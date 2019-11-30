Maharashtra Floor Test LIVE Updates: Speaker's seat likely to go to Congress under power sharing formula; party nominates Nana Patole for post

Maharashtra Floor Test Latest Update: Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly floor test at 2 pm on Saturday, state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said party leader Nana Patole will be the Congress candidate for Speaker elections.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance may face floor test in the Assembly on Saturday, sources said.
The floor test is most likely to be held on Saturday, the Vidhan Bhawan sources told PTI. Governor BK Koshyari has asked Uddhav to prove his majority by 3 December.
The news came after ANI reported that a special session of the Maharashtra Assembly has been called on Saturday, and the alliance government has appointed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Dilip Walse Patil as the Protem Speaker of the state Assembly.
Uddhav, who is also the Shiv Sena president, was sworn-in as the chief minister on Thursday evening and hours later, presided over his government's first cabinet meeting. Besides Uddhav, six other ministers — two each from the Sena, the Congress and the NCP — also took the oath of office.
Uddhav took charge shortly after 1 pm, entering the sixth floor office of the chief minister, outside which a plate bearing the name 'Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' was put up. When he reached Mantralaya, he paid floral tributes to the portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the building.
On way to Mantralaya from the Thackeray family residence Matoshree in suburban Bandra, he stopped at the Hutatma Chowk in south Mumbai and paid tributes to martyrs.
Uddhav is heading the government of a three-party alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi, whose main constituents are the Sena, the NCP and the Congress. The three parties' Common Minimum Programme promises complete loan waiver to farmers as well as setting up of `one rupee clinics' across the state which will provide basic health screening to people.
Sena's most discussed promise during the Assembly poll campaign — a full meal at Rs 10 — also figures in the CMP. A law will be enacted to ensure 80 percent job quota for youths domiciled in Maharashtra, it said.
The program also talks about the filling of all vacant posts in the state government's various department immediately.
It also promises to offer tenements measuring 500 square feet carpet area free of cost to eligible slum dwellers under the slum rehabilitation program instead of current 300 square foot tenements
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Nov 30, 2019 10:58:02 IST
Highlights
Ajit Pawar meets BJP's Prataprao Chikhalikar ahead of trust vote, dubs it courtesy call
Speaking about the meeting with BJP MP Prataprao Chikhalikar, NCP's Ajit Pawar said 'it was just a courtesy meet', asserting there was no discussion on floor test.
The NCP leader also expressed confidence that Maha Vikas Aghadi will prove the numbers in the House on Saturday.
"Even if we are from different parties, we all have relations with each other. There was no discussion on floor test. As Sanjay Raut said, our alliance will prove our numbers today in the house," Pawar said.
Congress picks party leader Nana Patole as its Speaker candidate
Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly floor test at 2 pm on Saturday, state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said party leader Nana Patole will be the Congress candidate for Speaker elections.
CM's post unexpected gift, but won't shirk away responsibilities: Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said he became the chief minister of Maharashtra unexpectedly, but he didn't want to run away from the responsibility. Thackeray, who is heading a Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress coalition, was sworn in as the chief minister on Thursday.
Uddhav Thackeray likely to face trust vote in Maharashtra Assembly at 2 pm
| The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MAV) government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will face a floor test in the Assembly on Saturday. NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil, whose name was recommended to the governor by Uddhav Thackeray, will be the pro-tem Speaker. Vote will be carried out around 2 pm, reports claimed.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
10:44 (IST)
10:36 (IST)
10:27 (IST)
10:23 (IST)
