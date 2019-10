Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019: Full list of Shiv Sena candidates

The Shiv Sena has released its list of 126 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra. Yuva Sena chief and son of party president Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya has entered electoral politics and will contest from the Worli seat in Mumbai.

The Shiv Sena is in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has declared candidates for 150 seats, while other alliance partners of the 'Mahayuti' will contest remaining seats for the 288-member Assembly.

The Assembly elections will be held on 21 October and results will be declared on 24 October.The Election Commission declared the date for the Assembly elections on 27 September. The last date to file nominations was 4 October and last date for withdrawal of candidature was 7 October.