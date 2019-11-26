Maharashtra Floor Test Live Telecast: When and where to watch trust vote conducted by pro tem Speaker

Maharashtra Floor Test Live Telecast: With the Supreme Court's direction calling for a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is now left with 24 hours to prove his majority in the House.

The apex court reserved its order on the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine's plea against the Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari's decision to allow Fadnavis to form government in the state.

A bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna ordered that voting will not be conducted through a secret ballot.

The top court ruling which was celebrated by the anti-BJP front in Maharashtra said, "In a situation wherein, if the floor test is delayed, there is a possibility of horse-trading, it becomes incumbent upon the Court to act to protect democratic values. An immediate floor test, in such a case, might be the most effective mechanism to do so."

When to watch:

On 27 November (Wednesday) at 11 am, members will start to take oath and the ceremony must be concluded by 5 pm, following which the floor test should be conducted by pro tem Speaker in Maharashtra Assembly.

Where to watch:

The trust vote which will be aired live on national broadcaster Doordarshan and other privately-owned news channels, will be presided over by a pro tem or interim Speaker. The entire proceeding can also followed on the liveblog at Firstpost.com.

Timing of the floor test:

The apex court announced that the entire exercise of oath-taking by all the members of the House has to be completed by 5 pm. Following which the floor test should be conducted.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress combine had demanded the floor test within 24 hours. Both the BJP and the Maha Vikas Aghadi parties claimed to have numbers.

