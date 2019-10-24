Maharashtra Assembly polls: Congress' Dhiraj Deshmukh beats 'NOTA' to win Latur Rural seat, gets 67.64% vote share

Latur: The NOTA option has secured the second slot in the Latur rural Assembly segment, from where late Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh's son Dhiraj is set to register a handsome victory in his maiden poll outing.

According to the trends available till late Thursday evening, Dhiraj Deshmukh, the Congress candidate, has secured 1,35,006 votes (67.64 per cent). The 'None of the Above' (NOTA) has clinched 27,500 votes (13.78 per cent), relegating other candidates in fray from the seat to inferior positions.

Shiv Sena candidate Sachin Deshmukh stood third garnering 13,524 votes (6.78 per cent). Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi's Manchakrao Done received 12,966 votes to clinch fourth slot (6.5 per cent).

The NOTA option was first introduced in 2014 following an apex court verdict a year earlier.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .