Memon

    The NCP's Majeed Memon was quoted by News18 as saying, "The Supreme Court has not provided any relief to Fadnavis govt. The Supreme Court understood the urgency of the matter and has called for a hearing tomorrow along with Letter of Support that was given to governor."

  • 18:40 (IST)

    Have always been with Sharad Pawar, says NCP's Dilip Bankar

    The NCP's Dilip Bankar was quoted by ANI as saying, "I've always been with Pawar sahab (Sharad Pawar). I met him and told him that my child was ill,I had to go to Nashik,so I couldn't come to meeting yesterday. We are supporting NCP and not BJP."

  • 18:28 (IST)

    Shiv Sena supporter attempts suicide over formation of BJP government

    ANI reported that a Shiv Sena supporter, Ramesh Balu, attempted suicide on Saturday due to the formation of a BJP government.

  • 18:22 (IST)

    Independent MLA Ravi Rana meets Ajit Pawar

    India Today has reported that Independent MLA Ravi Rana has met Ajit Pawar. Earlier, Shiv Sena's Narendra Patil and BJP MLC Niranjan Davkhare also met Ajit Pawar.

  • 18:20 (IST)

    Developments in Maharashtra constitute murder of democracy, says V Narayanasamy

     
    Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday alleged that the BJP has been indulging in undemocratic practices like horse-trading and poaching of MLAs in non-BJP ruled states to topple elected governments.
     
    Speaking to reporters, he said the BJP was also trying to stiffle the opposition parties allegedly with money and misuse of official power.
     
    He said what happened in the state was nothing but a murder of democracy, and the BJP has formed the government through the back door by using the Governor as a puppet.
     
    PTI

  • 18:11 (IST)

    Four MLAs with BJP, will definitely come back, says NCP's Nawab Malik

    NCP leader Nawab Malik struck a hopeful note and said, "Ffity MLAs are with us but not everyone is at the hotel. Four MLAs have been kept somewhere by BJP people. They are in constant touch with us and will definitely come back."

  • 18:03 (IST)

    No question of alliance with BJP, says Sharad Pawar

    Sharad Pawar has refuted Ajit Pawar's claim, and said that there is no question of an alliance with the BJP.

  • 17:55 (IST)

    Supriya Sule takes jibe at Fadnavis over old media interview

    News18 reported that NCP's Supriya Sule took a jibe at Devendra Fadnavis in a WhatsApp status. She posted a video of his old interview with a news channel, where he said, 'I will remain unmarried but will never never never marry with NCP.'

  • 17:51 (IST)

    RECAP: Fadnavis returns as CM, Ajit Pawar becomes deputy

    In a stunning turn of events in Maharashtra, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday returned as Chief Minister propped up by Ajit Pawar, who was made his deputy, just hours after the new alliance of Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress reached a consensus that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be their chief ministerial candidate.
     
    The Shiv Sena approached the Supreme Court against the "arbitrary and malafide actions/decisions" of Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari of swearing in Fadnavis.
     
    Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in by Koshyari at 8 am at a hush hush ceremony here after dramatic midnight developments, leading to the lifting of the President's rule in Maharashtra.
     
    PTI

  • 17:43 (IST)

    SC order has come as a blow to Sena, NCP and Congress, says BJP's Ashish Shelar

    BJP leader Ashish Shelar has said in an interview to ANI, "The Supreme Court order has come as a blow to the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. They were saying that the floor test must happen immediately, but the court has rejected this demand."

    Shelar also said, "Ajit Pawar is the leader of the NCP legislature party head, and his appointment as deputy chief minster is valid."

  • 17:38 (IST)

    BJP trying to poach MLAs from other parties, says Ashok Chavan

    Speaking to reporters, Congress leader Ashok Chavan said, "The seniormost member of the Assembly should be made the Pro-tem Speaker as per the precedence. BJP is trying to gain more time from the Supreme Court, you can understand the motive behind this, they are trying to poach MLAs from other parties."

  • 17:31 (IST)

    Galaxy of leaders witness Sunday hearing in Supreme Court

     
    Earlier in the day, the unprecedented hearing in the Supreme Court, on a plea by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine against the Maharashtra Governor's decision to invite Devendra Fadanvis to form the state government, saw politicians like ex-Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan and Randeep Surjewala in the packed courtroom to witness proceedings.
     
    The post-poll alliance of the three parties christened as 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', which was busy devising modalities of government formation in Maharashtra, was caught unawares as the fluid political situation changed dramatically on Saturday morning as first the President's rule was revoked and then Fadanvis and Ajit Pawar were sworn-in as chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively around 8 AM.
     
    A galaxy of leaders of the alliance including former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar and NCP leader and Rajya Sabha lawmaker Majeed Memon were seen waiting outside the courtroom much before the start of the crucial proceedings at 11.30 AM.
     
    Despite being a Sunday, the courtroom was packed with lawyers, scribes and leaders of parties even before the hearing began. They were all trying hard to get closer to the dias to watch the proceedings.
     
    PTI

  • 17:20 (IST)

    Shiv Sena committed sin of abandoning Bal Thackeray's thoughts: BJP

     
    The BJP on Sunday accused its one-time ally Shiv Sena of committing the "sin" of abandoning its founder Bal Thackeray's thoughts of aligning with the BJP by joining hands with the Congress and the NCP.
     
    Addressing a press conference after attending the BJP legislature party meeting here, senior party leader Ashish Shelar said they discussed a strategy to win the impending floor test comfortably.
     
    "The Shiv Sena committed sin of abandoning Bal Thackeray's thoughts of aligning with the BJP," he said.
     
    Shelar also said that a meeting of Independent MLAs backing the BJP will be held separately.
     
    PTI

  • 17:17 (IST)

    Ajit Pawar spurned all efforts to make him rescind move, says NCP leaders

    Earlier, NCP sources had told PTI that Ajit Pawar's earlier tweet thanking Modi was an indication that the nephew of party chief Sharad Pawar had spurned all efforts to persuade him to rescind his shocking move to back the BJP. 

  • 17:10 (IST)

    'Sharad Pawar is our leader', insists Ajit Pawar

    On a somewhat unexpected note, Ajit Pawar has said, "I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and (Sharad Pawar) Saheb is our leader." On Saturday, Sharad Pawar had said that his nephew's decision to join the BJP was his personal one.

  • 17:07 (IST)

    NCP, Shiv Sena leaders put up show of unity

    In what appears to be a show of unity, Supriya Sule, Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut and Rohit Pawar posted a picture together.

  • 17:04 (IST)

    Will comfortably pass floor test, says BJP's Ashish Shelar

    ANI quoted Ashish Shelar as saying after a BJP meeting, "In this meeting, we discussed & decided the strategy to comfortably pass our floor test. We also passed a resolution congratulating Devendra Fadnavis on taking oath as Chief Minister."

  • 17:00 (IST)

    NCP, Sena, Congress and independents together have close to 165 seats, says Uddhav Thackeray

    According to a senior leader attending the meeting in the Renaissance Hotel, Uddhav Thackeray confirmed that NCP, Sena, Congress and independents together have close to 165 MLAs.

  • 16:49 (IST)

    Uddhav Thackeray meets Shiv Sena MLAs

    The Shiv Sena has posted a tweet saying, "Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray provided guidance to party MLAs." The Shiv Sena's Twitter handle has been uncharacterstically active since Saturday, and has posted quick updates on various meetings that are being held.

  • 16:41 (IST)

    Uddhav Thackeray heads to Hotel Lalit to meet Shiv Sena MLAs

    According to News18, Uddhav Thackeray is now going to Hotel Lalit to meet Shiv Sena MLAs. He had earlier met NCP MLAs at Hotel Renaissance.

  • 16:40 (IST)

    Ajit Pawar changes bio to 'Deputy Chief Minister'

    Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar has changed his Twitter bio to "Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra | Nationalist Congress Party Leader"

  • 16:31 (IST)

    Don't worry, Sena-NCP relationship will last long: Uddhav tells MLAs

    Meeting of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs chaired by party chief Sharad Pawar concluded at the Hotel Renaissance. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and party spokesperson Sanjay Raut were also present at the meeting. Uddhav told the MLAs, "Do not worry, this relationship will go long, our alliance will go a long way."

  • 16:16 (IST)

    Ajit Pawar thanks Narendra Modi, says will ensure stable Maharashtra government

    NCP's Ajit Pawar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "We will ensure a stable Government that will work hard for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra."

    Pawar's tweet came hours after the Supreme Court rejected BJP's plea of granting three days' time to prove majority on the floor of the Assembly.

  • 16:12 (IST)

    Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Rohatgi's statement in SC 


    Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for BJP MLAs and Independents in the hearing on the petition in Supreme Court by the NCP, Shiv Sena, Congress, said that notice ought to be issued in the matter, so that "everyone could spend their Sunday in peace".

    Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed Rohatgi's statement.

  • 16:07 (IST)

    Baramati locals hope for resolution of rift between Pawars


    The people of Baramati, which is the bastion of Pawars, are hopeful that NCP chief Sharad Pawar will be able to resolve the current crisis in his party.

     
    While some locals from Baramati expressed displeasure over Ajit Pawar's step, others were hopeful that Sharad Pawar would be able to handle the situation and bring his nephew back into the NCP. "The decision of Ajit Pawar is wrong but we are sure that senior (Sharad) Pawar will bring him back to the party fold," a 35-year-old local from Baramati said on condition of anonymity.
     
    Another resident of Katewadi, a village in Baramati constituency, said recently, when it was almost decided that the NCP and Congress will form government with the Shiv Sena, some locals burst firecrackers. "But, there were no celebrations on Saturday morning when Ajit Pawar took the oath as deputy chief minister by joining hands with the BJP," he said.
     
    Another Baramati resident said there might have been some reason why Ajit Pawar took such a decision. "If he has taken the decision, we are with him," he added. Another local claimed Ajit Pawar is more accessible than the NCP chief and his daughter Supriya Sule, who is the Lok Sabha member from Baramati.

    PTI

  • 16:02 (IST)

    Sena supporter attempts suicide over political imbroglio in state


    A Shiv Sena supporter allegedly tried to commit suicide in Maharashtra's Washim district on Saturday apparently after being upset over party chief Uddhav Thackeray not becoming the chief minister, police told PTI.
     

    When he got the news that BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the chief minister, Ram Balu Jadhav, who was inebriated, inflicted several cuts on his hands with a blade, an official at Digras police station said. When a traffic policeman saw Jadhav slashing his hands with the blade, he ran towards him and thwarted his suicide bid, the official said.

  • 15:59 (IST)

    Twitter users question the adjournment of SC hearing till tomorrow


    The Supreme Court will reassemble at 10.30 am on Monday to hear the writ petition filed by Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress demanding a floor test in Maharashtra Assembly, after the Bench asked the Governor to produce letters in which BJP, Ajit Pawar claimed having majority numbers and also the one in which the Governor invited them to form the government. The matter was heard in the apex court in an emergency hearing today.

    A Twitter user questioned why in today's technologically advanced times, 24 hours needed to be given to produce letters.

  • 15:43 (IST)

    Devendra Fadnavis, Piyush Goyal arrive at the BJP office in Mumbai


    Devendra Fadnavis and Piyush Goyal will be a part of the meeting to be held with BJP MLAs at the party office i Mumbai's Dadar.

  • 15:38 (IST)

    NCP lawyer submitted a letter of support with 41 MLAs' names to the Supreme Court

  • 15:34 (IST)

    'Missing' NCP MLA pledges support to Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, party


    Nitin Pawar, a first time MLA from the Kalwan constituency, released a video, in which he said he stands by he stands by Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar and the NCP. He is one of the five MLAs which the NCP could not contact.

  • 15:30 (IST)

    Who is where?


    NCP MLAs: Renaissance Hotel, Powai, Mumbai

    Shiv Sena MLAs: Hotel Lalit, Andheri, Mumbai

    Congress MLAs: JW Marriot Hotel, Andheri, Mumbai

  • 15:20 (IST)

    Renaissance Hotel is where the Karnataka govt fell, says NCP's Nawab Malik


    Renaissance Hotel, where NCP MLAs were shifted on Sunday morning, was also the same place where 10 rebel Karnataka Congress MLAs were made to stay in July while a political crisis unravelled in the now BS Yediyurappa-led state.

    NCP leader Nawab Malik noted that the irony in the fact that the same hotel that witnessed the fall of Karnataka's JD(S)-Congress government will see the formation of the Maharashtra government by the NCP.

  • 15:13 (IST)

    Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray to meet Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MLAs at JW Mariott


    The Shiv Sena chief and Yuva Sena chief concluded a meeting with NCP MLAs at Renaissance Hotel on Sunday afternoon.

  • 15:07 (IST)

    BJP leaders arrive for a meeting of party legislators of the party


    BJP leaders, including Chandrakant Patil and Jaikumar Rawar, will be meeting the party MLAs at the party office in Mumbai.

  • 14:55 (IST)

    Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group to meet tomorrow at Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence


    The meeting will be held on the same day that the Supreme Court will hear the writ petition filed by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress seeking a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly.

  • 14:50 (IST)

    NCP MLA last seen with Ajit Pawar at Governor's residence visits Renaissance Hotel


    NCP MLA Manikrao Kokate has reached Renaissance Hotel where other MLAs of the party are staying, reported ANI. He had reportedly accompanied Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to the Governor’s residence on Saturday and was missing since yesterday.

    Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be visiting the NCP MLAs at the Renaissance Hotel.

  • 14:17 (IST)

    BJP's Ashish Shelar welcomes Supreme Court order


    Welcoming the Supreme Court order in the writ petition by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress, BJP's Ashish Shelar said that the allies have fallen flat on the face and that it has come up very clearly that the alliance's demand has not been accepted by the top court.

    "All lawyers of Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena were pleading to Supreme Court that floor test needs to be done today. After seeing the proceedings and the order, it has been established that Supreme Court hasn't come to that conclusion. Their request has been rejected," he said.

    He had earlier said that the BJP will prove majority with 170 MLAs or more than that. "They say the swearing-in was done in the darkness of the night. We are people who go to 'shakha' early morning and that is 'Ram Prahar' (time)  as per our belief. How would they, who forgot lord Ram, understand the importance of 'Ram Prahar'?" he asked.

    Governor had asked (Shiv Sena) them about their willingness and ability to form the government. "Showing interest to form government and giving time to form government are two different things. Shiv Sena is confusing these two. How can those, who could not decide their Common Minimum Programme in last 10 days, parade MLAs before the Governor in 10 minutes?" he had asked.

  • 13:49 (IST)

    'Illegitimate government' will fall when floor test takes place, say Congress leaders


    Anand Sharma told ANI that the midnight coup staged by the BJP and Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra was unprecedented. "There was no grave emergency between midnight and the day. It shows the intent. SC should go into all aspects, otherwise it'll become a practice," he said.

    Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the "illegitimate government" will fall in the event of a floor test. "The moment they conduct a floor test, it will be clear that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Ajit Pawar do not have the majority," he said after the Supreme Court asked the Governor to produce the letter in which he invited the BJP to form government and also asked the letter of support placed by Devendra Fadnavis tomorrow, posting the matter for hearing at 10.30 am on Monday.

    Former chief minister Prithviraj Chauhan thanked the apex court for hearing the plea on an off day. "BJP has no right to form the government. The decision will be taken only on the floor of the house. We hope the floor test takes soon," he said.

  • 13:31 (IST)

    Sharad Pawar reaches Renaissance Hotel to meet 48 MLAs


    After a huddle of NCP, Congress and BJP leaders at Sharad Pawar's residence, the NCP chief reached the Renaissance Hotel in Mumbai to meet the 48 party MLAs who were shifted there on Sunday morning.

    While BJP's Sanjay Kakade had called the meeting with Pawar a personal visit, Chhagan Bhujbal had said NCP has the support of 49-50 MLAs and Maharashtra will get a Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government.

  • 13:22 (IST)

    Don't believe in rumours, 'missing' NCP MLA says after resurfacing


    NCP MLA Daulat Daroda, for whom a missing person's complaint was filed, told ANI, "I'm safe. I've come after winning the election on the clock symbol (NCP), so there's no question of changing the party. Whatever decision Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar take, I'm with that. Don't believe in any rumours."

