Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Muktainagar profile: Eknath Khadse's daughter Rohini to make poll debut, faces rebel Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Patil

Muktainagar Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste category in the Jalgaon district — Chopda and Bhusawal.

Constituency Name – Muktainagar

Constituency number – 20

District Name – Jalgaon

Total Electors —2,89,637

Female Electors —1,40,076

Male Electors —1,49,560

Third Gender — 1

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections – Since 1990, Eknath Khadse has won the Assembly elections from the Muktainagar seat. He defeated Congress’ GN Patil in 1990, Congress’s Pralhadrao Patil in 1995, NCP’s Ravindra Pralhadrao Patil in 1999, 2004 and 2009, and Shiv Sena’s Chandrakant Patil in 2014.

The constituency saw an uproar recently when six-time MLA Eknath Khadse was not given a ticket for the 2019 Assembly polls. He filed nomination as an Independent candidate. The BJP then declared the candidature of Khadse's daughter Rohini, her poll debut, from this constituency in its fourth list of seven candidates. Not happy with the decision, rebel Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Patil, has filed his candidacy from the seat as an Independent candidate.

Khadse had to resign as revenue minister in 2016 and has not been taken back into the Cabinet by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, following allegations of corruption and misuse of office in a land deal.

Demographics – Muktainagar, formerly known as Edlabad, is a part of the Raver Parliamentary constituency and is one of the 11 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in the Jalgaon district.

Muktainagar is dominated by the Leva-Patil community, to which the Khadses belong. There is a sizeable presence of Maratha and other communities as well. Ravindra Patil, the NCP candidate for the seat, withdrew his candidacy, avoiding division of the anti-NDA votes in the constituency.

The main source of income is agriculture and tourism.

Former president of India Pratibha Patil started her political career in Muktainagar in early 1962.