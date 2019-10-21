Maharashtra Election 2019 Voting LIVE Updates: In Parli seat, estranged cousins Pankaja, Dhananjay Munde locked in pitched battle

Maharashtra Election 2019 Latest Update: Two members of the Munde family are locked in a direct battle. Pankaja Munde, late Gopinath Munde's daughter and the rural development minister in the current government is facing her cousin, Dhananjay who is the Leader of the Opposition. Dhananjay is contesting on an NCP ticket. Pankaja had defeated Dhananjay Munde in the 2014 assembly elections.
Union minister Piyush Goyal cast his vote from the Malabar Hill constituency. He said, "I am happy that today 2 states are going to polling. BJP under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra and Manohar Lal Khattar in Haryana - will win by large numbers." Heera Navaji Devasi of Congress and BJP candidate and sitting MLA Mangalprabhat Lodha will be locking horns for this seat.
In Mumbai city, more than 40,000 personnel will be deployed along with 22 companies of the Central Para-Military Forces, a Mumbai Police spokesperson said. Among the 1,536 polling centres in Mumbai district, 269 centers are declared as critical and vulnerable. "A strong police vigil will be maintain in those locations. There is not a single vulnerable or critical polling centre in suburbs of Mumbai," he said.
As part of preventive action, police have taken bonds from 3860 persons under section 107 of CrPc and 1279 persons under section 110. At least 164 persons have been externed from Mumbai while four persons have been booked under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, he said.
Devendra Fadnavis became the first chief minister of the state in nearly 50 years to complete a full five-year tenure, moreover, if the pundits are right, come next week he will also be the one to get a consecutive second term. The last time this happened in Maharashtra was when Vasantrao Naik was its chief minister.
Voting in single-phase Assembly elections in Maharashtra has begun. The state, which is also due to elect its Satara Lok Sabha MP, will see a pitched battle between Mahayuti (Shiv Sena and BJP alliance) and NCP and Congress combine.
Voting is scheduled to begin at 7 am at all polling booths, the Election Commission of India said. The term for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly ends on 9 November.
In Maharashtra, the Congress and NCP have already figured a seat-sharing plan, the parties will fight about 123-125 seats each and leave 41 for smaller allies, said Congress' Prithviraj Chavan. Depending on consensus between the parties, the seats may be swapped, Chavan was quoted as saying.
According to the data provided by the Election Commission, in Maharashtra, there are 8,95,62,706 voters, of which 8,94,46,211 are general electors and 1,16,495 are service voters. Up from 90,403 in 2014, the number of polling booths where people can cast their vote in Maharashtra has gone up to 95,473, reflecting an increase of 5.61 percent.
This is the first state Assembly election since Narendra Modi led the BJP to power at the Centre for a second term in May. The Assembly elections are also the first since the government announced the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories.
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the BJP will retain power and he will continue to hold the chief minister's post. He also confirmed that the BJP and Shiv Sena will be in alliance for the upcoming elections and added that the seat-sharing formula would be revealed soon.
"I am saying with no uncertainty that we will contest the Assembly polls along with Shiv Sena. The seat-sharing talks are still on, do not trust the reports," Fadnavis said while speaking at the "India Today Conclave 2019" being held in Mumbai.
Talks between the two parties have not reached a conclusion, as the BJP wants to fight a larger share of the 288 Assembly seats while the Sena wants it to stick to the earlier agreed formula that both will contest an equal number of constituencies.
Both parties could not agree to a seat-sharing deal even in the 2014 polls, leading to them fighting the elections separately. The BJP won 122 seats and the Sena 63 seats. They joined hands after the polls to form a government.
Oct 21, 2019
