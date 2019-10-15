You are here:
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Sindkhed Raja profile: Main contest between Shiv Sena, NCP in birthplace of Shivaji Maharaj's mother Jija Bai

Politics FP Research Oct 15, 2019 17:48:58 IST pollpedia

  • In 2014, Dr Khedekar S Narsinghrao of the Shiv Sena wrested control of Sindkhed Raja from the NCP, receiving 64,203 votes

  • For the 2019 election, Shiv Sena has again fielded Dr Khedekar against four-time MLA Dr Rajendra Bhaskarrao Shingane from the NCP

  • The birthplace of Shivaji Maharaj's mother Jija Bai, Sindkhed has 3,11,266 electors, of which 1,48,162 are female and 1,63,104 male voters

Sindkhed Raja Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Buldhana district — Mehkar.

Constituency Name – Sindkhed Raja

Constituency Number – 24

District Name – Buldhana

Total Electors –3,11,266

Female Electors –1,48,162

Male Electors –1,63,104

Third Gender –0

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections: In 2004, NCP's Dr Rajendra Bhaskarrao Shingane won by defeating Shiv Sena candidate Dr Shashikant Narsinghrao Kehdekar by receiving 71,527 votes. In 2009, Dr Shingne again won with 81,808 votes. In 2014, Shiv Sena again fielded Dr Khedekar, who won the Assembly seat with 64,203 votes against the runner-up candidate Dr Ganesh Baburao Mante of BJP.

For the 2019 election, Shiv Sena has again fielded Dr Khedekar against four-time MLA Dr Shingane from the NCP. Savita Shivaji Mundhe from the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi party will be contesting elections from this constituency in Maharashtra.

Demographics: The birthplace of Shivaji Maharaj's mother Jija Bai, Sindkhed Raja has a net population of 176,303 people. Jijau Shrushti is a memorial of Jija Bai, which is situated near the Sindkhed Raja hill. It is also famous for the palace of Lakhojirao Jadhav. After the decline of the Nizam of Hyderabad's rule, this area came under direct British rule.

Updated Date: Oct 15, 2019 17:48:58 IST

