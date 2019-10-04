You are here:
Maharashtra Assembly polls: Congress announces Nana Patole as candidate from Sakoli constituency

Politics Asian News International Oct 04, 2019 10:35:06 IST

Mumbai: Weeks before the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Congress party on Thursday announced Nana Patole as its candidate from Sakoli constituency.

Patole is Chairman of Congress Campaign Committee for Maharashtra elections. He will contest against BJP's Parinay Phuke.

On Thursday, Congress also released its fourth list of 19 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly polls and fielded former BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh as its candidate from Nagpur South West seat against chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The voting will take place in Maharashtra on 21 October. The counting of votes will be done on 24 October.

Updated Date: Oct 04, 2019 10:35:06 IST

