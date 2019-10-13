Bid to garner voter support for second BJP term in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis launches 'Mumbai walks with BJP' at Marine Drive

Mumbai: Ahead of the Assembly elections, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis kick-started "Mumbai walks with BJP" ('Mumbai Chalali BJP Sobat') campaign at Marine Drive on Sunday morning.

The aim of the campaign is to garner voters' support for the BJP ahead of state Assembly polls scheduled for 21 October.

Scores of people and party workers donning white t-shirts walked along with Devendra Fadnavis.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is seeking re-election from Nagpur South West constituency. He is up against former BJP MLA and now Congress candidate Ashish Deshmukh.

BJP is contesting on 164 seats while Shiv Sena has fielded candidates in 124 constituencies. As many as 14 candidates of smaller parties in BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will contest the assembly polls on BJP's lotus symbol.

The voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes will take place on 24 October.