New Delhi: Maharashtra Cabinet expansion is likely to take place at 11 am on Tuesday, more than a month after Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister of the state, according to sources.

“The Cabinet expansion will take place tomorrow in Mumbai. I cannot divulge any details about it and who will be in the Cabinet," a senior BJP leader said on Monday.

After the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray due to a rebellion in the Shiv Sena ranks, Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis were sworn in as chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively on 30 June.

Shinde and Fadnavis had visited Delhi on several occasions to discuss the Cabinet expansion with the high command but the decision on the same was put on hold.

Since then, the duo have been functioning as a two-member Cabinet, inviting criticism from opposition leaders, including NCP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

"Ajit Pawar is leader of the opposition. He will have to say such things. Ajit dada conveniently forgets that when he was in the government there were just five ministers for the first 32 days," Fadnavis told reporters on Sunday.

The expansion of the Cabinet will take place before you can even imagine, Fadnavis had said in response to repeated questions from reporters.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Shinde said the functioning of the state government has not been affected in any way due to the delay in the expansion of the council of ministers and that more ministers will be inducted soon.

"The work of the government has not been affected in any way. The decision making process has not been affected. I and the deputy chief minister have been taking decisions and there is no impact on the working of the government," the chief minister told reporters here.

