Maharashtra Cabinet portfolios announced: Dy CM Ajit Pawar gets finance, Aaditya Thackeray allotted tourism and environment ministry

Politics FP Staff Jan 05, 2020 10:50:26 IST

  • The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has cleared its final list of portfolios in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government

  • NCP’s Ajit Pawar, who is the deputy chief minister of the state, has been allocated the finance portfolio, while Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde has been given urban fevelopment

  • Aditya Thackeray, who has criticised the Mumbai Metro authorities for felling trees in Aarey Colony, has been allocated the tourism and environment portfolio

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar has got the finance and planning department while his party colleague Anil Deshmukh is the new Home Minister of the state, PTI reported.

First-time Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray, who is the son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has been given charge of the environment, tourism and protocol departments. He has been a critic of the Mumbai Metro authorities for felling trees in Aarey Colony.

Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat has got the revenue ministry, a day after the Maha Vikas Aghadi government submitted its list of portfolios to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. With this allocation of portfolios, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP has got most of the 'plum' ministries.

Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde has been given urban development, and former chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan has been allocated Public Works Department (PWD).

Jayant Patil from NCP has been allocated the irrigation department, Chhagan Bhujbal food and civil supplies, Dilip Walse Patil excise and Dhananjay Munde has been handed the social justice portfolio.

Here’s the list for Maharashtra portfolio allocation:

Party Leader Ministry
NCP Ajit Pawar Finance
NCP Jayant Patil Water resources (Irrigation)
NCP Anil Deshmukh Home
Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde Urban development
Congress Balasaheb Thorat Revenue
Congress Ashok Chavan Public Works Department (PWD)
NCP Chhagan Bhujbal Food and civil supplies
NCP Dilip Walse-Patil Excise and labour
NCP Jitendra Awhad Housing
NCP Rajesh Tope Health
NCP Rajendra Shingne Food and drugs administration
NCP Dhananjay Munde Social justice
Congress Nitin Raut Energy
Congress Varsha Gaikwad School education
Congress Yashomati Thakur Women and child welfare
Congress KC Padvi Tribal development
Congress Sunil Kedar Dairy development
Congress Vijay Vadettiwar OBC welfare
Congress Aslam Shaikh Textiles, ports
Congress Amit Deshmukh Health education and culture
Shiv Sena Subhash Desai Industries
Shiv Sena Sanjay Rathod Forest
Shiv Sena Dadaji Bhuse Agriculture
Shiv Sena Uday Samant Higher and technical education
Shiv Sena Anil Parab Transport and parliamentary affairs
Shiv Sena Sandipanrao Bhumre EGS
Shiv Sena Shankarrao Gadakh Water conservation
Shiv Sena Gulrabrao Patil Water supply

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Jan 05, 2020 10:50:26 IST