  • 13:21 (IST)

    Shiv Sena MLAs meet Congress MLAs at JW Marriott Hotel


    Congress MLAs were shifted to the hotel in Mumbai on Sunday morning amid fears of poaching. Reports had earlier said the MLAs were to be shifted to Jaipur.

  • 13:04 (IST)

    SC rejects BJP's plea of granting three days to prove majority

    Rohatgi bats for 3 days' time for the Bharatiya Janata Party to prove majority on the Floor of the House in Maharashtra. Supreme Court rejected the plea and told the party to come back with replies from all parties involved — Governor, Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis. Rohatgi in Supreme Court argued that three days time should be given for everyone to file replies. "They should have done their homework before disturbing the Court on late night and disturbing us on Sunday."

    Rohatgi told the court: "The House respects the Court, Court must respect the House. They are individual organs, there is self restraint. Tomorrow, can the legislature pass a legislation saying that the court must dispose of all cases in two years? The independence has to be respected, can't be breached. This petition is not maintainable and Mr Sibal is saying notice not necessary, pass exparte orders? What kind of argument is this?

Load More

Maharashtra Govt Formation LATEST Updates: NCP leader Nawab Malik struck a hopeful note and said, "Ffity MLAs are with us but not everyone is at the hotel.

Sharad Pawar has refuted Ajit Pawar's claim, and said that there is no question of an alliance with the BJP.

Congress leader Ashok Chavan said, "BJP is trying to gain more time from the Supreme Court, you can understand the motive behind this, they are trying to poach MLAs from other parties."

The BJP on Sunday accused its one-time ally Shiv Sena of committing the "sin" of abandoning its founder Bal Thackeray's thoughts of aligning with the BJP by joining hands with the Congress and the NCP.

On a somewhat unexpected note, Ajit Pawar has said, "I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and (Sharad Pawar) Saheb is our leader."

According to a senior leader attending the meeting in the Renaissance Hotel, Uddhav Thackeray confirmed that NCP, Sena, Congress and independents together have close to 165 MLAs.

The Shiv Sena has posted a tweet saying, "Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray provided guidance to party MLAs."

Meeting of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs chaired by party chief Sharad Pawar concluded at the Hotel Renaissance. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and party spokesperson Sanjay Raut were also present at the meeting. Uddhav told the MLAs, "Do not worry, this relationship will go long, our alliance will go a long way."

NCP's Ajit Pawar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "We will ensure a stable Government that will work hard for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra." Pawar's tweet came hours after the Supreme Court rejected BJP's plea of granting three days' time to prove majority on the floor of the Assembly.

The Supreme Court on Sunday held an urgent hearing of a petition filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine, seeking quashing of the Maharashtra Governor's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister. The Supreme Court also rejected Centre's plea to grant them three days to respond on Floor Test. The apex court, instead, ordered Centre to produce the letter of the Governor inviting them to form a government, and letters of support for Devendra Fadnavis by Monday morning. The court will pronounce the final order tomorrow at 10.30 am.

Supreme Court hearing begins. Abhishek Manu Singhvi also cited the Goa and Uttarakhand cases where floor test was directed to be held within specific period of time. 'In Uttarakhand case, a 'composite' floor test was directed  between contesting political alliances. Same thing was ordered in Jagdambika Pal case,' Singhvi tells Supreme Court. 'If floor test is ordered for tomorrow, larger issues may come back to the Supreme Court later. How is it possible for someone claiming majority yesterday to shy away from a floor test today. If floor test is ordered, it is not an invasive adversarial order at all. Floor test is only a constitutional obligation of a democracy. How is it adversarial?'

Kapil Sibal apologises to the Supreme Court bench for the hearing on a Sunday and says, "But we are not the only ones to blame". Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for some BJP and Independent MLAs, says, "I was on Karnataka case also. This case should have gone through 226 jurisdiction first. The government has been formed for now so there is no reason for this Sunday hearing," Rohatgi tells Supreme Court. The judges hit back. Justice Bhushan hit back saying, "That is the discretion of the CJI, Mr Rohatgi."

"It appears that the Governor is acting directly under the orders of a political party. The act of Governor smacks of bias, is mala fide contrary to all norms. Only thing to do today is if they believe they have the numbers, majority and can prove their support, they should be directed to conduct floor test today itself," Sibal told the 3-judge bench of the Supreme Court.

Sibal apprises the court of the developments in Maharashtra starting from election results. "In the formation of the government, governors have some discretion as is decided by the Judgments of this Court. In this case, a pre-poll alliance broke down and we have to look at the post-poll alliance now. A common minimum program was arrived at and that Uddhav Thackeray would be the chief minister. It is bizarre that on Saturday at 5.47 am the President's Rule was revoked and in less than three hours Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in. From thereon, everything is shrouded in mystery, what documents were given, what material was placed, nothing is in public domain."

Kapil Sibal begins arguments in the Supreme Court. The apex court is hearing a petition filed by the Sena-Congress-NCP combine against the appointment of Devendra Fadnavis as the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, Additional Solicitor-General KM Nataraj, senior counsels and Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Kapil Sibal and Devadatt Kamat are present in the courtroom. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala and former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan are present in the court. NCP leader and lawyer Majeed Memon was also seen.

After a meeting with NCP Sharad Pawar at his residence, senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal said that 49-50 MLAs are with the party chief and one or two more are expected to add to this strength. He expressed confidence that a NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress government will be formed in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Congress leader Ashok Chavan reached Sharad Pawar's Mumbai residence, while NCP's Dilip Walse Patil visited Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The Supreme Court will hear the petition at 11.30 am on Sunday. The bench will comprise Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna. While Attorney General KK Venugopal will represent the Centre, Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi will argue for the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) respectively. The petition sought that the court issue appropriate directions to summon a special session of the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly with the only agenda of administering oath to the MLAs, immediately followed by the holding of a floor test on Sunday, in order to thwart horse-trading and "illegal manoeuvres" in the state.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress alliance on Saturday evening approached the Supreme Court against Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to invite  BJP's Devendra Fadnavis to form the Maharashtra government.

The apex court is set to hear the matter at 11.30 am tomorrow.

Maharashtra Govt Formation Updates: Ajit Pawars appointment as deputy CM legally valid, insists BJPs Ashish Shelar

Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra for the second consecutive term. PTI

In its petition, the Sena alleged that the dispensation in Maharashtra was a "minority government" and that the governor exercised his discretion illegally. The Sena also requested that a floor test be conducted within 24 hours to prevents attempts at poaching

This development came after an astounding twist on Saturday morning when Fadnavis returned as chief minister propped up by Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Ajit Pawar, who was made his deputy.

Just hours earlier, the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress alliance had reached a consensus that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray would be their chief ministerial candidate.

Fadnavis and Ajit were sworn in by Koshyari around 7.30 am at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai after President's Rule in the state was lifted in a dramatic overnight development.

Ajit's decision created a fissure in the NCP, whose chief Sharad Pawar distanced himself from his nephew's dramatic action, saying the decision to back Fadnavis for his second consecutive term was "a personal choice" and not that of the party.

Later in the day, the NCP removed Ajit as the party's legislature unit head, saying his move was not in line with the party's policies and gave state unit head Jayant Patil temporary rights until the election of a new leader.

There has been no official confirmation on reports that the governor has asked Fadnavis to prove his majority in the Assembly by 30 November.

There were also reports that Fadnavis and Ajit met the governor separately late last night, after which he sent a report to the Centre suggesting that the President's Rule be lifted.

'Murder of democracy'

After the dramatic early morning swearing in, leaders of the Sena and Congress cried foul, calling the governor's action as a "murder of democracy" and a "black day in the history of Maharashtra".

While Uddav Thackeray said it is a surgical strike on the people of Maharashtra and they would avenge it, Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused Ajit of stabbing people of Maharashtra in the back by deciding to join hands with the BJP.

The Congress termed the swearing-in a "black chapter" in India's history, and said the BJP acted as a "contract killer" of democracy and the governor once again proved to be BJP chief Amit Shah's "hitman".

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said "opportunist" Ajit, accused by the saffron party in the past of corruption, was "scared" of being put behind bars by the BJP.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot demanded the resignation of the governor on "moral grounds", asserting that he acted in connivance with the BJP to make Fadnavis the chief minister. Asserting that the 'Aghadi' combine would come to power, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said that the three parties would fight the situation on the political and legal front.

'We have electoral, moral mandate'

The BJP, however, asserted that it had the "electoral and moral" mandate to form a government in Maharashtra and brushed aside the criticism of its alliance with NCP leader, saying the tie-up was guided by the "given situation".

The swearing-in ceremony was held soon after the President's Rule, imposed on 12 November, was revoked. President Ram Nath Kovind signed the proclamation for revocation of the Central rule and a gazette notification to this effect was issued at 5.47 am.

As questions cropped up whether a meeting of the Union Cabinet was held to recommend revocation of the President's Rule, a senior home ministry official said the approval was given by the Central government by invoking a special provision of The Government of India (Transaction of Business) Rules which gives the prime minister special powers.

The Rule 12 says: "Departure from Rules.- The Prime Minister may, in any case or classes of cases, permit or condone a departure from these rules, to the extent he deems necessary". The prime minister gave this approval, which acts as post-facto approval of the Union Cabinet, the official said.

The swearing-in ceremony came as a political shocker, with  Sharad describing his nephew Ajit Pawar's decision to join hands with the BJP an act of indiscipline, and said his nephew and other MLAs of the party who have switched sides would attract the provisions of the anti-defection law.

By the end of the day, atleast nine of the 11 NCP MLAs who had accompanied Ajit to the Raj Bhavan reiterated their loyalty to the senior Pawar and claimed to not know about the reason behind their being summoned in the morning.

NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde, a staunch supporter of Ajit Pawar, was present at the meeting of party legislators at the YB Chavan centre in south Mumbai later in the day.

Regarding the letter of support submitted to the governor, Pawar said that the governor had been misled by Ajit. "Ajit, by virtue of being the NCP legislature party leader, possessed the list of all the 54 party MLAs with names, signatures and constituencies for internal party use. I presume he has submitted that list as a letter of support to the governor. If this is true, the governor has been misled," he said.

 

Meanwhile, reports emerged that the Congress would shift its MLAs to a resort in Jaipur to avoid horse-trading.

Speaking to BJP workers at the party office in Mumbai, Fadnavis said he would give Maharashtra a strong government with Ajit Pawar's support. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "Modi hai toh mumkin hai!"

Meanwhile, claiming that the new BJP-led dispensation would not pass the floor test, the senior Pawar asserted that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine has the numbers and will form the government.

The senior Pawar said he was not aware if his nephew decided to support the BJP out of the fear of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Ajit is among those named in the multi-crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam case.

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar after a meeting with party MLAs in Mumbai. PTI

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar after a meeting with party MLAs in Mumbai. PTI

The NCP chief also rejected the speculation that Ajit's defiance was the result of power struggle with Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule over the post of chief minister. Sule put up a WhatsApp status regarding a split within the party and the family.

Pawar said the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena, along with Independents and smaller parties, have the support of 169 to 170 MLAs, and they were ready to form the government.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik too asserted that the NCP, Congress, Sena combine had the numbers to prove majority and added that they would defeat the BJP-led government in the Assembly Speaker's election.

Fifty of the party's 56 MLAs reportedly attended the party's meeting headed by Sharad Pawar, raising questions regarding the exact number of NCP MLAs who had lent support to the BJP.

The day's dramatic events also saw a missing person's complaint being filed for an MLA from the NCP. Shahapur MLA Daulat Daroda went 'missing' after reaching Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai in the morning. Daroda left his constituency in neighbouring Thane, along with his son Karan on Friday night and has been unreachable after reaching Mumbai, a police official said.

The BJP and the Sena, which fought the Assembly polls in an alliance, had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats respectively in the 288-member House. The Sena broke its three-decade ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister's post on a rotational basis.

The Congress and the NCP, pre-poll allies, won 44 and 54 seats respectively. After the BJP and Sena both failed to stake claim to government formation, the governor had invited the NCP to form government.

President's Rule was imposed in the state after no single party or alliance could stake claim to form government.  The Sena, Congress and NCP had been in talks ever since and had drawn up a common minimum programme which would serve as the agenda if the combine came to power.

With inputs from PTI

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 24, 2019 21:33:22 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement





Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores