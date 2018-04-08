Maharashtra Congress to observe token fast against 'vicious stand' of BJP, says Ashok Chavan

Mumbai: The Congress' Maharashtra unit will observe a token fast on Monday to protest against the "vicious stand" of the BJP government that has "threatened harmony in society", the party's state chief Ashok Chavan said on Sunday.

Party workers and leaders would be observing a fast at its offices in all districts of the state, Chavan said.

"BJP government's vicious stand has threatened the harmony in the society across the country. To maintain it, Congress leaders will observe token fast at party's respective district headquarters across the state. I will personally observe fast in Parbhani district" he tweeted on Sunday.