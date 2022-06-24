Maharashtra crisis: Assam Congress chief asks Eknath Shinde to leave Assam 'in the interest of the state'

'Considering the damage that you have caused to Assam and its people by your presence, I would like to advise you to leave Assam at the earliest in the greater interest of the state,' Bhupen Kumar Borah wrote in a letter to Eknath Shinde

Amid ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah on Friday asked rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde to leave Assam at the earliest "in the interest of the state".

"Considering the damage that you have caused to Assam and its people by your presence, I would like to advise you to leave Assam at the earliest in the greater interest of the state," Bhupen Kumar Borah, president of Assam PCC wrote in a letter to Shinde.

Eknath Shinde is appearing to be holding a tight grip on the Shiv Sena, as the strength of MLAs supporting him is expected to cross 50 as more legislators are likely to reach Guwahati on Friday thus further deepening the political crisis in Maharashtra.

"You are aware that Assam is a land where people give a lot of respect to ethics and values. Your presence in Guwahati with MLAs of the ruling Shiv Sena from Maharashtra, who have been kept in a hotel for alleged horse-trading to topple the elected government of Maharashtra and the continued media coverage of the same, has not gone well with the Assamese people and is creating an unhealthy atmosphere," Borah said.

He stated that Assam is "facing a devastating flood situation and the flood affected people are suffering severely in absence of adequate flood reliefs."

"In such a critical and deplorable situation of the state, your presence in Guwahati and the busy activities of Assam government in providing royal hospitality to you, is quite unfair and unacceptable. Assam has been defamed by your presence considering Guwahati as a safe heaven for MLAs who have no respect for constitutional values and loyalty at all," he wrote.

Further targeting Himanta Biswa Sarma, he said the Assam Chief Minister has proved himself to be nothing but a "wheeler dealer encouraging and supporting political horse-trading in Assam."

The political crisis in MVA government in Maharashtra erupted after party legislators joined a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde who is staying at a hotel in Guwahati. Shinde camp has claimed the support of 46 MLAs, which includes 37 Shiv Sena MLAs and nine Independents. The rebel MLAs who are at a hotel in Guwahati since 20 June, authorised Shinde on 23 June to decide on a further course of action.

