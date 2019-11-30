Maharashtra Floor Test Updates: 'Was tense before coming to House': Uddhav Thackeray after sailing through trust vote amid BJP walkout from Assembly

Maharashtra Floor Test Latest Update: Uddhav Thackeray, wearing a saffron turban, thanked House members and people of Maharashtra after the pro-tem Speaker declared that his government had won the floor test.
"I thank all the members for trusting me. I also thank the people of the state. It is not possible to work without their blessings," he said.
"Yes, I was slightly tensed before coming to house as I did not have the experience of working in the House but only on the ground. I feel fortunate to be here," Thackeray said.
As the headcount of Assembly members in support of a trust vote of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Agadhi crossed the halfway mark of 145, four MLAs abstained from floor test on Saturday.
Two All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLAs, one CPM legislator and one MNS MLA stood neutral (did not vote for or against the motion).
As the BJP created an uproar and protested against the Assembly session, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi cleared the floor test with 169 votes in favour of the alliance.
Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis walked out of Assembly ahead of trust vote alleging that special session was conducted "illegally".
Fadnavis raised four issues and accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of flouting norms on 27 November, when the special session of the Assembly was called.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MAV) government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance is about to face a floor test in the Assembly shortly.
With the Maharashtra floor test less than an hour away to be held, the Congress issued a three-line whip to its MLAs, directing them to remain present in the Assembly and vote in favour of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.
Congress' Nana Patole who is the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate for the state Assembly Speaker post, filed his nomination today.
NCP's Nawab Malik on Saturday claimed that the Maha Vikas Agadhi government has got over 170 MLAs in Assembly and it will win the trust vote with a comfortable margin.
Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly floor test at 2 pm on Saturday, state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said party leader Nana Patole will be the Congress candidate for Speaker elections.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance may face floor test in the Assembly on Saturday, sources said.
The floor test is most likely to be held on Saturday, the Vidhan Bhawan sources told PTI. Governor BK Koshyari has asked Uddhav to prove his majority by 3 December.
The news came after ANI reported that a special session of the Maharashtra Assembly has been called on Saturday, and the alliance government has appointed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Dilip Walse Patil as the Protem Speaker of the state Assembly.
Uddhav, who is also the Shiv Sena president, was sworn-in as the chief minister on Thursday evening and hours later, presided over his government's first cabinet meeting. Besides Uddhav, six other ministers — two each from the Sena, the Congress and the NCP — also took the oath of office.
Uddhav took charge shortly after 1 pm, entering the sixth floor office of the chief minister, outside which a plate bearing the name 'Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' was put up. When he reached Mantralaya, he paid floral tributes to the portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the building.
On way to Mantralaya from the Thackeray family residence Matoshree in suburban Bandra, he stopped at the Hutatma Chowk in south Mumbai and paid tributes to martyrs.
Uddhav is heading the government of a three-party alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi, whose main constituents are the Sena, the NCP and the Congress. The three parties' Common Minimum Programme promises complete loan waiver to farmers as well as setting up of `one rupee clinics' across the state which will provide basic health screening to people.
Sena's most discussed promise during the Assembly poll campaign — a full meal at Rs 10 — also figures in the CMP. A law will be enacted to ensure 80 percent job quota for youths domiciled in Maharashtra, it said.
The program also talks about the filling of all vacant posts in the state government's various department immediately.
It also promises to offer tenements measuring 500 square feet carpet area free of cost to eligible slum dwellers under the slum rehabilitation program instead of current 300 square foot tenements
With inputs from agencies
Nov 30, 2019
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
16:21 (IST)
Was slightly tensed before coming to House, says Uddhav
16:18 (IST)
Uddhav Thackeray-led govt passes floor test with 169 MLAs voting in favour
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance passed the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Saturday.
Altogether 169 MLAs vote in favour of the motion of confidence, moved by former chief minister Ashok Chavan and seconded by senior NCP and Sena members.
15:44 (IST)
Uddhav Thackeray introduces his ministers in Maharashtra Assembly
15:24 (IST)
Four MLAs abstain from trust vote in House
As the headcount of Assembly members in support of a trust vote of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Agadhi crossed the halfway mark of 145, four MLAs abstained from floor test on Saturday.
Two All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLAs, one CPM legislator and one MNS MLA stood neutral (did not vote for or against the motion).
15:16 (IST)
Issues raised by BJP during trust vote proceedings
The issues raised by BJP's Devendra Fadnavis in the House before boycotting the trust vote and staging a walk out were: 1) Why was the pro-tem Speaker changed? 2) Why wasn't the national anthem played in the Assembly before the trust vote proceedings began? 3) The BJP was only informed about the special Assembly session at 1 am, therefore not all legislators could mark their presence in the House.
14:57 (IST)
Maha Vikas Aghadi clears floor test with 169 votes in favour of alliance
As the BJP created an uproar and protested against the Assembly session, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi cleared the trust vote with 169 votes in favour of the alliance.
14:55 (IST)
BJP will submit letter to governor seeking suspension of House proceedings: Devendra Fadnavis
Opposing the special Maharashtra Assembly on Saturday claiming that the session was held "illegally", Devendra Fadnavis said, "We are going to submit a letter to the governor asking him to suspend the proceedings of the House, and that the House should follow the Constitution."
14:44 (IST)
Fadnavis walks out of Assembly ahead of trust vote
Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP legislators walked out of Assembly ahead of trust vote alleging that the special session was conducted "illegally".
14:37 (IST)
Assembly session held after governor's approval, protem Speaker Dilip Patil tells Devendra Fadnavis
Defending the special Assembly session, protem Speaker Dilip Patil told Devendra Fadnavis, "You are raising a issue which is of out of the house (oath taking of Maha Vikas Aghadi government)'. Governor has given the permission for this session. This session is as per rules. So your point stands rejected."
