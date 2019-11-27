Maharashtra Govt Formation Updates: Backing BJP wasn't a revolt, says Ajit Pawar at NCP, Shiv Sena, Congress meet

Maharashtra Govt Formation Updates: Speaking about his support to the BJP for government formation in the state. Ajit Pawar said that it ws not a revolt. On being asked about his role in the NCP, he said: "Did NCP remove me? Did you read about my removal from the party?"
Sources told ANI that apart from the chief minister's post, the Sena will also hold 15 cabinets; the deputy chief minister and 13 ministers will be from the NCP, while the Congress will get the Assembly speaker's post and 13 ministerial berths.
Following hectic parleys between Sharad Pawar and senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, K C Venugopal add others, Maharashtra chief minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray met NCP president Sharad Pawar at the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai.
In a series of tweets, BJP chief Amit Shah lashed out at it former ally and reiterated that he never promised Shiv Sena the chief minister's post before elections.
"Shiv Sena has done the work of insulting the mandate of Maharashtra, not BJP. Those who put MLAs in camps, broke the pre-poll alliance, are today blaming the BJP. Leaving their ideology, these three parties are going to form the government after abandoning all values" he said.
Shiv Sena chief and chief ministerial candidate of Maha Vikas Aghadi – the newly-formed ideologically opposed merger of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress – Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan.
Oath-taking ceremony commenced at the Vidhan Sabha at 8 am. NCP MP Supriya Sule welcome MLAs and said that there is no rift within the Pawar family.
In a dramatic turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar resigned as Maharashtra chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively, on a day marked by massive political somersaults. Uddhav Thackeray is now set to be the new chief minister, and the swearing-in ceremony is slated to take place on 28 November at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.
Fadnavis submitted his resignation barely an hour after Ajit Pawar quit from his post. The day's developments perhaps call for a revision of an old dictum — in the present context, an hour, and not a week, is a long time in politics.
Uddhav on Tuesday night reached Raj Bhavan and staked claim to form government in Maharashtra. Uddhav, who heads the Shiv Sena, was accompanied by legislature party leaders of the Sena, the NCP and the Congress, a Sena leader said.
"We are submitting a joint statement of staking claim for government formation before the governor. We will also produce proof of the support of all the MLAs of the three parties to the governor as a part of the mandatory procedure," said the leader.
Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court had said there is a "possibility of horse trading" in case of a delay in floor test, and directed that the floor test must be held on Wednesday. However, the order has now been rendered irrelevant as Fadnavis has resigned and accepted that after Ajit's exit, the BJP does not have the numbers to form the government. Here are the broad highlights of the day:
Lies are not part of Hindutva, says Uddhav
Uddhav, addressing MLAs from the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance after Fadnavis' resignation, said that he will make Maharashtra into the state envisioned by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He also thanked Sonia Gandhi for making it possible for him to become the chief minister. "I had never dreamed of leading the state. I would like to thank Sonia Gandhi and others. We are giving a new direction to country."
He further said, "I accept the responsibility given by all of you. I'm not alone; all of you are with me. What happened today is proof of real democracy. Together, we will wipe off the tears of farmers in the state."
Uddhav further asserted, "I'm ready to answer all questions raised by Devendra Fadnavis. I am not scared of anything. Lies are not part of Hindutva."
The decision to name Uddhav as the leader of the alliance was taken at a joint meeting of the three parties at a suburban hotel in Mumbai. The meeting was attended by NCP chief Sharad Pawar, senior party leader Praful Patel, Congress leader Ashok Chavan, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana's Raju Shetti, Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi, MLAs of all these parties and others. The three parties named their alliance as 'Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi'.
The BJP's efforts to cobble a majority hoping that Ajit Pawar will be able to enlist the support of a a large section of the MLAs of the NCP came a cropper after almost all the 54 legislators stood by his uncle and party supremo Sharad Pawar, the 78-year-old Maratha strongman.
