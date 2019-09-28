Maharashtra Assembly election: BJP may announce first list of candidates on 29 Sep; Fadnavis to discuss matter with Modi

Mumbai: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to announce it first list of candidates for Maharashtra Assembly elections on Sunday, a party source said in Mumbai.

Elections will be held in the state on 21 October .

"The list of candidates will be finalised after state leaders discuss it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is returning to the country," the source said. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrakant Patil will fly to Delhi on Sunday, he added.

Some ticket aspirants have already collected nomination forms from government offices, he said. The last date of submission of nomination forms is 4 October.