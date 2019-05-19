Maharashtra Exit Poll Results; Lok Sabha Election 2019: Projections to start coming in by 6 pm; will Congress match up to the BJP-Shiv Sena?

Maharashtra Exit Poll Results LIVE updates; Lok Sabha Election 2019 | As the final phase of Lok Sabha election concludes on Sunday evening, the exit polls results for Maharashtra and other states will be declared at 6 pm, as per the Election Commission’s order.

Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha constituencies, voted in four phases – on 11, 18, 23 and 29 April. Counting of votes will be held on 23 May, which will reveal if the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be a winning formula, as it was in the case of Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Meanwhile Congress has taken various steps to ensure victory in the state, including appointing Murli Deora as Mumbai Congress chief and giving actress Urmila Matondkar a Lok sabha ticket. The other major parties in the fray are Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Voting was held on 11 April for seven seats, namely Wardha, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Chandrapur and Yavatmal-Washim, all in Vidarbha region. The seats that voted in the second phase on 18 April were Buldana, Akola, Amravati, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur and Solapur constituencies. Most of these seats fall under Marathwada region.

Click here for LIVE updates on Exit polls

On 23 April, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Raigad, Pune, Baramati, Ahmednagar, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and Hatkanangle voted. The final phase of polling was held on 29 April in Nandurbar, Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai South, Maval, Shirur and Shirdi.

Voter turnouts of 63.04 percent, 62.85 percent, 62.36 percent and 57.33 percent were recorded in the first, second, third and fourth phases of voting in Maharashtra.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.