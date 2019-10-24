Maharashtra Election Result 2019 LIVE Counting and Updates: Fate of over 3,237 candidates across 288 seats to be revealed today

Maharashtra Election Result 2019 LIVE Counting and Updates: Counting of votes in the Maharashtra Assembly elections will be taken up on Thursday, 24 October (Today) and is scheduled to be concluded the same day. On Monday, polling got underway in 288 constituencies of the state in a single-phase election. This year, 3,237 candidates, including 235 women, are in the fray.
Prominent candidates include Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from Nagpur South-West, and his predecessors from the Congress — Ashok Chavan, who is contesting from Bhokar in Nanded district, and Prithviraj Chavan, who is seeking a re-election from Karad South in Satara district.
In 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 122 seats, and its coalition partner Shiv Sena won 63.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is the first chief minister in the state to have completed the full five-year tenure in 50 years, is seeking a second term.
Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, has also entered the poll fray from Worli constituency in Mumbai. The 29-year-old Yuva Sena chief is the first member from his family to make a debut in electoral politics.
This year, the BJP has fielded its nominees in 164 Assembly seats, including candidates of smaller allies contesting on its lotus symbol, while the Sena is contesting 124 seats. On the other hand, the Opposition Congress has fielded 147 candidates and its ally NCP 121. The main contest is between the 'Mahayuti' or Shiv Sena and BJP alliance, and the 'Maha-aghadi' (front), the partnership between Congress and NCP.
Among other parties, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has fielded 101 candidates. As many as 1,400 Independents are also in the fray.
Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 07:04:22 IST
Highlights
Counting of votes for Maharashtra Assembly election to begin at 8.00 am
Counting of votes for Maharashtra Assembly polls and Satara Lok Sabha bypoll, held on Monday, will begin at 8 am on Thursday, election officials said. Counting of votes for the 288 Assembly segments will be conducted at 269 locations, the officials said. The state has 8,98,39,600 eligible voters, including 1,06,76,013 in the age group of 18 to 25 years.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
07:04 (IST)
A look at exit poll predictions for Maharashtra - News18-IPSOS
Exit polls have predicted that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will retain power comfortably.
06:45 (IST)
Key contenders in Maharashra polls
The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena combine is arrayed against the opposition Congress-NCP with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi being the dominant player among the other parties. The Mahayui (Sena-BJP) is expecting to regain power in politically important state, while the Mahagadhi (NCP-Congress) are striving to retain their strongholds and dampen support for the saffron parties by playing up rural issues.
06:12 (IST)
Heavy security in place for Maharashtra poll counting
Around 25,000 personnel have been deployed on counting duty, an election official said on Wednesday. Police have also made adequate arrangements to ensure the counting passes off peacefully, a police official said.
06:11 (IST)
