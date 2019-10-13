You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019: Narendra Modi to campaign in poll-bound Jalgaon, Sakoli today

Politics Press Trust of India Oct 13, 2019 08:52:17 IST

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in poll-bound Maharashtra on Sunday to seek a fresh term for the BJP-led government in the state

  • Modi in a tweet said he will address rallies in Jalgaon and Sakoli

  • The Assembly election in Maharashtra is scheduled to be held on 21 October and the counting will be held on 24 October

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in poll-bound Maharashtra on Sunday to seek a fresh term for the BJP-led government in the state.

Modi in a tweet said he will address rallies in Jalgaon and Sakoli.

The Assembly election in Maharashtra is scheduled to be held on 21 October and the counting will be held on 24 October.

The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena coalition, which also includes other small parties, is in direct contest with the Congress-NCP alliance.

Updated Date: Oct 13, 2019 08:52:17 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores