Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Sakoli profile: Congress' Nana Patole up against BJP's Pranay Phuke, VBA's Sevakbhau Nirdhan Waghaye

Sakoli Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections was issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle is 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Bhandara district — Bhandara.

Constituency Name – Sakoli

Constituency Number – 62

District – Bhandara

Total Electors – 3,18,245

Female Electors – 1,57,416

Male Electors— 1,60,829

Third Gender—0

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections – In 1999 Sewakbhau Nirdhanji Waghaye of Congress won this seat with 48,654 votes against Girhepunje Shiwram Sonabaji of the BJP who netted 41,281 votes. In the 2004 Assembly election, Waghaye won this seat again with 57,293 votes against the former runner up from BJP, who netted 43,173 votes only. However, in 2009, Nanabhau Falgunrao Patole of the BJP won this seat with 1,22,168 votes against Waghaye who was in the fray once again. In 2014, the BJP retained the seat, but this time it was won by a different candidate, Kashiwar Rajesh Lahanu, who received 80,902 votes against the former Congress' Waghaye who netted 55,413 votes only.

In the 2019 election, BJP has fielded Pranay Phuke of the BJP while Congress has fielded Nana Patole. Former Congress leader Waghaye is also in the fray, but he is contesting the election under Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi.

Demographics – Sakoli is a small town in the district of Bhandara.