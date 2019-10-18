Maharashtra Election 2019 Voting Date: Voting to begin at 7 am on 21 October across all 288 constituencies

Maharashtra Election 2019 Voting Date: Voting in single-phase Assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held on 21 October, 2019 (Monday). Voting is scheduled to begin at 7 am at all polling booths, the Election Commission of India said. The term for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly ends on 9 November.

In Maharashtra, the Congress and NCP have already figured a seat-sharing plan, the parties will fight about 123-125 seats each and leave 41 for smaller allies, said Congress' Prithviraj Chavan. Depending on consensus between the parties, the seats may be swapped, Chavan was quoted as saying.

According to the data provided by the Election Commission, in Maharashtra, there are 8,95,62,706 voters, of which 8,94,46,211 are general electors and 1,16,495 are service voters. Up from 90,403 in 2014, the number of polling booths where people can cast their vote in Maharashtra has gone up to 95,473, reflecting an increase of 5.61 percent.

This is the first state Assembly election since Narendra Modi led the BJP to power at the Centre for a second term in May. The Assembly elections are also the first since the government announced the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the BJP will retain power and he will continue to hold the chief minister's post. He also confirmed that the BJP and Shiv Sena will be in alliance for the upcoming elections and added that the seat-sharing formula would be revealed soon.

"I am saying with no uncertainty that we will contest the Assembly polls along with Shiv Sena. The seat-sharing talks are still on, do not trust the reports," Fadnavis said while speaking at the "India Today Conclave 2019" being held in Mumbai.

Talks between the two parties have not reached a conclusion, as the BJP wants to fight a larger share of the 288 Assembly seats while the Sena wants it to stick to the earlier agreed formula that both will contest an equal number of constituencies.

Both parties could not agree to a seat-sharing deal even in the 2014 polls, leading to them fighting the elections separately. The BJP won 122 seats and the Sena 63 seats. They joined hands after the polls to form a government.

With inputs from agencies