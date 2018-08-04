Maharashtra civic poll results: BJP wins in Sangli and Jalgaon; Narendra Modi, Amit Shah thank people for 'continued faith'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked the people of Maharashtra for their continued "faith" in the BJP following the party's win in two civic polls. The BJP scored a big win in the Sangli municipal elections by defeating the Congress-NCP alliance and also swept the Jalgaon civic body in Maharashtra where it trounced the Shiv Sena.

"Impressive victories for @BJP4Maharashtra! Great performance in Jalgaon and outstanding win in Sangli. I thank the people of Maharashtra for the continued faith," he tweeted.

"I also appreciate the hardwork of CM @Dev_Fadnavis, @raosahebdanve and the entire team of Maharashtra BJP," the prime minister added.

Impressive victories for @BJP4Maharashtra! Great performance in Jalgaon and outstanding win in Sangli. I thank the people of Maharashtra for the continued faith. I also appreciate the hardwork of CM @Dev_Fadnavis, @raosahebdanve and the entire team of Maharashtra BJP. https://t.co/2vg47XiVW6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2018

BJP president Amit Shah also hailed the win.

This continued support for BJP in Maharashtra reflects people’s desire for a better quality of life, being delivered by the state government led by CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Modi government’s commitment to take Maharashtra to greater heights. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 3, 2018

"This continued support for BJP in Maharashtra reflects people's desire for a better quality of life, being delivered by the state government led by CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Modi government's commitment to take Maharashtra to greater heights," he said.