Sharad Pawar, who spoke to Ajit over phone in the morning asking him to revisit his decision, has been credited for the U-turn by his nephew and was being described as the 'man of the match'. Ajit Pawar cited "personal reasons' for his decision to quit.
Fadnavis handed over his resignation to the Governor after he announced his decision at a crowded news conference in Mumbai.
Click here for timeline of Maharashtra political crisis
Ajit Pawar had supported the BJP as leader of the 54-member NCP legislature party and with his resignation earlier in the day, the government has lost majority, said Fadnavis, hours after the Supreme Court ordered the floor test for the BJP leader to prove his majority.
Holding a press conference in Mumbai, Fadnavis said the BJP had decided from the first day that it would not poach MLAs to prove its majority.
Shiv Sena surrendering Hindutva at Sonia Gandhi's feet, says Fadnavis
Fadnavis, meanwhile, accused the former "junior" ally Shiv Sena of being desperate for the chief minister's post and surrendering its "Hindutva" at the feet of Congress president Sonia Gandhi only to keep the BJP out of power. "NCP's Ajit Pawar decided to co-operate with us. As per our discussion, we formed government," Fadnavis said. "Today Ajit Pawar told me he was quitting due to personal reasons," he said.
"Ajit Pawar met me and said he could not continue with the alliance for some reasons and he was resigning. Since he has resigned, we too do not have majority," he said. Those accusing the BJP of indulging in horse-trading have themselves purchased an "entire stable", Fadnavis said, hitting out at the Shiv Sena which is seeking to form government with the help of the Congress and NCP.
The BJP leader also questioned the sustainability of the government which the three parties with varying ideologies are planning to form.
The Sena-NCP-Congress government would be like an auto rickshaw with its three wheels running in different directions, he said, predicting that it would topple over.
With inputs from PTI
Devendra Fadnavis took oath as MLA
Day after resigning as Maharashtra chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as a BJP MLA.
Ajit Pawar takes oath as NCP MLA
Day after resigning as deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar was sworn in as an NCP MLA earlier today. After the oath-taking ceremony, Ajit said that he has always been with the NCP.
Preparations to host oath-taking ceremony at Shivaji Park begin
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister at 6.40 pm on Thursday.
Ajit Pawar attends NCP MLAs meet, day after resigning as deputy CM
NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who joined hands with the BJP last week to form government in Maharashtra but quit it later, attended a meeting of his party MLAs today.
Three MLAs not administered oaths; Speaker election likely on 30 Nov
In the 288-member House, two members - Sudhir Mungantiwar (BJP) and Devendra Bhuyar (Swabhimani Paksh) - did not take oath on Wednesday, a Vidhan Bhavan official said.
Sources in the Congress said the election for the Speaker's post will be held on November 30.
Senior Congress leaders meet Sharad Pawar
Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Ahmed Patel reached NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence. The parties are to discuss the modalities of tomorrow's oath-taking ceremony and a common minimum programme for the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which is the alliance between NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress.
Nine Cabinet, four state minister berths for Congress
Congress will get nine Cabinet and four state minister berths in Maharashtra, sources told CNN-News18. The Congress has given up claim for the Assembly Speaker’s position.
Six ministers to take oath alongside Uddhav Thackeray at Shivaji Park, claims report
A meeting will be held between Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar at 3.30 pm today a day ahead of the Shiv Sena chief’s oath-taking ceremony at Shivaji Park, India Today reported.
Sourced told the television channel that six ministers are likely to take oath as ministers alongside Uddhav.
At the ceremony’s venue Shivaji Park, the stage will be built in front of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue and 20 LED screens will be installed for live screening of the proceedings. 70,000 chairs will be set up for audiences, according to India Today.
BJP should not have allied with Ajit Pawar, says Eknath Khadse
Shiv Sena leader and Worli MLA said there are many first-time MLAs in the Assembly and they felt proud while taking oaths during the ceremony held today at the Vidhan Sabha.
Meanwhile, BJP's Eknath Khadse said that in his opinion, the BJP should not have taken support of Ajit Pawar. "He is an accused in the massive irrigation scam and faces many allegations, so we should not have allied with him." he told reporters.
