Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019: Full list of NCP candidates

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has released a list of 121 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra. The party is in alliance with the Congress, which has fielded candidates from 147 seats for the 288-member Assembly.

Sharad Pawar's grand-nephew Rohit Pawar will make his electoral debut from Karjat Jamkhed in Ahmednagar district against Ram Shinde, sitting BJP MLA and minister. While Ajit Pawar, former deputy chief minister, will contest from Baramati, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Dhananjay Munde, will contest from Parli.

The Assembly elections will be held on 21 October and results will be declared on 24 October.The Election Commission declared the date for the Assembly elections on 27 September. The last date to file nominations was 4 October and last date for withdrawal of candidature was 7 October.