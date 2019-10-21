Maharashtra Election Result Date 2019: Fate of over 3,237 candidates across 288 seats to be revealed on 24 October

Maharashtra Election Result Date 2019: Counting of votes in the Maharashtra Assembly elections will be taken up on Thursday (24 October) and is scheduled to be concluded the same day. On Monday, polling got underway in 288 constituencies of the state in a single-phase election. This year, 3,237 candidates, including 235 women, are in the fray.

Prominent candidates include Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from Nagpur South-West, and his predecessors from the Congress — Ashok Chavan, who is contesting from Bhokar in Nanded district, and Prithviraj Chavan, who is seeking a re-election from Karad South in Satara district.

In 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 122 seats, and its coalition partner Shiv Sena won 63.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is the first chief minister in the state to have completed the full five-year tenure in 50 years, is seeking a second term.

Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, has also entered the poll fray from Worli constituency in Mumbai. The 29-year-old Yuva Sena chief is the first member from his family to make a debut in electoral politics.

This year, the BJP has fielded its nominees in 164 Assembly seats, including candidates of smaller allies contesting on its lotus symbol, while the Sena is contesting 124 seats. On the other hand, the Opposition Congress has fielded 147 candidates and its ally NCP 121. The main contest is between the 'Mahayuti' or Shiv Sena and BJP alliance, and the 'Maha-aghadi' (front), the partnership between Congress and NCP.

Among other parties, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has fielded 101 candidates. As many as 1,400 Independents are also in the fray.

