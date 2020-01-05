Maharashtra Cabinet portfolios announced: Dy CM Ajit Pawar gets finance, Aaditya Thackeray allotted tourism and environment ministry

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar has got the finance and planning department while his party colleague Anil Deshmukh is the new Home Minister of the state, PTI reported.
First-time Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray, who is the son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has been given charge of the environment, tourism and protocol departments. He has been a critic of the Mumbai Metro authorities for felling trees in Aarey Colony.
Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat has got the revenue ministry, a day after the Maha Vikas Aghadi government submitted its list of portfolios to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. With this allocation of portfolios, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP has got most of the 'plum' ministries.
Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde has been given urban development, and former chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan has been allocated Public Works Department (PWD).
Jayant Patil from NCP has been allocated the irrigation department, Chhagan Bhujbal food and civil supplies, Dilip Walse Patil excise and Dhananjay Munde has been handed the social justice portfolio.
|Party
|Leader
|Ministry
|NCP
|Ajit Pawar
|Finance
|NCP
|Jayant Patil
|Water resources (Irrigation)
|NCP
|Anil Deshmukh
|Home
|Shiv Sena
|Eknath Shinde
|Urban development
|Congress
|Balasaheb Thorat
|Revenue
|Congress
|Ashok Chavan
|Public Works Department (PWD)
|NCP
|Chhagan Bhujbal
|Food and civil supplies
|NCP
|Dilip Walse-Patil
|Excise and labour
|NCP
|Jitendra Awhad
|Housing
|NCP
|Rajesh Tope
|Health
|NCP
|Rajendra Shingne
|Food and drugs administration
|NCP
|Dhananjay Munde
|Social justice
|Congress
|Nitin Raut
|Energy
|Congress
|Varsha Gaikwad
|School education
|Congress
|Yashomati Thakur
|Women and child welfare
|Congress
|KC Padvi
|Tribal development
|Congress
|Sunil Kedar
|Dairy development
|Congress
|Vijay Vadettiwar
|OBC welfare
|Congress
|Aslam Shaikh
|Textiles, ports
|Congress
|Amit Deshmukh
|Health education and culture
|Shiv Sena
|Subhash Desai
|Industries
|Shiv Sena
|Sanjay Rathod
|Forest
|Shiv Sena
|Dadaji Bhuse
|Agriculture
|Shiv Sena
|Uday Samant
|Higher and technical education
|Shiv Sena
|Anil Parab
|Transport and parliamentary affairs
|Shiv Sena
|Sandipanrao Bhumre
|EGS
|Shiv Sena
|Shankarrao Gadakh
|Water conservation
|Shiv Sena
|Gulrabrao Patil
|Water supply
