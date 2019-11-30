Maharashtra Floor Test LIVE Updates: Speaker's seat likely to go to Congress under power sharing formula; party nominates Nana Patole for post

Maharashtra Floor Test Latest Update: Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly floor test at 2 pm on Saturday, state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said party leader Nana Patole will be the Congress candidate for Speaker elections.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance may face floor test in the Assembly on Saturday, sources said.

The floor test is most likely to be held on Saturday, the Vidhan Bhawan sources told PTI. Governor BK Koshyari has asked Uddhav to prove his majority by 3 December.

The news came after ANI reported that a special session of the Maharashtra Assembly has been called on Saturday, and the alliance government has appointed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Dilip Walse Patil as the Protem Speaker of the state Assembly.

Uddhav, who is also the Shiv Sena president, was sworn-in as the chief minister on Thursday evening and hours later, presided over his government's first cabinet meeting. Besides Uddhav, six other ministers — two each from the Sena, the Congress and the NCP — also took the oath of office.

Uddhav took charge shortly after 1 pm, entering the sixth floor office of the chief minister, outside which a plate bearing the name 'Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' was put up. When he reached Mantralaya, he paid floral tributes to the portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the building.

On way to Mantralaya from the Thackeray family residence Matoshree in suburban Bandra, he stopped at the Hutatma Chowk in south Mumbai and paid tributes to martyrs.

Uddhav is heading the government of a three-party alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi, whose main constituents are the Sena, the NCP and the Congress. The three parties' Common Minimum Programme promises complete loan waiver to farmers as well as setting up of `one rupee clinics' across the state which will provide basic health screening to people.

Sena's most discussed promise during the Assembly poll campaign — a full meal at Rs 10 — also figures in the CMP. A law will be enacted to ensure 80 percent job quota for youths domiciled in Maharashtra, it said.

The program also talks about the filling of all vacant posts in the state government's various department immediately.

It also promises to offer tenements measuring 500 square feet carpet area free of cost to eligible slum dwellers under the slum rehabilitation program instead of current 300 square foot tenements

With inputs from agencies