Ajit Pawar says he is with the NCP, as Fadnavis remains silent on resignation
Talking to reporters about joining hands with the BJP and then reverting to the NCP fold, Ajit Pawar said," I was with NCP and I am with NCP. Have they expelled me? Have you heard or read this anywhere?"
"The decision to induct me in the cabinet is to be taken by Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister," he said.
Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis held his silence on being asked if it was a mistake to ally with Ajit Pawar. "I will say the right thing at the right time," he said.
Sharad Pawar has forgiven Ajit Pawar, says Nawab Malik
As the swearing in of 288 MLAs continues in the Vidhan Sabha, senior NCP leader Nawab Malik said that Ajit Pawar admitted his mistake and Sharad Pawar has forgiven him, adding that it was a family matter.
"He is very much in the party and his position in the party has not changed," Malik said.
SC refuses urgent hearing of plea against Maha Aghadi alliance
Supreme Court refused to grant urgent hearing of a plea against the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, alleging 'breach of trust of voters against the mandate in Maharashtra'. The plea called the alliance 'unconstitutional'.
Chhattisgarh CM slams misuse of Governor's office
In a veiled attack against the BJP's misuse of power by administering oath to Devendra Fadnavis on 23 November, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel criticised the misuse of the Governor's office.
"I congratulate Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray who showed unity and it is a victory of the democracy. Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar should not have taken oaths. The office of Governor has been made a gimmick and also was misused," he said.
Without naming the BJP, Chief Minister Baghel said they cannot respect dissent. "Their nationalism does not allow them to give space for dissent. Our nationalism has been inspired by great people including Dayanand Saraswati, Ramakrishna Paramhans, Tilak, Raja Ram Mohan Roy," he said.
ANI
Portfolio sharing to be decided in next two days, says Congress' Balasaheb Thorat
Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat told PTI the sharing of portfolios among the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in the next state government will be finalised in the next two days.
Rahul Gandhi to skip Uddhav Thackeray's swearing in
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will not attend Uddhav Thackeray's swearing in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, CNN-News18 reported, in an attempt to keep a distance from the Shiv Sena.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told ANI that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be invited for the ceremony to be held on 28 November at 6.40 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar area.
Jayant Patil, Balasaheb Thorat to be appointed deputy chief ministers, says NCP's Majeed Memon
Senior NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon told ANI that group leaders of their respective parties - NCP's Jayant Patil and Congress's Balasaheb Thorat - will become Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra.
He said that the tri-party alliance will resolve the major issues in Maharashtra. "Devendra Fadnavis government has done a lot of wrong things. We will try to correct it," Memon said.
NCP-Cong-Sena govt will not last for long, says BJP's Ram Satpute
BJP MLA Ram Satpute said that the NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena government will not last for many days.
"We will work as a good Opposition under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis. This government will be only there for a few days. This government is of 'Jayachandon' (a character in Mahabharata referring to betrayal) and will not continue for many days," Satpute told ANI.
Ajit Pawar's position in govt to be decided by party, says Sunil Tatkare
When asked whether Ajit Pawar will be given a position in the Maharashtra Cabinet, senior NCP leader Sunil Tatkare told CNN-News18, "The party will decide on his position in the government. We are glad that he is back."
Uddhav Thackeray meets governor at Raj Bhawan
Shiv Sena chief and chief ministerial candidate of Maha Vikas Aghadi – the newly-formed ideologically opposed merger of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress – Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan.
No decision on Deputy Chief Minister yet: Balasaheb Thorat
During the special Maharashtra Assembly session in Mumbai President Balasaheb Thorat said that decision is yet to be taken on who will become deputy chief minister next.
I was with NCP throughout: Ajit Pawar
On being asked whether Ajit Pawar will be part of Maharashtra government, NCP MP Sunil Tatkare tells CNN-News18, "The party will decide on his position in the government. We are glad that he is back."
After the oath-taking ceremony, Ajit Pawar says, "I was with the NCP only. Whatever the party will decide will happen."
