Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Ulhasnagar profile: In Sindhi majority region, illegal buildings, bad roads, water supply key issues

Ulhasnagar Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019



There are three reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste categories in the Thane district — Bhiwandi Rural (ST), Shahapur (ST) and Ambarnath (SC).

Constituency Name—Ulhasnagar

Constituency Number—141

District Name—Thane

Total Electors—2,32,757

Female Electors—1,04,897

Male Electors—1,27,827

Third Gender—33

Reserved— No

Results in previous elections—In 1999, Suresh Budharmal Kalani of Native People's Party (NVPP) won against Sitaldas Khubchand Harchandani of BJP who netted a total of 29,618 votes in total. In 2004, the sitting MLA Suresh Budharmal Kalani quit NVPP and joined hands with Republican Party of India (Athawale) the splinter group of the Republican Party of India to defeat Kumar Uttamchand Ailani of BJP. In 2009, the former runner up from BJP won this seat and ended the 10-year rule of the sitting MLA. In 2014, Jyoti Pappu Kalani of NCP won this seat against the sitting MLA from BJP.

Demographics—Ulhasnagar, originally known as Kalyan Military transit camp, was especially set up to accommodate soldiers and others during World War II. The camp was deserted at the end of the war and came to be inhabited by Partition victims, mostly Sindhis, who moved into the town for a fresh start. Sindhis and Marathis as the major groups. Ulhasnagar is populated by Sindhi community that migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan during the partition and for long, the citizens have been demanding that city should be renamed as Sindhunagar.

The town gets its name from Ulhas river, a westward flowing perennial water body which originates in the Sahyadri hill ranges of Ulhas valley near Udhewadi in Mawal taluka in Pune district.

According to the 2011 Census of India, Ulhasnagar had a population of 506,098. Ulhasnagar is the 22nd biggest city in Maharashtra and 88th in the country. The city is also known for its furniture market, cloth market and electronic market. It also various small scale manufacturing units.

Ulhasnagar is part of the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency along with five other Vidhan Sabha segments, namely, Mumbra-Kalwa, Ambernath, Kalyan East, Kalyan Rural and Dombivali in Thane district.

The constituency faces many long-standing crises relating to roads, water, electricity, open spaces and regularisation of illegal buildings. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also promised that once the metro comes to Ulhasnagar, the station will be named Sindhunagar

In this constituency, the saffron alliance has invited criticism, with 10 corporators belonging to the Shiv Sena submitting their resignations after the BJP fielded Kumar Ailani, a political rival of four-time MLA Pappu Kalani. The NCP has fielded sitting MLA Jyoti Kalani, who is the wife of former MLA Pappu Kalani, currently serving life imprisonment in a murder case.

