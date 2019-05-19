Maharashtra Exit Poll Results; Lok Sabha Election 2019: ABP survey predicts clear majority with 34 seats for BJP-Shiv Sena combine

Maharashtra Exit Poll Results LIVE updates; Lok Sabha Election 2019 | As the final phase of Lok Sabha election concludes on Sunday evening, the exit polls results for Maharashtra and other states will be declared at 6 pm, as per the Election Commission’s order.
Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha constituencies, voted in four phases – on 11, 18, 23 and 29 April. Counting of votes will be held on 23 May, which will reveal if the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be a winning formula, as it was in the case of Maharashtra Assembly polls.
Meanwhile Congress has taken various steps to ensure victory in the state, including appointing Murli Deora as Mumbai Congress chief and giving actress Urmila Matondkar a Lok sabha ticket. The other major parties in the fray are Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).
Voting was held on 11 April for seven seats, namely Wardha, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Chandrapur and Yavatmal-Washim, all in Vidarbha region. The seats that voted in the second phase on 18 April were Buldana, Akola, Amravati, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur and Solapur constituencies. Most of these seats fall under Marathwada region.
On 23 April, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Raigad, Pune, Baramati, Ahmednagar, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and Hatkanangle voted. The final phase of polling was held on 29 April in Nandurbar, Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai South, Maval, Shirur and Shirdi.
Voter turnouts of 63.04 percent, 62.85 percent, 62.36 percent and 57.33 percent were recorded in the first, second, third and fourth phases of voting in Maharashtra.
Updated Date: May 19, 2019 19:33:26 IST
Highlights
Phase 1 and 2
NDA: 89-96
UPA: 38-42
Others: 51-56
Source: News18 IPSOS Exit Poll
Maharashtra
BJP-Shiv Sena: 36
Congress-NCP: 11
Others: 1
Source: Regional and national channels
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
Who are the key candidates?
The key candidates in the fray include Supriya Sule, Nitin Gadkari, Poonam Mahajan, Sujay Vikhe Patil, Sushilkumar Shinde, Prakash Ambedkar, Chandrakant Khaire, Raosaheb Danve Patil and Raju Shetti.
Where and how to watch the exit polls
Various news channels along with other agencies release exit poll results. Some of the channels and agencies are – News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS and Today's Chanakya.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
19:32 (IST)
Watch LIVE coverage of the News18-IPSOS exit poll here
19:31 (IST)
19:17 (IST)
Shiv Sena, BJP likely to remain largest alliance in Maharashtra, says ABP Exit Poll survey
The Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena combine will manage to win only 34 seats in the politically important state of Maharashtra. The Congress and NCP will be restricted to 14 seats, said the ABP exit poll survey.
NDA 34
19:15 (IST)
Phase 1, 2 and 3
NDA: 162-166
UPA: 54-58
Others: 79-82
302 seats went to polls in the first three phases.
Source: News18 IPSOS Exit Poll
18:59 (IST)
18:56 (IST)
18:43 (IST)
First phase News18-IPSOS data at a glance
UPA 4-7
91 seats went to polls in the first phase.
18:24 (IST)
Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019 Latest Update
18:23 (IST)
17:55 (IST)
17:51 (IST)
When will the exit polls be announced?
After the final phase of Lok Sabha election concludes, exit polls will be released by several media outlets after 6 pm.