Maharashtra govt's chief standing counsel in Supreme Court resigns, claims report
After BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis stepped down from the chief ministerial post on Tuesday, Maharashtra’s chief standing counsel in the Supreme Court, Nishant Katneshwarkar, sent in his resignation, too, to the government on Tuesday, reported The Times of India.
Katneshwarkar, 44, has handled all important cases that landed in the apex court, including the one filed by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress over the government formation in the state said he was stepping down "in view of change in political scenario at the government level".
BJP MLAs Vijaykumar Gavit and Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil sworn-in as presiding officers
In the House, pro-tem Speaker Kalidas Kolambar announced Babanrao Pachpute, Vijaykumar Gavit and Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil as the presiding officers for administering oath of the members.
Presiding officers Pachpute and Gavit were the first to take oath followed by caretaker chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
We will work under Ajit Pawar's guidance, says Rohit Pawar
Rohit Pawar, NCP MLA and grand nephew of Sharad Pawar , told ANI that he is happy about Ajit Pawar's return to the party fold. "Going forward, we will work under his guidance," he said.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's Neelam Gorhe said that the day marks the fulfillment of Balasaheb Thackeray's dream. "Maha Vikas Aghadi will be led by Uddhav Thackeray and guided by Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi, will do great work for Maharashtra," the senior leader said.
No rift in family, says Supriya Sule
NCP MP Supriya Sule extended a warm welcome to Ajit Pawar at the Vidhan Sabha, adding that there is no rift within the Pawar family.
"Everyone has a role to play in the party," she told reporters.
Her statement comes days after Ajit Pawar broke ranks within the NCP to join hands with Devendra Fadnavis to for a government in Maharashtra. He then resigned from the deputy chief minister post on 26 November.
Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal among MLAs who have been administered oaths
The Maharashtra Assembly currently comprises 105 BJP MLAs, 56 Shiv Sena, 54 NCP and 44 Congress MLAs. Twenty-nine MLAs belong to smaller parties or having contested as independent candidates will also be sworn in.
Uddhav Thackeray to be sworn in as chief minister
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Shivaji Park Dadar on 28 November, 6.40 pm.
Uddhav Thackeray to be 18th chief minister of Maharashtra, third Sena leader to occupy post
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the 18th chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday. Thackeray, 59, will be the third Sena leader after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane to occupy the top post.
NCP puts up posters supporting Ajit Pawar
Poster of Ajit Pawar put up in Baramati by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers. The poster states "...let us decide now what you should or should not do. All of Maharashtra is looking towards you as a future chief minister".
Will not oppose Maha Vika Aghadi govt: CPM
BVA declares support to NCP, Congress, Sena alliance
Hitendra Thakur-led Bahujan Vikas Agadhi (BVA), which has three MLAs, has pledged support to the Maharashtra Vikas Agadhi (MVA) formed by the
Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.
With the support of 3 MLAs, from the party the the alliance will have 169 MLAs in 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.
It was not a revolt, Ajit Pawar tells alliance MLAs
Speaking about his support to the BJP for government formation in the state. Ajit Pawar said that it ws not a revolt. On being asked about his role in the NCP, he said: "Did NCP remove me? Did you read about my removal from the party?"
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train not our priority: Sena leader
Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar, a minister in the previous BJP-Sena government, questioned the need for a bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad and said that it was not a priority for his party, which is set to form government in the state in alliance with the NCP and Congress.
18:02 (IST)
Reap what you sow, HD Kumaraswamy tells BJP
JD(S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy lashed out at the BJP for its "lust for power, game of toppling governments and forcing unwanted elections".
" Popular adage 'reap what you sow' aptly applies to (Devendra) Fadnavis," he added.
One who forgives is the greatest, says Nawab Malik onTwitter, tags Sharad Pawar
In a tweet tagging NCP chief Sharad Pawar, party leader Nawab Malik said, "One who admits to mistakes is great, and the one who forgives is the greatest."
Leaders like me could've helped BJP win more seats: Eknath Khadse
Uddhav Thackeray reaches NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena meet in Mumbai
Maha Vikas Aghadi's chief ministerial candidate Uddhav Thackeray has reached the YB Chavan centre in Mumbai, where MLAs of the alliance are holding a meeting.
Prime minister, president and Maharashtra governor all involved in 'midnight affair': Chidambaram
Referring to the midnight swearing in ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Congress leader P Chidambaram said: " The governor, prime minister and the president were all responsible for that midnight affair. It is sad that the president is involved, deeply sad that he is woken up at 4 am in the morning."
"That is the way they celebrate Constitution Day. That is the honour they show to the Constitution," he said.
Visual of Ajit Pawar at YB Chavan Center
Giving chief minister's post to party with 56 seats is horse-trading : Amit Shah
"All Shiv Sena MLAs win elections by fighting with us. There is not a single MLA who has not put up a poster of Modi ji. In his assemblies, Modi ji had bigger cutouts than BJP assemblies. Don't all these people of the country and Maharashtra know?
"Isn't giving support in lieu of the chief minister's post greed? I tell Sharad ji and Sonia ji that they should try saying that the chief minister will be theirs and then take the support of Shiv Sena. The coalition with about 100 seats is giving the chief minister's post to the 56-seat party, this is horse-trading."
'Shiv Sena insulted people's mandate, not BJP' : Amit Shah lashes out at former ally
In a series of tweets, Amit Shah lashed out at it former ally and reiterated that he never promised Shiv Sena the CM's post before elections.
"Shiv Sena has done the work of insulting the mandate of Maharashtra, not BJP. Those who put MLAs in camps, broke the pre-poll alliance, are today blaming the BJP. Leaving their ideology, these three parties are going to form the government after abandoning all values" he said.
"I again clarify that we never gave any assurance to the Shiv Sena for the post of Chief Minister. Every time, even in the meetings where Aditya Thackeray or Uddhavji were on the stage with us, we also said that Devendra Fadnavis would become the chief minister of Maharashtra, Why did he not protest then?"
Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha witnesses rare occurrence of MLAs being sworn in before appointment of chief minister
The swearing-in of members of the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly marked a rare occasion when the House assembled for the first session without formation of a government and appointment of chief minister. State Vidhan Bhawan's in-charge secretary Rajendra Bhagawat told PTI that during the last couple of decades, the chief minister was sworn in first followed by other members. "The floor test is also then conducted immediately or in the following session. In the present case, no chief minister has been administered oath, but the swearing-in ceremony of House members is being held," he noted.
Devendra Fadnavis took oath as MLA
Day after resigning as Maharashtra chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as a BJP MLA.
RECAP | Shiv Sena worker resigns after party forms govt in alliance with Congress, NCP
Following Uddhav Thackeray's decision to join hands with the Congress and NCP to stake claim to form government in Maharashtra, a Shiv Sena worker from Mumbai announced his resignation on Tuesday night.
"My conscious and ideology does not permit me to work with Congress. I cannot work half heartedly (sic)," he tweeted.
Sharad Pawar reaches YB Chavan Centre for key NCP meet
NCP chief Sharad Pawar to chair key NCP meet at YB Chavan Centre. Ajit Pawar will be present at the meeting.
Ajit Pawar takes oath as NCP MLA
Day after resigning as deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar was sworn in as an NCP MLA earlier today. After the oath-taking ceremony, Ajit said that he has always been with the NCP.
Fadnavis only Maharashtra CM to have resigned from post twice in same month
Devendra Fadnavis has become the first chief minister of Maharashtra to have resigned from the post two times in the same month.
He is also now in the book of records to be the Maharashtra chief minister with the shortest tenure of 80 hours. He resigned on 26 November after being sworn in on 23 November. He had also resigned from the post on 8 November.
Preparations to host oath-taking ceremony at Shivaji Park begin
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister at 6.40 pm on Thursday.
Congress, Shiv Sena leaders to meet at 6 pm
The leaders are expected to discuss power-sharing, reports India Today.
