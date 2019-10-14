Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Kothrud profile: BJP's Chandrakant Patil faces combined Opposition as Congress, NCP support MNS candidate

Kothrud Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections was issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Constituency Name — Kothrud

Constituency Number — 210

District Name — Pune

Total Electors — 4,03,277

Female Electors — 1,92,722

Male Electors — 2,10,550

Third Gender — 5

Reserved — None

Results in previous elections: In 2009, Shiv Sena's Chandrakant Balbhim Mokate defeated MNS' Kishor Shinde by garnering 52,055 votes. In the next Assembly polls in 2014, power was wrested from Shinde when BJP's Medha Vishram Kulkarni won with 1,00,941 votes.

Demographics: Kothrud falls under the Pune Lok Sabha constituency, which comprises of five other Vidhan Sabha seats, including Vadgaon Sheri, Shivajinagar, Parvati, Pune Cantonment and Kasba Peth. Among them, Pune Cantonment is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates and the rest are general seats.

Kothrud Assembly Constituency came into existence by dividing Shivaji Nagar Assembly constituency, of which it was a part till 2008, as well as dissolving Bhavani Peth constituency. It is known for rapid commercial and residential development and the constituency saw Pune's first flyover, at Paud Phata, which connected Karve Road to Paud Road.

Candidates: While the BJP is fielding Chandrakant Patil, the NCP and Congress have announced their support to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate Kishor Shinde. This is Patil's maiden Assembly election and he is an outsider in Kothrud, since he hails from Kolhapur.

The BJP’s pitch will be centred on the development agenda, highlighted by the ongoing construction of the Metro and flyovers in Kothrud.