You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Maharashtra Congress says Devendra Fadnavis misued power influence bypolls, will approach EC

Politics IANS Jun 04, 2018 20:54:39 IST

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Congress on Monday said it will lodge a complain with the Election Commission (EC) alleging misuse of power and violations of the election code of conduct by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, five days after Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray termed the Palghar Lok Sabha bypolls "a farce".

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant and other leaders will meet Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat in New Delhi on Tuesday morning with their plea.

File image of Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. PTI

File image of Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. PTI

They plan to apprise him of how Fadnavis had repeatedly violated the election model code of conduct and misused government machinery in the 28 May by-elections that were held in Palghar besides Bhandara-Gondiya (both in Maharashtra).

"Was the entire election machinery working under the pressures of the Chief Minister, this is the suspicion that has arisen out of the situation during the election process," Sawant said.

He pointed out that during the elections, the Congress complained to the Returning Officers several times regarding this but no action was taken against them by the EC.

The Congress delegation plans to submit a memorandum to the CEC on these issues which have raised serious doubts in the minds of the people, he added.

On May 31, Thackeray had charged that large-scale manipulations were carried out in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with the knowledge of the EC officials.

Accusing the EC of becoming a "corrupt body" and a puppet in the hands of the ruling party, the Sena chief directly questioned whether the CEC had any "control over the election machinery".

In the two Lok Sabha bypolls in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party retained the Palghar seat trouncing the main Sena rival, but it lost the Bhandara-Gondiya seat to the Nationalist Congress Party.


Updated Date: Jun 04, 2018 20:54 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores