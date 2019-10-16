Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: Narendra Modi to hold three public rallies in poll-bound Akola, Jalna and Panvel today

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold three public rallies in Akola, Jalna and Panvel in poll-bound Maharashtra on Wednesday. The prime minister kicked off his election campaign in the state from Jalgaon and Sakoli on 13 October.

Just like his previous rallies, he is likely to emphasise on the Centre's work including triple talaq, National Register of Citizens (NRC), and abrogation of Article 370 as well as highlight the schemes implemented by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis-led government.

In its manifesto, the BJP has promised to generate one crore jobs in the state, sanitary napkin at one rupee for women, all the village panchayat to be connected via broadband internet, every district to have ATAL Vigyan Kendra and to get the investment of five lakh crore rupees in infrastructure projects, among others.

As the state has a large number of farmers, the issues of farm loan waivers and crop insurance hold importance for the BJP.

Earlier, Union minister Smriti Irani had said that prime minister is campaigning in Maharashtra to guide and encourage candidates of the BJP.

The last date for campaigning for the election is 19 October.

Single-phase polls in Maharashtra will be held on 21 October and results will be announced on 24 October.