14:28 (IST)
Uproar in House as BJP MLAs protest against special Assembly session
The House witnessed ruckus with the former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis alleging that the special Assembly session was conducted in violation of rule, despite the protem speaker Dilip Patil saying it was convened with Governor's permission.
"This Assembly session is not per rules.This session started without Vande Mataram. It is a violation of rule," alleges Fadnavis, despite protem speaker saying that the governor had given the permission for this session.
"This session is as per rules. So your point stand rejected," Patil says.
14:12 (IST)
Maha Vikas Aghadi flouted norms to call special Assembly session: Devendra Fadnavis
Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis raised four issues and accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of flouting norms on 27 November, when the special session of the Assembly was called.
14:01 (IST)
Maharashtra floor test to begin soon
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MAV) government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance is about to face a floor test in the Assembly shortly.
13:50 (IST)
Chandrakant Patil alleges swearing-in of Thackeray ministry 'illegal', says it went beyond format
13:41 (IST)
A look at the number of MLAs in all parties as of now
The Uddhav Thackeray-led alliance of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, together have the support of 154 MLAs in the 288-member Assembly, nine more than the majority mark. The Sena had emerged the second largest party in last month's Maharashtra election with 56 seats They also have the support of some Independents, taking the total strength to 165.
As the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance claims the support of over 170 legislators, let's take a look at the numbers of all parties as of now.
13:13 (IST)
Congress issues three-line whip to its MLAs to be present in Assembly for floor test
With the Maharashtra floor test less than an hour away to be held, the Congress issued a three-line whip to its MLAs, directing them to remain present in the Assembly and vote in favour of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.
13:01 (IST)
Uddhav Thackeray pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Vidhan Bhawan
On reaching Raj Bhawan, the newly-elected chief minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the premises of the Assembly on Saturday.
NCP MLA Dilip Walse Patil will be the pro-tem or temporary Speaker for the special session of the Maharashtra Assembly which will be convened today.
12:51 (IST)
Devendra Fadnavis arrives at Maharashtra Assembly
Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has arrived at the Vidhan Bhavan ahead of floor test of Maha Vikas Aghadi government at 2 pm.
12:49 (IST)
Supriya Sule arrives at Vidhan Bhawan
NCP leader Supriya Sule has arrived at Vidhan Bhawan ahead of the floor test at 2 pm.
12:43 (IST)
Shiv Sena, NCP issue whip to legislators to attend Assembly for trust vote
Shiv Sena and NCP both have issued whips to their legislators to attend the Assembly session and vote in favour of the alliance. If any MLA defies the whip, he or she will be liable for disqualification from the Assembly.
12:11 (IST)
Congress's Nana Patole files nomination for Speaker's post
12:09 (IST)
BJP claims Uddhav will lose trust vote if polling conducted via secret ballot
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut and NCP's Nawab Malik have both claimed that the coalition government will get support of over 170 MLAs in the 288 member House. However, the BJP claimed that if the poll was being held through secret ballot, Uddhav would have lost the trust vote, Zee News reported.
11:46 (IST)
NCP claims alliance wil get support of 170 MLAs in trust vote
NCP's Nawab Malik on Saturday claimed that the Maha Vikas Agadhi government has got over 170 MLAs in Assembly and it will win the trust vote with a comfortable margin.
11:45 (IST)
NCP to hold meet of all legislators at 12
11:27 (IST)
BJP to move SC against Maha Vikas Agadhi
BJP leader Chandrakant Patil has said that the party will write to the governor, or move the Supreme Court against the alleged flouting of norms by the Maha Vikas Agadhi government.
11:21 (IST)
BJP fields Kisan Kathore against Nana Patole as its Speaker candidate
BJP has announced Kisan Kathore as its candidate for Assembly Speaker. The election for the post are due tomorrow, while today, interim Speaker Dilip Walse Patil will condcut the floor test.
11:17 (IST)
Uddhav Thackeray not to move into official CM residence
Uddhav Thackeray will retain his legacy bungalow, Matoshree, built by his father Balasaheb Thackeray in Bandra East. The chief minister will not move into the posh, Malabar Hills residence Varsha, which is the official chief minister's residence, The Times of India reported.
10:44 (IST)
Ajit Pawar meets BJP's Prataprao Chikhalikar ahead of trust vote, dubs it courtesy call
Speaking about the meeting with BJP MP Prataprao Chikhalikar, NCP's Ajit Pawar said 'it was just a courtesy meet', asserting there was no discussion on floor test.
The NCP leader also expressed confidence that Maha Vikas Aghadi will prove the numbers in the House on Saturday.
"Even if we are from different parties, we all have relations with each other. There was no discussion on floor test. As Sanjay Raut said, our alliance will prove our numbers today in the house," Pawar said.
10:36 (IST)
Congress picks party leader Nana Patole as its Speaker candidate
Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly floor test at 2 pm on Saturday, state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said party leader Nana Patole will be the Congress candidate for Speaker elections.
10:27 (IST)
CM's post unexpected gift, but won't shirk away responsibilities: Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said he became the chief minister of Maharashtra unexpectedly, but he didn't want to run away from the responsibility. Thackeray, who is heading a Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress coalition, was sworn in as the chief minister on Thursday.
10:23 (IST)
Uddhav Thackeray likely to face trust vote in Maharashtra Assembly at 2 pm
| The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MAV) government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will face a floor test in the Assembly on Saturday. NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil, whose name was recommended to the governor by Uddhav Thackeray, will be the pro-tem Speaker. Vote will be carried out around 2 pm, reports claimed.