Overconfidence could have brought down BJP in Maharashtra, says party leaders
Even as Shiv Sena continued talks with the NCP and Congress till last Thursday, the BJP was certain that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party could not break ties with its "ideological brother" and interpreted the Sena's outbursts as "attempts to regain the lost glory of Matoshree and a visit from the BJP top leadership to Matoshree could break the stalemate", senior party leaders told Indian Express.
Seen as a sign of the BJP's overconfidence, Ajit Pawar's resignation and move back to the NCP fold dented Narendra Modi's image and made the saffron party look like a power-grabbing one. the leaders said.
14:31 (IST)
Maharashtra government's chief standing counsel in Supreme Court resigns
Maharashtra’s chief standing counsel in the Supreme Court Nishant Katneshwarkar sent his resignation, hours after Devendra Fadnavis resigned as the Chief Minister, The Times of India reported. Katneshwarkar handled important cases in the Supreme Court, including the one filed by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress over the government formation in the state, said he was stepping down “in view of change in political scenario at the government level”.
In his letter to the principal secretary of Maharashtra, he sought to be relieved forthwith. He told TOI, “I was appointed in April 2015 during the tenure of CM Devendra Fadnavis and I felt it was my bounden duty both, legally and morally, to step down since now there is change of reign in the state.”
Ajit Pawar attends NCP MLAs meet, day after resigning as deputy CM
NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who joined hands with the BJP last week to form government in Maharashtra but quit it later, attended a meeting of his party MLAs today.
Bombay HC raises security concern over Uddhav Thackeray's oath ceremony at Shivaji Park
Chidambaram slams egregious violation of the Constitution by BJP in Maharashtra
Congress' P Chidambaram attacked the BJP over the way Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister, saying it was an "assault" on the office of the President to wake him at 4 am to get the order revoking President's rule signed. "Why could it not have waited until 9.00 am in the morning?," he asked in the tweet.
"What will remain in memory of Constitution Day 2019 is the most egregious violation of the Constitution in Maharashtra between November 23 and November 26, 2019," Chidambaram said in a tweet posted by his family on his behalf.
Shiv Sena leaders celebrate at the Parliament complex a day ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's swearing in ceremony in Mumbai's Shivaji Park
Three MLAs not administered oaths; Speaker election likely on 30 Nov
In the 288-member House, two members - Sudhir Mungantiwar (BJP) and Devendra Bhuyar (Swabhimani Paksh) - did not take oath on Wednesday, a Vidhan Bhavan official said.
Sources in the Congress said the election for the Speaker's post will be held on November 30.
Ashok Chavan responds to Fadnavis' 'three wheels' remarks
Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan hit out at Devendra Fadnavis' 'three wheels' remark saying, "Three wheels are better than two wheels."
Yesterday, hours before stepping down as Chief Minister, Fadnavis took a jibe at the Congress-National Congress Party-Shiv Sena coalition government in the state stating, "Even an autorickshaw runs on three wheels, but if the three wheels work in three directions, we know what happens. That is what is in store for the Sena-NCP-Congress government."
Chavan, while commenting on the common minimum programme said, " our main objective is to keep BJP out."
Senior Congress leaders meet Sharad Pawar
Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Ahmed Patel reached NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence. The parties are to discuss the modalities of tomorrow's oath-taking ceremony and a common minimum programme for the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which is the alliance between NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress.
Modi equally involved in insult to democracy in Maharashtra, says Siddramaiah
Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that the events in Maharashtra are a slap on the face of the BJP. "How could Fadnavis take oath knowing he did not have majority? It was a violation of the constitution," he said.
Nine Cabinet, four state minister berths for Congress
Congress will get nine Cabinet and four state minister berths in Maharashtra, sources told CNN-News18. The Congress has given up claim for the Assembly Speaker’s position.
Six ministers to take oath alongside Uddhav Thackeray at Shivaji Park, claims report
A meeting will be held between Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar at 3.30 pm today a day ahead of the Shiv Sena chief’s oath-taking ceremony at Shivaji Park, India Today reported.
Sourced told the television channel that six ministers are likely to take oath as ministers alongside Uddhav.
At the ceremony’s venue Shivaji Park, the stage will be built in front of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue and 20 LED screens will be installed for live screening of the proceedings. 70,000 chairs will be set up for audiences, according to India Today.
BJP should not have allied with Ajit Pawar, says Eknath Khadse
Shiv Sena leader and Worli MLA said there are many first-time MLAs in the Assembly and they felt proud while taking oaths during the ceremony held today at the Vidhan Sabha.
Meanwhile, BJP's Eknath Khadse said that in his opinion, the BJP should not have taken support of Ajit Pawar. "He is an accused in the massive irrigation scam and faces many allegations, so we should not have allied with him." he told reporters.
Ajit Pawar says he is with the NCP, as Fadnavis remains silent on resignation
Talking to reporters about joining hands with the BJP and then reverting to the NCP fold, Ajit Pawar said," I was with NCP and I am with NCP. Have they expelled me? Have you heard or read this anywhere?"
"The decision to induct me in the cabinet is to be taken by Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister," he said.
Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis held his silence on being asked if it was a mistake to ally with Ajit Pawar. "I will say the right thing at the right time," he said.
Sharad Pawar has forgiven Ajit Pawar, says Nawab Malik
As the swearing in of 288 MLAs continues in the Vidhan Sabha, senior NCP leader Nawab Malik said that Ajit Pawar admitted his mistake and Sharad Pawar has forgiven him, adding that it was a family matter.
"He is very much in the party and his position in the party has not changed," Malik said.
SC refuses urgent hearing of plea against Maha Aghadi alliance
Supreme Court refused to grant urgent hearing of a plea against the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, alleging 'breach of trust of voters against the mandate in Maharashtra'. The plea called the alliance 'unconstitutional'.
Chhattisgarh CM slams misuse of Governor's office
In a veiled attack against the BJP's misuse of power by administering oath to Devendra Fadnavis on 23 November, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel criticised the misuse of the Governor's office.
"I congratulate Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray who showed unity and it is a victory of the democracy. Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar should not have taken oaths. The office of Governor has been made a gimmick and also was misused," he said.
Without naming the BJP, Chief Minister Baghel said they cannot respect dissent. "Their nationalism does not allow them to give space for dissent. Our nationalism has been inspired by great people including Dayanand Saraswati, Ramakrishna Paramhans, Tilak, Raja Ram Mohan Roy," he said.
Portfolio sharing to be decided in next two days, says Congress' Balasaheb Thorat
Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat told PTI the sharing of portfolios among the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in the next state government will be finalised in the next two days.
Rahul Gandhi to skip Uddhav Thackeray's swearing in
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will not attend Uddhav Thackeray's swearing in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, CNN-News18 reported, in an attempt to keep a distance from the Shiv Sena.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told ANI that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be invited for the ceremony to be held on 28 November at 6.40 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar area.
Congress leader Kapil Sibal hits out at Maharashtra Governor
Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who also represented Shiv Sena in the plea filed in the Supreme Court against Governor 's decision to allow the swearing in of Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar as chief minister and his deputy, fired a fresh salvo at Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. He said that the Governor violated the spirit of the Constitution.
Jayant Patil, Balasaheb Thorat to be appointed deputy chief ministers, says NCP's Majeed Memon
Senior NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon told ANI that group leaders of their respective parties - NCP's Jayant Patil and Congress's Balasaheb Thorat - will become Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra.
He said that the tri-party alliance will resolve the major issues in Maharashtra. "Devendra Fadnavis government has done a lot of wrong things. We will try to correct it," Memon said.
NCP-Cong-Sena govt will not last for long, says BJP's Ram Satpute
BJP MLA Ram Satpute said that the NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena government will not last for many days.
"We will work as a good Opposition under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis. This government will be only there for a few days. This government is of 'Jayachandon' (a character in Mahabharata referring to betrayal) and will not continue for many days," Satpute told ANI.