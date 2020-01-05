Maharashtra Cabinet portfolios announced: Dy CM Ajit Pawar gets finance, Aaditya Thackeray allotted tourism and environment ministry

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar has got the finance and planning department while his party colleague Anil Deshmukh is the new Home Minister of the state, PTI reported.

First-time Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray, who is the son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has been given charge of the environment, tourism and protocol departments. He has been a critic of the Mumbai Metro authorities for felling trees in Aarey Colony.

Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat has got the revenue ministry, a day after the Maha Vikas Aghadi government submitted its list of portfolios to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. With this allocation of portfolios, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP has got most of the 'plum' ministries.

#Maharashtra : Governor @BSKoshyari has approved the allocation of portfolios as proposed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The portfolios of Cabinet Ministers and Minister of States is as follows: pic.twitter.com/oeo4Om81i1 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) January 5, 2020

Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde has been given urban development, and former chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan has been allocated Public Works Department (PWD).

Jayant Patil from NCP has been allocated the irrigation department, Chhagan Bhujbal food and civil supplies, Dilip Walse Patil excise and Dhananjay Munde has been handed the social justice portfolio.

Here’s the list for Maharashtra portfolio allocation:

Party Leader Ministry NCP Ajit Pawar Finance NCP Jayant Patil Water resources (Irrigation) NCP Anil Deshmukh Home Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde Urban development Congress Balasaheb Thorat Revenue Congress Ashok Chavan Public Works Department (PWD) NCP Chhagan Bhujbal Food and civil supplies NCP Dilip Walse-Patil Excise and labour NCP Jitendra Awhad Housing NCP Rajesh Tope Health NCP Rajendra Shingne Food and drugs administration NCP Dhananjay Munde Social justice Congress Nitin Raut Energy Congress Varsha Gaikwad School education Congress Yashomati Thakur Women and child welfare Congress KC Padvi Tribal development Congress Sunil Kedar Dairy development Congress Vijay Vadettiwar OBC welfare Congress Aslam Shaikh Textiles, ports Congress Amit Deshmukh Health education and culture Shiv Sena Subhash Desai Industries Shiv Sena Sanjay Rathod Forest Shiv Sena Dadaji Bhuse Agriculture Shiv Sena Uday Samant Higher and technical education Shiv Sena Anil Parab Transport and parliamentary affairs Shiv Sena Sandipanrao Bhumre EGS Shiv Sena Shankarrao Gadakh Water conservation Shiv Sena Gulrabrao Patil Water supply

With inputs from PTI

