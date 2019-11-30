Maharashtra Floor Test Updates: 'Was tense before coming to House': Uddhav Thackeray after sailing through trust vote amid BJP walkout from Assembly

Maharashtra Floor Test Latest Update: Uddhav Thackeray, wearing a saffron turban, thanked House members and people of Maharashtra after the pro-tem​ Speaker declared that his government had won the floor test.

"I thank all the members for trusting me. I also thank the people of the state. It is not possible to work without their blessings," he said.

"Yes, I was slightly tensed before coming to house as I did not have the experience of working in the House but only on the ground. I feel fortunate to be here," Thackeray said.

As the headcount of Assembly members in support of a trust vote of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Agadhi crossed the halfway mark of 145, four MLAs abstained from floor test on Saturday.

Two All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLAs, one CPM legislator and one MNS MLA stood neutral (did not vote for or against the motion).

As the BJP created an uproar and protested against the Assembly session, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi cleared the floor test with 169 votes in favour of the alliance.

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis walked out of Assembly ahead of trust vote alleging that special session was conducted "illegally".

Fadnavis raised four issues and accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of flouting norms on 27 November, when the special session of the Assembly was called.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MAV) government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance is about to face a floor test in the Assembly shortly.

With the Maharashtra floor test less than an hour away to be held, the Congress issued a three-line whip to its MLAs, directing them to remain present in the Assembly and vote in favour of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Congress' Nana Patole who is the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate for the state Assembly Speaker post, filed his nomination today.

NCP's Nawab Malik on Saturday claimed that the Maha Vikas Agadhi government has got over 170 MLAs in Assembly and it will win the trust vote with a comfortable margin.

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly floor test at 2 pm on Saturday, state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said party leader Nana Patole will be the Congress candidate for Speaker elections.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance may face floor test in the Assembly on Saturday, sources said.

The floor test is most likely to be held on Saturday, the Vidhan Bhawan sources told PTI. Governor BK Koshyari has asked Uddhav to prove his majority by 3 December.

The news came after ANI reported that a special session of the Maharashtra Assembly has been called on Saturday, and the alliance government has appointed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Dilip Walse Patil as the Protem Speaker of the state Assembly.

Uddhav, who is also the Shiv Sena president, was sworn-in as the chief minister on Thursday evening and hours later, presided over his government's first cabinet meeting. Besides Uddhav, six other ministers — two each from the Sena, the Congress and the NCP — also took the oath of office.

Uddhav took charge shortly after 1 pm, entering the sixth floor office of the chief minister, outside which a plate bearing the name 'Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' was put up. When he reached Mantralaya, he paid floral tributes to the portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the building.

On way to Mantralaya from the Thackeray family residence Matoshree in suburban Bandra, he stopped at the Hutatma Chowk in south Mumbai and paid tributes to martyrs.

Uddhav is heading the government of a three-party alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi, whose main constituents are the Sena, the NCP and the Congress. The three parties' Common Minimum Programme promises complete loan waiver to farmers as well as setting up of `one rupee clinics' across the state which will provide basic health screening to people.

Sena's most discussed promise during the Assembly poll campaign — a full meal at Rs 10 — also figures in the CMP. A law will be enacted to ensure 80 percent job quota for youths domiciled in Maharashtra, it said.

The program also talks about the filling of all vacant posts in the state government's various department immediately.

It also promises to offer tenements measuring 500 square feet carpet area free of cost to eligible slum dwellers under the slum rehabilitation program instead of current 300 square foot tenements

With inputs from agencies

